Aminex : Holding in Company

Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
AMINEX PLC
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
-
] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
-
] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
-
] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
|
Name:
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
|
Majedie Asset Management Limited
|
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
LF Majedie UK Equity Fund, LF Majedie UK Smaller Companies Fund, Discretionary Portfolios
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
01 October 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified:
02 October 2019
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
9%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
instruments
|
(9.A + 9.B)
|
|
(total of 9.A)
|
issuervii
|
|
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
8.98%
|
|
8.98%
|
3,770,684,843
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
9.78%
|
|
9.78%
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
possible)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IE0003073255
|
|
338,550,046
|
|
8.98%
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
338,550,046
|
8.98%
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
|
|
|
|
Number of voting
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
rights that may be
|
|
acquired if the
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
voting rights
|
Period xi
|
settlementxii
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL
B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
-
] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights if it
Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
-
of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
-
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
-
Additional informationxvi:
Majedie Asset Management Limited is a discretionary Fund Manager. It invests funds on behalf of its clients on a segregated basis as well as through sub-funds of its pooled vehicles, Majedie Asset Management Investment Fund Company and Majedie Asset Management (International) Investment Fund Company Plc. It is also the manager of the Majedie Institutional Trust.
Done at 10 Old Bailey, London on 02 October 2019.
Disclaimer
Aminex plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 15:55:06 UTC