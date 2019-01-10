Aminex : Directorate Change and Appointment of Broker

Press Release

10 January 2019

AMINEX PLC

("Aminex" or "the Company")

DIRECTORATE CHANGE - APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Aminex is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Beal as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Linda Beal is a Chartered Accountant and has over 30 years' experience with PwC including over 16 years as partner, during which time she led services to various international resources groups and advised on many transactions. Linda was also a partner at Grant Thornton for two years, where she led the global energy and natural resources group, with a significant focus on Africa. Linda is currently non-executive director at Tax Systems plc, San Leon Energy plc and Kropz plc.

Linda will chair the Aminex Audit and Risk Committee with immediate effect and will be proposed for election by shareholders at the next General Meeting of the Company.

Other than as noted above, Aminex confirms that there are no matters requiring disclosure in respect of this appointment under paragraph LR6.6.7 of the Listing Rules of the Irish Stock Exchange and LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT CORPORATE BROKER

Aminex also announces the appointment with immediate effect of GMP FirstEnergy, who will act as a joint corporate broker to the Company alongside Davy, Aminex's sponsor, and Shore Capital.

Aminex Chairman Keith Phair commented:

"We warmly welcome Linda to the Board of Aminex and believe she will make a strong contribution to the Company with her breadth of relevant industry exposure. Linda's appointment is part of the Company's ongoing process to strengthen its Board and, coupled with the appointment of GMP

FirstEnergy, prepares the Company to take advantage of new opportunities and develop its current asset base."

