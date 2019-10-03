Log in
Aminex : Holding in Company

10/03/2019 | 11:56am EDT

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

AMINEX PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
  • ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
  • ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Majedie Asset Management Limited

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

LF Majedie UK Equity Fund, LF Majedie UK Smaller Companies Fund, Discretionary Portfolios

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

01 October 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified:

02 October 2019

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

9%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.A)

issuervii

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

8.98%

8.98%

3,770,684,843

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

9.78%

9.78%

notification (if

applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

IE0003073255

338,550,046

8.98%

SUBTOTAL A

338,550,046

8.98%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Number of voting

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

acquired if the

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

  • ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights if it

Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

  • of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional informationxvi:

Majedie Asset Management Limited is a discretionary Fund Manager. It invests funds on behalf of its clients on a segregated basis as well as through sub-funds of its pooled vehicles, Majedie Asset Management Investment Fund Company and Majedie Asset Management (International) Investment Fund Company Plc. It is also the manager of the Majedie Institutional Trust.

Done at 10 Old Bailey, London on 02 October 2019.

Disclaimer

Aminex plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 15:55:06 UTC
