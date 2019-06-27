Aminex : Changes to Listing Status

Press Release

24 May 2019

AMINEX PLC

("Aminex" or "the Company")

CHANGES TO LISTING STATUS

At the Annual General Meeting held on 12 June 2019, the shareholders of Aminex approved the proposed transfer of the Company's equity share listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") from the Premium listing segment into the Standard listing segment (the "Transfer") as described in further detail in the circular to shareholders dated 17 May 2019 (the "Circular"). Accordingly, the Company has now applied to the FCA to effect the Transfer on 26 July 2019.

In addition, in line with the stated intention set out in the Circular, the board of the Company has now assessed the cancellation of the Irish Listing and has applied to cancel the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the official list of Euronext Dublin and cancel admission to trading on its regulated market for listed securities (the "Irish Delisting"). The board of the Company believes that the Irish Delisting is necessary to secure the appropriate flexibility afforded by the transfer to the Standard listing segment in London. The Irish Delisting is not subject to the approval of shareholders of Aminex and is expected to take effect on 25 July 2019.