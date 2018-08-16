Aminex : Update on Board Changes

Press Release

16 August 2018

AMINEX PLC

("Aminex" or "the Company")

Update on Board Changes

Further to the Company's announcement of 12 July 2018, Brian Hall will step down as Chairman of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018. The Company has commenced a selection process to appoint a new Chairman and in the interim period, Aminex is pleased to announce that Keith Phair, currently the Senior Non-Executive Director of the Company, will become Interim Chairman, with effect from 31 August 2018.

Jay Bhattacherjee, CEO of Aminex said:

"I would like to thank Brian on behalf of the Board for his dedication and guidance over the last 27 years. Since founding Aminex in 1991 he has been unrelenting in his commitment to all shareholders and has overseen the growth of the business from start-up to being a London premium listed Company. We wish Brian every success for the future."

Ends

For further information, please contact: Aminex PLC Jay Bhattacherjee, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 3198 8415 Max Williams, Chief Financial Officer Shore Capital Jerry Keen +44 (0) 20 7408 4090 Davy Brian Garrahy +353 (0) 1 679 6363 Camarco Billy Clegg / Gordon Poole / James Crothers +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Page 1 of 1