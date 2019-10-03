Aminex : Holding in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

AMINEX PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

] Other (please specify) iii :

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Majedie Asset Management Limited London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

LF Majedie UK Equity Fund, LF Majedie UK Smaller Companies Fund, Discretionary Portfolios

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

01 October 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified:

02 October 2019

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

9%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: