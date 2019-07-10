Log in
Amira Nature Foods Ltd : Announces Renewed Focus on the US Basmati Rice Segment

0
07/10/2019 | 08:07am EDT

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (the "Company") (NYSE: ANFI), a global provider of packaged Indian specialty rice, today announced that it will execute a renewed focus on its US basmati rice business segment. The Company has taken steps to reinvigorate its brands and expand US distribution.

The Company is creating a new import and distribution channel through an exclusive agreement with Reina Inc. (“Reina”). Reina is headed by Samuel Cortez, an 18-year veteran of retail and food service distribution in the United States. Reina’s staff will be based in California to enhance Amira’s distribution across retail and wholesale channels. In addition, Amira will be dedicating additional resources towards online sales.

"The US is a significant market opportunity for Amira and we believe that it has the potential to be a major growth driver for the Company," said Karan A. Chanana, Chairman of Amira Nature Foods. "We have always thought of the US as a strategically important market and are excited to be in a position to further build upon our existing efforts."

Further information on the Company, including an updated investor presentation and other information, can be found on the Company’s website at www.amira.net.

About Amira Nature Foods

Founded in 1915, Amira has evolved into a global provider of packaged specialty rice, with sales in over 40 countries today. Amira sells Basmati rice, premium long-grain rice grown only in certain regions of the Indian sub-continent, under their flagship Amira brand as well as under other third party brands. Amira sells its products primarily in emerging markets through a broad distribution network. Amira’s headquarters are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it also has offices in India, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases that we or our members of management use such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “foresee,” “forecast,” “estimate” or other words or phrases of similar import. Specifically, these statements include, among other things, statements that describe our expectations for the global rice market, the financial impact of new sales contracts on our revenue, our expectations regarding the successful efforts of our distribution partners, and other statements of management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations, financial condition, or the price of our ordinary shares. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to perform our agreements with customers; our ability to recognize revenue from our contracts as planned; continued competitive pressures in the marketplace; our reliance on a few customers and distribution partners for a substantial part of our revenue; our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to our business and realize additional opportunities for growth; and the other risks and important considerations contained and identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
