Amkor Technology : Investor Presentation - August 2020

08/11/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

Amkor Technology, Inc. Investor Presentation

August 2020

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

1

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

All information and other statements contained in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from our historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Our historical financial information, and the risks and other important factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition, are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the 2019 year and subsequent filings. We undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this presentation, except as may be required by law

Policy Regarding Prior Guidance and Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time we may provide financial guidance in our earnings releases and make other forward-looking statements. Our financial guidance and other forward-looking statements are effective only on the date given. In accordance with our policy, we will not update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on any prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements in connection with this presentation. No reference made to any prior financial guidance or other forward- looking statements in connection with this presentation should be construed to update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on such prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains certain measures that are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of liquidity or performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. See "Financial Reconciliation Tables", "Non-GAAP Measures" and "End Notes" in the Appendix.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

2

Amkor Technology

  • Trusted Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) partner since 1968
  • Advanced packaging leader
  • #1 OSAT for Automotive ICs
  • $4.1B sales in 2019

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

3

Amkor in the Supply Chain

Amkor's packaging and test services are an integral part

of the worldwide semiconductor supply chain

SemiconductorWafer

Companies Manufacturing

Packaging

and Test

Original Equipment

Manufacturers

Fabless

Wafer Foundry

IDM

IDM Fab

OSAT

IDM Factory

Smartphone & Tablet

Automotive

Consumer Electronic

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

4

Amkor's Differentiators

Technology

Quality

Service

Advanced Packaging

QualityFIRST Culture

Design Through Drop Ship

Leadership

Execution

Manufacturing Footprint

Engineering Services

Automation

Local Sales & Support

  • Broad Portfolio

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

5

Best-In-Class R&D

  • 600+ R&D engineers
  • Design services in 8 countries
  • Fast time to market
  • Complete toolbox of engineering services

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

6

Complete Package and Test Portfolio

Turnkey services from wafer sort through drop ship

Leadframe/

MEMS

Flip Chip

SiP

Wafer Level

Power

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

7

Broad Geographic Footprint

Supporting Global Customer Base and Their Supply Chains

3.9M sf

Japan

Portugal

0.5M sf

2.0M sf

Taiwan

Shanghai

1.3M sf

1.1M sf

Philippines

1.3M sf

Malaysia

0.4M sf

Global Principal Entity, Singapore

Amkor Headquarters

Sales/Customer Support Center

Advanced

Mainstream

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

8

Growth Catalysts Rely on Advanced Packaging

5G

IoT

Automotive

HPC/

Networking

Mobile comms

Connected home

ADAS

AI/AR

Connected devices

Wearables

Safety

Data center

Speed, streaming

Industrial automation

Infotainment

Electrification

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc.

9

Advanced Packaging Value Proposition

Minimize

Manage

Improve

Footprint

Power

Performance

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 10

Advanced System in Package (SiP)

Integrates multiple IC's of

different functionalities into a single package

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 11

Wafer Level Packaging

WLCSP

WLFO

Wafer Level Chip Scale Package

Wafer Level Fan-Out

(Fan-In)

Eliminates substrate

"Stretch" small die to

accommodate bond pads

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 12

Flip Chip

  • A proven technology
    • High reliability
    • Single and multi-die solutions
  • Applications in smartphones, automotive and high-performance computing

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 13

LTM 2Q 2020 End Markets

38%

Communications

Handheld Devices

Smartphones

Tablets

24%

Consumer

Connected Home

Set-Top Box

Televisions

Visual Imaging

Wearables

23%

Automotive &

Industrial

Driver Assist

Infotainment

Performance

Safety

15%

Computing

Data Center

Infrastructure

PC/Laptop

Storage

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 14

Amkor Throughout the Smartphone

Communications

Value Propositions

  • Recognized technology leader
  • Diverse packaging solutions
  • Large scale manufacturing in multiple geographies

Memory

SCSP

RF Front

End

SiP

Touch Screen

Controller

Peripherals

Transceiver

WLCSP MLF®

fcCSP

Camera

MEMS

SensorsCABGA

Application

Processor

fcPoP

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 15

Amkor Enabling New Applications in the Car

Largest Automotive OSAT

Advanced Packages

Wirebond Packages

Value Propositions

SiP

FCBGA

Body

Electronics

Infotainment

ADAS

Powertrain

WLFO

Power

SOIC

QFP

EV/HEV

Chassis

QFN

  • >40 yrs of Automotive experience
  • QualityFIRST mindset
  • Leader in advanced Automotive packaging

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 16

Amkor Makes IoT Possible

Consumer

Multiple DiverseScale

Applications Requirements

Connectivity

Power

Amkor ships

Sensing

Bandwidth

billions of IoT

Computing

Integration

devices per year!

Storage

Security

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 17

W

o

r

k

o

n

b

u

Amkor Supports All Big Data Requirementsw

l

l

e

t

s

i

Computing

t

e

h

K

v i n

K

Data Center

Networking

Storage

HPC, AI, ML

Switch, SerDes

Solid State Drive

Performance

Integration

Die Stacking

FCBGA, HDFO, SiP

SiP, HDFO, 2.5D

Stack CSP, WBBGA, SiP

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 18

$1,400

$1,200

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

Revenue Trend

($ in millions)

+ 31% YoY

$1,066

$1,144

$1,081

$1,178

$1,153

$1,173

$1,084

$895

$895

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

TTM Revenue

$4,390

$4,386

$4,316

$4,186

$4,016

$3,955

$4,053

$4,310

$4,588

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 19

Operating Income Trends

$140

($ in millions)

$120

$100

6.9%

8.0%

7.0%

$80

6.7%

6.0%

5.8%

5.6%

5.1%

4.8%

$60

$118

$40

$93

$75

$79

$84

$87

$54

$20

$23

$13

$0

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

TTM Operating Income

Operating Income

TTM Operating Margin

$305

$292

$258

$235

$204

$190

$233

$304

$368

12.0%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 20

EPS Trends

($ in millions)

$1.13

$0.85

$0.84

$0.86

$0.54

$0.50

$0.40

$0.22

$0.21

$0.14

$0.24

$0.12

$0.23

$0.41

$0.26

$0.23

($0.10)

($0.04)

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18(2)

1Q19(3)

2Q19(1)

3Q19

4Q19 (4)

1Q20

2Q20

EPS

TTM EPS (5)

(1), (2), (3), (4), and (5): See notes on page 33.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 21

EBITDA Trends

($ in millions)

20.2%

19.9%

19.4%

19.5%

19.0%

18.8%

18.8%

18.5%

18.6%

$208

$235

$219

$209

$244

$210

$209

$153

$149

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19 (1)

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

TTM EBITDA(6)

EBITDA

TTM EBITDA Margin

$888

$872

$837

$815

$756

$730

$755

$812

$872

(1) and (6): See notes on page 33.

See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 22

Consistent Free Cash Flow

($ in millions)

$209

$140

$120

$104

$54

2015

2016

2017(7)

2018

2019

(7) and (8) Free Cash Flow definition: See notes on page 33.

See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 23

$900

Capital Expenditures and Capital Intensity

($ in millions)

$800

$700

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

18.6%

16.6%

13.1%12.7%11.7%

$170

$154

$480

$551

$547

$472

$384

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Capital Expenditures

K5 Spend*

Capital Intensity %(9)

20.0%

15.0%

Expect 2020 Capital

Expenditures(10)

10.0%

of Around

5.0% $550M

0.0%

-5.0%

-10.0%

(9) and (10): See notes on page 33.

*K5 Spend refers to the construction of our K5 facility in Korea, which started operations in 2017.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 24

Balance Sheet Profile

$1,200 ($ in millions)

$1,000

$944

$812

$792

$751

$800

$693

$643

$600

$549

$514

$451

$400

$200

$386

$554

$689

$1,062

$557

$605

$901

$999

$1,094

$-

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19(12)

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19 (13)

1Q20

2Q20

Total Cash and Short Term Investments

Net Debt*(11)

(11), (12), and (13): See notes on page 33.

*See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 25

Amkor Summary

  • Industry leader
  • Multiple long-term growth drivers
    • 5G, IoT, Automotive, HPC
  • Strongest balance sheet in Amkor's history
  • Well-positionedfor growth
    • Capitalizing on Amkor's position in the highest-growth semiconductor markets

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 26

Appendix

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 27

2Q20 Highlights

(In millions, except per share data)

2Q 2020

2Q 2019 (1)

YoY

Net Sales

$1,173

$895

31%

Gross Margin

16.4%

13.8%

260 bps

Operating Expense

$106

$101

5%

Operating Income

$87

$23

284%

Operating Margin

7.4%

2.5%

485 bps

Net Income attributable to

$55

($9)

$65

Amkor

Earnings per Diluted

$0.23

($0.04)

$0.27

Share

(1): See note on page 33.

  • Record second quarter revenue
  • YoY growth driven by strength in Consumer and Communications
  • Operating income margin increased 485 bps YoY

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 28

3Q20 Guidance

3Q 2020 Guidance

(In millions, except per share data)

As of July 27, 2020(10)

Net Sales

$1,200

- $1,300

Gross Margin

15.0%

- 18.0%

Net Income attributable to Amkor

$42

- $85

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.17

- $0.35

(10): See note on page 33.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 29

Financial Reconciliation Tables

(4), (13)

(5)

(2)

(3), (12)

(1)

($ in millions)

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Net Income

$60

$101

$10

$33

$57

$29

($23)

($9)

$54

$100

$64

$56

Plus: Interest Expense

21

20

20

21

20

18

19

19

17

17

17

16

..(including Related Party)

Plus: Income Tax Expense

21

(14)

2

11

14

29

21

6

9

1

5

13

Plus: Depreciation &

149

147

143

143

144

143

136

133

129

126

124

124

..Amortization

EBITDA*

$251

$254

$175

$208

$235

$219

$153

$149

$209

$244

$210

$209

TTM EBITDA*

-

-

-

$888

$872

$837

$815

$756

$730

$755

$812

$872

TTM Net Sales

-

-

-

$4,390

$4,386

$4,316

$4,186

$4,016

$3,955

$4,053

$4,310

$4,588

TTM EBITDA Margin*

-

-

-

20.2%

19.9%

19.4%

19.5%

18.8%

18.5%

18.6%

18.8%

19.0%

Total Debt

-

-

-

$1,330

$1,366

$1,332

$1,854

$1,308

$1,298

$1,450

$1,513

$1,545

Less: Cash and Cash

-

-

-

(380)

(548)

(682)

(1,055)

(551)

(599)

(895)

(941)

(783)

..Equivalents

Less: Short Term Investment

-

-

-

(6)

(6)

(7)

(7)

(6)

(6)

(6)

(58)

(311)

Net Debt*

-

-

-

$944

$812

$643

$792

$751

$693

$549

$514

$451

(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (12), and (13): See notes on page 33.

*See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 30

Financial Reconciliation Tables

($ in millions)

2015

2016

2017(7)

2018

2019

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$585

$729

$618

$663

$564

Less: Payments for Property, Plant and Equipment

(538)

(650)

(551)

(547)

(472)

Plus: Proceeds from Sale of and Insurance

7

61

142

4

12

……..Recovery for Property, Plant and Equipment

Free Cash Flow*

$54

$140

$209

$120

$104

(7): See note on page 33.

*See discussion of Non-GAAP measures on page 32.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 31

Non-GAAP Measures

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

EBITDA is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Free cash flow is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of, and insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment, if applicable. We believe free cash flow to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our liquidity, capital resources and financial operating results. Our management uses free cash flow in evaluating our liquidity, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, free cash flow has certain limitations, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other, non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of liquidity or financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Furthermore, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Net Debt is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define net debt as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments. We believe net debt to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, total debt, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 32

Endnotes

  1. Q2 2019 net income includes an $8 million charge, or $0.03 per share, related to the early redemption of $525 million of our 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022.
  2. Q4 2018 net income includes a $17 million discrete income tax charge, or $0.07 per diluted share, driven by finalizing the accounting for U.S. tax reform.
  3. Q1 2019 net income includes a $15 million non-cash discrete income tax charge, or $0.06 per diluted share, to reduce the value of certain deferred tax assets.
  4. Q4 2019 net income includes a $4 million discrete income tax benefit, or $0.01 per diluted share, primarily related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets
  5. Q4 2017 net income includes an estimated one-time tax benefit of $42 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, primarily due to the reversal of a valuation allowance on certain U.S. deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of U.S. tax reform.
  6. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. In addition, we define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales. Please see reconciliation of non-GAAP measures on page 30.
  7. In Q2 2017, we sold the land and buildings comprising our K1 factory for $142 million, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $108 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. During 2017, we received $128 million of the proceeds.
  8. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of, and insurance recovery for, property, plant and equipment, if applicable. Please see reconciliation of non-GAAP measures on page 31.
  9. Capital intensity is defined as capital expenditures as a percentage of net sales.
  10. This financial guidance is from our July 27, 2020 earnings release and is reproduced here for convenience of reference only. This reference is not intended, and should not be relied upon, as a reaffirmation or other commentary with respect to such financial guidance. Please see page 2.
  11. Net debt is defined as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Please see reconciliation of non-GAAP measures on page 30.
  12. In Q1 2019, we issued $525 million of our 6.625% Senior Notes due September 2027 and used the proceeds to redeem our $525 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022. The redemption of the 2022 Notes occurred in April 2019, thus increasing our outstanding debt at Q1 2019 period end.
  13. In Q1 2020, we repaid $120 million of our term loan due December 2023 with proceeds from a term loan entered into in December 2019, thus increasing our outstanding debt at Q4 2019 period end.

© 2020 Amkor Technology, Inc. 33

Disclaimer

Amkor Technology Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 18:32:11 UTC
