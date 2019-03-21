Log in
Aminex    AEX   IE0003073255

AMINEX

(AEX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:35:24 pm
1.25 GBp   --.--%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aminex : Ruvuma Farm-Out Update

03/21/2019 | 03:40am EDT

Press Release

21 March 2019

AMINEX PLC ("Aminex" or "the Company")

Ruvuma Farm-Out Update

Aminex announces that all parties to the previously announced Ruvuma farm-out agreement have agreed to an extension to the longstop date to 31 July 2019. The Company and ARA Petroleum Tanzania Limited ("APT") have made good progress on closing out the conditions precedent, including all joint venture partner approvals, and are actively engaged with the Government of Tanzania to close out the remaining conditions.

The principal conditions still to be met are the extension of the Mtwara Licence and approval by the Tanzanian Government of the transfer of the interest and operatorship. The Company and APT continue to work closely with the Tanzanian authorities to close out these conditions as soon as possible.

Jay Bhattacherjee, Chief Executive of Aminex PLC, said:

"Aminex and APT have had positive meetings with the Tanzania Government regarding the Ruvuma farm-out and look forward to the continued support of the Tanzanian authorities in closing out these remaining conditions and, in so doing, facilitating the progression of the Ntorya Development and specifically the drilling of the Chikumbi-1 well."

Ends

For further information:

Aminex PLC

+44 20 3198 8415

Jay Bhattacherjee, Chief Executive Officer

Max Williams, Chief Financial Officer

Davy

+353 1 679 6363

Brian Garrahy

GMP FirstEnergy

+44 20 7448 0200

Hugh Sanderson

Shore Capital

+44 20 7408 4090

Jerry Keen

Camarco

+44 20 3781 8331

Billy Clegg / James Crothers / Daniel Sherwen

Disclaimer

Aminex plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:39:01 UTC
