Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aminex    AEX   IE0003073255

AMINEX (AEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/16 09:08:31 am
1.855 GBp   -0.80%
08:12aAMINEX : Update on Board Changes
PU
07/17AMINEX : Corporate Presentation
PU
07/16AMINEX PLC : - Chairman Announces Intention to Stand Down
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aminex : Update on Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Press Release

16 August 2018

AMINEX PLC

("Aminex" or "the Company")

Update on Board Changes

Further to the Company's announcement of 12 July 2018, Brian Hall will step down as Chairman of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018. The Company has commenced a selection process to appoint a new Chairman and in the interim period, Aminex is pleased to announce that Keith Phair, currently the Senior Non-Executive Director of the Company, will become Interim Chairman, with effect from 31 August 2018.

Jay Bhattacherjee, CEO of Aminex said:

"I would like to thank Brian on behalf of the Board for his dedication and guidance over the last 27 years. Since founding Aminex in 1991 he has been unrelenting in his commitment to all shareholders and has overseen the growth of the business from start-up to being a London premium listed Company. We wish Brian every success for the future."

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Aminex PLC

Jay Bhattacherjee, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 20 3198 8415

Max Williams, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital

Jerry Keen

+44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Davy

Brian Garrahy

+353 (0) 1 679 6363

Camarco

Billy Clegg / Gordon Poole / James Crothers

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Aminex plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:10:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMINEX
08:12aAMINEX : Update on Board Changes
PU
07/17AMINEX : Corporate Presentation
PU
07/16AMINEX PLC : - Chairman Announces Intention to Stand Down
AQ
07/16AMINEX : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/16AMINEX : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/13AMINEX : Annual general meeting presentation
AQ
07/13AMINEX PLC : - Result of Annual General Meeting
AQ
07/13AMINEX : Transformational Ruvuma Farm-Out
AQ
07/13AMINEX : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/12AMINEX : Chairman Announces Intention to Stand Down
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3,26 M
EBIT 2018 -0,82 M
Net income 2018 -0,82 M
Debt 2018 7,50 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 28,9x
EV / Sales 2019 13,9x
Capitalization 86,7 M
Chart AMINEX
Duration : Period :
Aminex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMINEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,04 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Bhattacherjee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Arthur Hall Chief Executive Officer
Aaron LeBlanc Chief Operating Officer
Max V. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Keith James Phair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMINEX-39.09%87
CONOCOPHILLIPS23.56%82 590
CNOOC LTD9.27%70 899
EOG RESOURCES14.05%70 373
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.15%59 837
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.60%42 031
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.