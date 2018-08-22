Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amino Technologies : to drive smarter, more cost-effective ways of delivering modern TV experiences at IBC 2018

08/22/2018 | 10:47am CEST

• Pioneer in IP video solutions will showcase its next-generation product portfolio
• Will demonstrate how its innovative media and entertainment offering enables pay-TV operators to take action on the latest multiscreen and online TV developments
• CTO to give talk on maximizing opportunities through 'operator ready' Android TV

Amino, the global media and entertainment technology solutions provider, has today announced that it will showcase its next-generation solutions portfolio at IBC 2018 - demonstrating how it enables pay-TV operators to meet the demands of today's connected consumer.

At the this year's IBC, Amino will show how operators are gaining an advantage in today's TV Everywhere landscape by 'upcycling' legacy devices, rapidly deploying multiscreen services and delivering new 'operator ready' Android TV (#14.D26 in the 'Content Everywhere' hub). Drawing on more than 20 years' experience, Amino delivers innovation that empowers pay-TV operators to successfully meet the challenges they face in efficiently providing modern TV experiences.

Donald McGarva, Amino's Chief Executive, comments: 'Gaining a competitive advantage is a critical aim for any pay-TV operator in today's complex market, where service providers battle not just direct rivals but a variety of streaming device providers and OTT video services riding the cord-cutting trend. It has become vital for operators to be able to play it smart and cost-effectively deliver cutting-edge viewing experiences that give them a leg up in this challenging TV landscape.'

Expert in software, hardware and cloud-enabled solutions, Amino will be able to advise visitors to its stand on how they can effectively deploy innovative new technologies - and how these can be cohesively integrated with third-party and 'upcycled' legacy systems. Demonstrations will highlight how Amino is supporting operators by enabling the advanced features and functionality modern consumers are looking for in a multiscreen, multi-device entertainment world.

Addressing some of the big changes going on in the marketplace in a presentation will be Mark Evensen, Amino's Chief Technology Officer, who is a featured speaker at the Content Everywhere Hub theatre in Hall 14, delivering a talk entitled: 'From 'operator tier' to 'operator ready' - maximising Android TV in a real world operator environment' (3pm on Friday 14 September).

Visitors to the show - which runs from 13-18 September at the RAI, Amsterdam - will be able to see Amino's full range of solutions, which bring together the key elements of the company's software, hardware and services offering:

• AminoTV: a new multiscreen video platform designed for customer segmentation - delivering modern user experiences and driving control and competitiveness via its modular end-to-end platform

• AminoOS: software solutions for deploying and managing connected devices to power Linux and Android devices - enhancing customer service and reducing costs through a cloud-based service assurance and monitoring platform

• AminoVU: an IPTV and Android device portfolio with market-proven performance and reliability with over 10 million devices deployed by over 250 operators across 100-plus countries worldwide

McGarva concludes: 'The value we offer to our customers is that we provide them with the advice and solutions they need to level the playing field - empowering them to offer their subscribers the apps they want, the multiscreen capability they expect, the advanced UX they demand, and the overall excellent customer experience that builds loyalty, stems churn, wins new subscribers and boosts revenues. The all IP/Cloud future is nearly upon us, and we're looking forward to sharing our vision of how operators can leverage that opportunity at this year's IBC Show.'

To book a meeting with Amino at the show, get in touch at amino@platformcomms.com.

About Amino
Amino is a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions and an IPTV pioneer, working with over 250 operators in 100-plus countries. Drawing on more than 20 years' experience delivering IP/cloud innovation, Amino enables operators to meet the challenges they face as broadcast TV and online video moves to an all-IP future with managed over-the-top (OTT) offerings. We are expert in software, hardware and cloud implementation - able to deploy our own leading-edge technologies and integrate these with third-party and 'upcycled' legacy systems. At the forefront of the evolution of TV Everywhere, Amino helps operators to provide the features and functionality modern consumers are looking for in a multiscreen, multi-device entertainment world.

Having deployed over 10 million customer premise devices and the software necessary to link the back end to the user interface, we understand the issues operators face. We partner with operators to deliver end-to-end, operator-ready solutions that enable next-generation customer experiences. We 'upcycle' existing infrastructure to support more advanced services and integrate seamlessly with new technologies to form a unified ecosystem. The result is a fresh consumer offering based on a consistent user experience across all screens, building brand reputation, stemming churn, growing subscribers and increasing average revenue per user (ARPU).

Amino Communications is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amino Technologies PLC and listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (AIM: symbol AMO), with headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and global offices in California, Finland, Hong Kong and Portugal. For more details, visit http://www.aminocom.com

Media contacts:
Darcie Farrell and Beth Clark
Platform Communications
T: +44 (0)20 7486 4900
darcie@platformcomms.com
beth@platformcomms.com

Disclaimer

Amino Technologies plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:46:01 UTC
