Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Medical and Investor Conferences in October 2019

10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced upcoming presentations at the following medical and investor conferences in October.

Upcoming Medical Conferences:

  • An oral presentation highlighting Phase 1/2 results, including cohort 4, for AT-GAA for Pompe disease will be included at the 24th International Congress of the World Muscle Society to be held October 1-5, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

    °  Oral Platform Presentation: Friday, October 4, 10:00 a.m. CEST (4:00 a.m. ET):     First-in-human study of ATB200/AT2221 in patients with Pompe disease: 24-month functional assessment results from the ATB200-02 trial – Benedikt Schoser, MD, Friedrich-Baur Institute, Deptartment of Neurology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, Germany.
     
  • A poster presentation highlighting interim clinical results for the first gene therapy in CLN6 Batten disease will be included at the 48th Annual Meeting of the Child Neurology Society to be held October 23-26, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.

    °  Poster Sessions: Thursday, October 24, 4:00-5:30 p.m. ET and Friday, October 25, 7:00-8:15 a.m. ET:     Interim Results from the First Clinical Gene Therapy Trial for CLN6 Batten Disease – Emily de los Reyes, MD, Pediatric Neurologist, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, OH. (Poster #204)

Upcoming Investor Conferences:

  • John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

  • Amicus team members and external speakers will present during the Amicus Analyst Day on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in New York, NY at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentations during the investor conferences and Amicus Analyst Day can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Sara Pellegrino, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations 
spellegrino@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5044

Media:
Christopher Byrne
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
cbyrne@amicusrx.com
609-662-2798

FOLD–G

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
