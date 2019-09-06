Aminex : Directorate Changes

Press Release

6 September 2019

AMINEX PLC

("Aminex" or "the Company")

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

Aminex is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Robert Ambrose, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Mr Ambrose will replace Mr Sultan Al-Ghaithi, who steps down as a Non- Executive Director, also with immediate effect.

Mr Ambrose is the Chief Operating Officer of The Zubair Corporation's Energy & Logistics Division. He has a Petroleum Engineering Masters from Imperial College, London, and a Mechanical Engineering Honours Degree from Brunel University in the UK. He has over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, from downstream to upstream, covering many aspects of the supply chain and has experience in and held senior management roles involving the reservoir, well construction and production both onshore & offshore. Mr Ambrose joined The Zubair Group in 2001.

Under the terms of the Shareholder and Relationship Agreement dated 8 July 2016, Eclipse Investments LLC ("Eclipse") has the right to appoint two directors to the Aminex Board. Along with Mr Ola Fjeld, Mr Ambrose is a representative director appointed by Eclipse.

Mr Ambrose will be proposed for election by shareholders at the next General Meeting of the Company.

Aminex confirms that there are no matters requiring disclosure in respect of this appointment under paragraph LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Aminex Chairman John Bell commented:

"We warmly welcome Robert Ambrose to the Board of Aminex and look forward to working with him as we, first, seek to complete the Ruvuma Farm-Out transaction and then progress development of the Ruvuma project as soon as possible. Robert's breadth and depth of experience across the industry will be of great benefit to the Company.

On behalf of the Board, we thank Sultan for his contribution to the Company over the last two years and wish him well for the future."