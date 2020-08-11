Amkor Technology : Investor Presentation - August 2020 0 08/11/2020 | 02:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Advanced packaging leader

#1 OSAT for Automotive ICs

$4.1B sales in 2019 © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 3 Amkor in the Supply Chain Amkor's packaging and test services are an integral part of the worldwide semiconductor supply chain SemiconductorWafer Companies Manufacturing Packaging and Test Original Equipment Manufacturers Fabless Wafer Foundry IDM IDM Fab OSAT IDM Factory Smartphone & Tablet Automotive Consumer Electronic © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 4 Amkor's Differentiators Technology Quality Service ▶ Advanced Packaging ▶ QualityFIRST Culture ▶ Design Through Drop Ship Leadership ▶ Execution ▶ Manufacturing Footprint ▶ Engineering Services ▶ Automation ▶ Local Sales & Support Broad Portfolio © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 5 Best-In-Class R&D 600+ R&D engineers

Design services in 8 countries

Fast time to market

Complete toolbox of engineering services © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 6 Complete Package and Test Portfolio Turnkey services from wafer sort through drop ship Leadframe/ MEMS Flip Chip SiP Wafer Level Power © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 7 Broad Geographic Footprint Supporting Global Customer Base and Their Supply Chains 3.9M sf Japan Portugal 0.5M sf 2.0M sf Taiwan Shanghai 1.3M sf 1.1M sf Philippines 1.3M sf Malaysia 0.4M sf Global Principal Entity, Singapore Amkor Headquarters Sales/Customer Support Center Advanced Mainstream © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 8 Growth Catalysts Rely on Advanced Packaging 5G IoT Automotive HPC/ Networking ▶ Mobile comms ▶ Connected home ▶ ADAS ▶ AI/AR ▶ Connected devices ▶ Wearables ▶ Safety ▶ Data center ▶ Speed, streaming ▶ Industrial automation ▶ Infotainment ▶ Electrification © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 9 Advanced Packaging Value Proposition Minimize Manage Improve Footprint Power Performance © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 10 Advanced System in Package (SiP) Integrates multiple IC's of different functionalities into a single package © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 11 Wafer Level Packaging WLCSP WLFO Wafer Level Chip Scale Package Wafer Level Fan-Out (Fan-In) Eliminates substrate "Stretch" small die to accommodate bond pads © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 12 Flip Chip A proven technology

High reliability Single and multi-die solutions

Applications in smartphones, automotive and high-performance computing © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 13 LTM 2Q 2020 End Markets 38% Communications Handheld Devices Smartphones Tablets 24% Consumer Connected Home Set-Top Box Televisions Visual Imaging Wearables 23% Automotive & Industrial Driver Assist Infotainment Performance Safety 15% Computing Data Center Infrastructure PC/Laptop Storage © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 14 Amkor Throughout the Smartphone Communications Value Propositions Recognized technology leader

Diverse packaging solutions

Large scale manufacturing in multiple geographies Memory SCSP RF Front End SiP Touch Screen Controller Peripherals Transceiver WLCSP MLF® fcCSP Camera MEMS SensorsCABGA Application Processor fcPoP © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 15 Amkor Enabling New Applications in the Car Largest Automotive OSAT Advanced Packages Wirebond Packages Value Propositions SiP FCBGA Body Electronics Infotainment ADAS Powertrain WLFO Power SOIC QFP EV/HEV Chassis QFN >40 yrs of Automotive experience

QualityFIRST mindset

Leader in advanced Automotive packaging © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 16 Amkor Makes IoT Possible Consumer Multiple DiverseScale Applications Requirements Connectivity Power Amkor ships Sensing Bandwidth billions of IoT Computing Integration devices per year! Storage Security © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 17 ▶ W o r k o n b u Amkor Supports All Big Data Requirementsw l l e t s i Computing t e h K v i n K Data Center Networking Storage HPC, AI, ML Switch, SerDes Solid State Drive Performance Integration Die Stacking FCBGA, HDFO, SiP SiP, HDFO, 2.5D Stack CSP, WBBGA, SiP © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 18 $1,400 $1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 Revenue Trend ($ in millions) + 31% YoY $1,066 $1,144 $1,081 $1,178 $1,153 $1,173 $1,084 $895 $895 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 TTM Revenue $4,390 $4,386 $4,316 $4,186 $4,016 $3,955 $4,053 $4,310 $4,588 © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 19 Operating Income Trends $140 ($ in millions) $120 $100 6.9% 8.0% 7.0% $80 6.7% 6.0% 5.8% 5.6% 5.1% 4.8% $60 $118 $40 $93 $75 $79 $84 $87 $54 $20 $23 $13 $0 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 TTM Operating Income Operating Income TTM Operating Margin $305 $292 $258 $235 $204 $190 $233 $304 $368 12.0% 10.0% 8.0% 6.0% 4.0% 2.0% 0.0% © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 20 EPS Trends ($ in millions) $1.13 $0.85 $0.84 $0.86 $0.54 $0.50 $0.40 $0.22 $0.21 $0.14 $0.24 $0.12 $0.23 $0.41 $0.26 $0.23 ($0.10) ($0.04) 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18(2) 1Q19(3) 2Q19(1) 3Q19 4Q19 (4) 1Q20 2Q20 EPS TTM EPS (5) (1), (2), (3), (4), and (5): See notes on page 33. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 21 EBITDA Trends ($ in millions) 20.2% 19.9% 19.4% 19.5% 19.0% 18.8% 18.8% 18.5% 18.6% $208 $235 $219 $209 $244 $210 $209 $153 $149 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 (1) 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 TTM EBITDA(6) EBITDA TTM EBITDA Margin $888 $872 $837 $815 $756 $730 $755 $812 $872 (1) and (6): See notes on page 33. See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 22 Consistent Free Cash Flow ($ in millions) $209 $140 $120 $104 $54 2015 2016 2017(7) 2018 2019 (7) and (8) Free Cash Flow definition: See notes on page 33. See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 23 $900 Capital Expenditures and Capital Intensity ($ in millions) $800 $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 18.6% 16.6% 13.1%12.7%11.7% $170 $154 $480 $551 $547 $472 $384 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capital Expenditures K5 Spend* Capital Intensity %(9) 20.0% 15.0% Expect 2020 Capital Expenditures(10) 10.0% of Around 5.0% $550M 0.0% -5.0% -10.0% (9) and (10): See notes on page 33. *K5 Spend refers to the construction of our K5 facility in Korea, which started operations in 2017. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 24 Balance Sheet Profile $1,200 ($ in millions) $1,000 $944 $812 $792 $751 $800 $693 $643 $600 $549 $514 $451 $400 $200 $386 $554 $689 $1,062 $557 $605 $901 $999 $1,094 $- 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19(12) 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 (13) 1Q20 2Q20 Total Cash and Short Term Investments Net Debt*(11) (11), (12), and (13): See notes on page 33. *See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 25 Amkor Summary Industry leader

Multiple long-term growth drivers

long-term growth drivers 5G, IoT, Automotive, HPC

Strongest balance sheet in Amkor's history

Well-positioned for growth

for growth Capitalizing on Amkor's position in the highest-growth semiconductor markets

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 26 Appendix © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 27 2Q20 Highlights (In millions, except per share data) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 (1) YoY Net Sales $1,173 $895 31% Gross Margin 16.4% 13.8% 260 bps Operating Expense $106 $101 5% Operating Income $87 $23 284% Operating Margin 7.4% 2.5% 485 bps Net Income attributable to $55 ($9) $65 Amkor Earnings per Diluted $0.23 ($0.04) $0.27 Share (1): See note on page 33. Record second quarter revenue

YoY growth driven by strength in Consumer and Communications

Operating income margin increased 485 bps YoY © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 28 3Q20 Guidance 3Q 2020 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) As of July 27, 2020(10) Net Sales $1,200 - $1,300 Gross Margin 15.0% - 18.0% Net Income attributable to Amkor $42 - $85 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.17 - $0.35 (10): See note on page 33. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 29 Financial Reconciliation Tables (4), (13) (5) (2) (3), (12) (1) ($ in millions) 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Net Income $60 $101 $10 $33 $57 $29 ($23) ($9) $54 $100 $64 $56 Plus: Interest Expense 21 20 20 21 20 18 19 19 17 17 17 16 ..(including Related Party) Plus: Income Tax Expense 21 (14) 2 11 14 29 21 6 9 1 5 13 Plus: Depreciation & 149 147 143 143 144 143 136 133 129 126 124 124 ..Amortization EBITDA* $251 $254 $175 $208 $235 $219 $153 $149 $209 $244 $210 $209 TTM EBITDA* - - - $888 $872 $837 $815 $756 $730 $755 $812 $872 TTM Net Sales - - - $4,390 $4,386 $4,316 $4,186 $4,016 $3,955 $4,053 $4,310 $4,588 TTM EBITDA Margin* - - - 20.2% 19.9% 19.4% 19.5% 18.8% 18.5% 18.6% 18.8% 19.0% Total Debt - - - $1,330 $1,366 $1,332 $1,854 $1,308 $1,298 $1,450 $1,513 $1,545 Less: Cash and Cash - - - (380) (548) (682) (1,055) (551) (599) (895) (941) (783) ..Equivalents Less: Short Term Investment - - - (6) (6) (7) (7) (6) (6) (6) (58) (311) Net Debt* - - - $944 $812 $643 $792 $751 $693 $549 $514 $451 (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (12), and (13): See notes on page 33. *See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 30 Financial Reconciliation Tables ($ in millions) 2015 2016 2017(7) 2018 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $585 $729 $618 $663 $564 Less: Payments for Property, Plant and Equipment (538) (650) (551) (547) (472) Plus: Proceeds from Sale of and Insurance 7 61 142 4 12 ……..Recovery for Property, Plant and Equipment Free Cash Flow* $54 $140 $209 $120 $104 (7): See note on page 33. *See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 31 Non-GAAP Measures Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Free cash flow is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of, and insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment, if applicable. We believe free cash flow to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our liquidity, capital resources and financial operating results. Our management uses free cash flow in evaluating our liquidity, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, free cash flow has certain limitations, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other, non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of liquidity or financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Furthermore, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Net Debt is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define net debt as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments. We believe net debt to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, total debt, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 32 Endnotes Q2 2019 net income includes an $8 million charge, or $0.03 per share, related to the early redemption of $525 million of our 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022. Q4 2018 net income includes a $17 million discrete income tax charge, or $0.07 per diluted share, driven by finalizing the accounting for U.S. tax reform. Q1 2019 net income includes a $15 million non-cash discrete income tax charge, or $0.06 per diluted share, to reduce the value of certain deferred tax assets. Q4 2019 net income includes a $4 million discrete income tax benefit, or $0.01 per diluted share, primarily related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets Q4 2017 net income includes an estimated one-time tax benefit of $42 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, primarily due to the reversal of a valuation allowance on certain U.S. deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of U.S. tax reform. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. In addition, we define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales. Please see reconciliation of non-GAAP measures on page 30. In Q2 2017, we sold the land and buildings comprising our K1 factory for $142 million, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $108 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. During 2017, we received $128 million of the proceeds. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of, and insurance recovery for, property, plant and equipment, if applicable. Please see reconciliation of non-GAAP measures on page 31. Capital intensity is defined as capital expenditures as a percentage of net sales. This financial guidance is from our July 27, 2020 earnings release and is reproduced here for convenience of reference only. This reference is not intended, and should not be relied upon, as a reaffirmation or other commentary with respect to such financial guidance. Please see page 2. Net debt is defined as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Please see reconciliation of non-GAAP measures on page 30. In Q1 2019, we issued $525 million of our 6.625% Senior Notes due September 2027 and used the proceeds to redeem our $525 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022. The redemption of the 2022 Notes occurred in April 2019, thus increasing our outstanding debt at Q1 2019 period end. In Q1 2020, we repaid $120 million of our term loan due December 2023 with proceeds from a term loan entered into in December 2019, thus increasing our outstanding debt at Q4 2019 period end. © 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 33 Attachments Original document

