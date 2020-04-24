Log in
Amicus Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

04/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

CRANBURY, N.J., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The call will be led by John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined on the call by additional members of the Amicus senior leadership team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 1287896.

A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available for seven days beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Access numbers for this replay are 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) and 404-537-3406 (international); conference ID: 1287896.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Director, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

FOLD–G

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 257 M
EBIT 2020 -256 M
Net income 2020 -278 M
Debt 2020 12,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2021 8,57x
Capitalization 3 108 M
