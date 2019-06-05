Amira Nature Foods Ltd : Announces New Contract of $6 Million

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (the "Company") (NYSE: ANFI), a global provider
of packaged Indian specialty rice, today announced a new contract to
supply rice to a customer in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa
(“EMEA”) region in the amount of $6 million. The Company expects to
recognize the benefit of this contract in the 2020 fiscal year ending
March 31, 2020.
“We are extremely pleased to announce this development, which along with
our previously announced customer orders, amounts to over $57mn in
revenue. This equates to securing 29% of our forecasted $200mn of FY2020
revenue just 63 days (17%) into the fiscal year”, stated Karan A.
Chanana, Amira’s Chairman.
About Amira Nature Foods
Founded in 1915, Amira has evolved into a global provider of packaged
specialty rice, with sales in over 40 countries today. Amira sells
Basmati rice, premium long-grain rice grown only in certain regions of
the Indian sub-continent, under their flagship Amira brand as well as
under other third party brands. Amira sells its products primarily in
emerging markets through a broad distribution network. Amira’s
headquarters are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it also has offices
in India, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by phrases that we or our members of
management use such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “foresee,”
“forecast,” “estimate” or other words or phrases of similar import.
Specifically, these statements include, among other things, statements
that describe our expectations for the global rice market, the financial
impact of new sales contracts on our revenue, our expectations regarding
the successful efforts of our distribution partners, and other
statements of management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. It is uncertain
whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements
will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will
have on our results of operations, financial condition, or the price of
our ordinary shares. These forward-looking statements involve certain
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements,
including but not limited to our ability to perform our agreements with
customers; our ability to recognize revenue from our contracts as
planned; continued competitive pressures in the marketplace; our
reliance on a few customers and distribution partners for a substantial
part of our revenue; our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and
other expectations with respect to our business and realize additional
opportunities for growth; and the other risks and important
considerations contained and identified in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements
attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly
qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as
required under the securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update
any forward-looking or other statements herein, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005211/en/