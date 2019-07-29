Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amkor Technology, Inc.    AMKR

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amkor Technology : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Second quarter net sales $895 million
  • Operating income $23 million
  • Net loss $9 million, earnings per diluted share ($0.04)
  • EBITDA $149 million

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Second quarter profitability was at the high end of guidance, with revenue just above the midpoint," said Steve Kelley, Amkor's president and chief executive officer. "Strong factory performance and prudent cost management drove solid sequential improvement in operating income."

Results

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q2 2018

 

($ in millions, except per share data)

Net sales

$895

$895

$1,066

Gross margin

13.8%

13.5%

15.9%

Operating income

$23

$13

$54

Net income attributable to Amkor (1)

($9)

($23)

$33

Earnings per diluted share (1)

($0.04)

($0.10)

$0.14

EBITDA(2)

$149

$153

$208

(1) Q2 2019 net income includes an $8 million charge, or $0.03 per share, related to the early redemption of $525 million of senior notes due 2022. Q1 2019 net income includes a $15 million non-cash discrete income tax charge, or $0.06 per diluted share, to reduce the value of certain deferred tax assets.

(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under "Selected Operating Data."

"We are executing well in a challenging market environment," said Megan Faust, Amkor's corporate vice president and chief financial officer. "Our focus in 2019 remains on controlling Capex and other expenses, while investing in future growth opportunities."

At June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $551 million, and total debt was $1.3 billion.

Business Outlook

"In the third quarter, we expect revenues to increase about 15% sequentially, driven by gains in the mobile communications and consumer markets," said Kelley. "We are encouraged by the level of new product qualification activity for 5G, automotive and IoT applications."

Third quarter 2019 outlook (unless otherwise noted):

  • Net sales of $990 million to $1.07 billion
  • Gross margin of 12% to 16%
  • Net income of ($7) million to $41 million, or ($0.03) to $0.17 per diluted share
  • Full year 2019 capital expenditures of approximately $475 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 4127169). The webcast is also being distributed over NASDAQ OMX's investor distribution network to both institutional and individual investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX's password-protected event management site, Street Events (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

 

 

Q2 2019

 

Q1 2019

 

Q2 2018

Net Sales Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced products (1)

$

433

 

 

$

422

 

 

$

496

 

Mainstream products (2)

462

 

 

473

 

 

570

 

Total net sales

$

895

 

 

$

895

 

 

$

1,066

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Packaging services

83

%

 

82

%

 

83

%

Test services

17

%

 

18

%

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales from top ten customers

62

%

 

66

%

 

65

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

End Market Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets)

37

%

 

38

%

 

42

%

Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety)

29

%

 

28

%

 

26

%

Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)

19

%

 

20

%

 

19

%

Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables)

15

%

 

14

%

 

13

%

Total

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

38.0

%

 

38.0

%

 

38.9

%

Labor

17.4

%

 

17.4

%

 

16.0

%

Other manufacturing

30.8

%

 

31.1

%

 

29.2

%

Gross margin

13.8

%

 

13.5

%

 

15.9

%

(1)

Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services

(2)

Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test services

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 2019

 

Q1 2019

 

Q2 2018

 

(in millions)

EBITDA Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

(9

)

 

$

(23

)

 

$

33

 

Plus: Interest expense

19

 

 

19

 

 

21

 

Plus: Income tax expense

6

 

 

21

 

 

11

 

Plus: Depreciation & amortization

133

 

 

136

 

 

143

 

EBITDA

$

149

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

208

 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales

$

895,305

 

 

$

1,065,684

 

 

$

1,790,269

 

 

$

2,091,003

 

Cost of sales

771,851

 

 

895,967

 

 

1,546,054

 

 

1,763,515

 

Gross profit

123,454

 

 

169,717

 

 

244,215

 

 

327,488

 

Selling, general and administrative

64,758

 

 

74,700

 

 

136,345

 

 

155,423

 

Research and development

36,186

 

 

41,076

 

 

71,940

 

 

82,005

 

Total operating expenses

100,944

 

 

115,776

 

 

208,285

 

 

237,428

 

Operating income

22,510

 

 

53,941

 

 

35,930

 

 

90,060

 

Interest expense

18,653

 

 

21,127

 

 

37,926

 

 

41,138

 

Other (income) expense, net

6,966

 

 

(11,001

)

 

2,401

 

 

(7,569

)

Total other expense, net

25,619

 

 

10,126

 

 

40,327

 

 

33,569

 

Income (loss) before taxes

(3,109

)

 

43,815

 

 

(4,397

)

 

56,491

 

Income tax expense

5,897

 

 

10,631

 

 

27,277

 

 

13,112

 

Net income (loss)

(9,006

)

 

33,184

 

 

(31,674

)

 

43,379

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(444

)

 

(593

)

 

(655

)

 

(1,244

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor

$

(9,450

)

 

$

32,591

 

 

$

(32,329

)

 

$

42,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

0.18

 

Diluted

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

239,508

 

 

239,351

 

 

239,461

 

 

239,283

 

Diluted

239,508

 

 

239,804

 

 

239,461

 

 

239,805

 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30,
2019

 

December 31,
2018

 

(In thousands)

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

551,438

 

 

$

681,569

 

Restricted cash

2,590

 

 

2,589

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

702,466

 

 

724,456

 

Inventories

217,638

 

 

230,589

 

Other current assets

38,988

 

 

32,005

 

Total current assets

1,513,120

 

 

1,671,208

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,515,533

 

 

2,650,448

 

Operating lease right of use asset *

132,763

 

 

 

Goodwill

26,159

 

 

25,720

 

Restricted cash

2,878

 

 

3,893

 

Other assets

118,831

 

 

144,178

 

Total assets

$

4,309,284

 

 

$

4,495,447

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$

198,230

 

 

$

114,579

 

Trade accounts payable

459,548

 

 

530,398

 

Capital expenditures payable

134,500

 

 

255,237

 

Accrued expenses

246,615

 

 

258,209

 

Total current liabilities

1,038,893

 

 

1,158,423

 

Long-term debt

1,109,945

 

 

1,217,732

 

Pension and severance obligations

174,897

 

 

184,321

 

Long-term operating lease liability *

80,049

 

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

74,324

 

 

79,071

 

Total liabilities

2,478,108

 

 

2,639,547

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stock

285

 

 

285

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,913,103

 

 

1,909,425

 

Retained earnings

80,860

 

 

113,189

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

27,317

 

 

23,812

 

Treasury stock

(216,254

)

 

(216,171

)

Total Amkor stockholders’ equity

1,805,311

 

 

1,830,540

 

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

25,865

 

 

25,360

 

Total equity

1,831,176

 

 

1,855,900

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,309,284

 

 

$

4,495,447

 

*Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Upon adoption, we recorded a right-of-use asset and lease liability on our balance sheet. Prior period financial statements were not required to be adjusted for the effects of this new standard.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2019

 

2018

 

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(31,674

)

 

$

43,379

 

Depreciation and amortization

268,819

 

 

285,515

 

Other operating activities and non-cash items

33,112

 

 

(3,239

)

Changes in assets and liabilities

(101,329

)

 

(119,276

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

168,928

 

 

206,379

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(273,672

)

 

(389,568

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

8,247

 

 

603

 

Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment

1,538

 

 

 

Other investing activities

2,864

 

 

2,647

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(261,023

)

 

(386,318

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

85,000

 

 

 

Payments of revolving credit facilities

(5,000

)

 

 

Proceeds from short-term debt

29,781

 

 

7,264

 

Payments of short-term debt

(25,548

)

 

(31,546

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

614,375

 

 

64,000

 

Payments of long-term debt

(732,178

)

 

(77,015

)

Payments of finance lease obligations

(2,746

)

 

(1,689

)

Other financing activities

(3,865

)

 

492

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(40,181

)

 

(38,494

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,131

 

 

1,347

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(131,145

)

 

(217,086

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

688,051

 

 

602,851

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

556,906

 

 

$

385,765

 

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including statements regarding our focus on capital expenditures and cost controls and investments in growth opportunities, and all of the statements made under "Business Outlook" above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • the highly unpredictable nature, cyclicality, and rate of growth of the semiconductor industry;
  • timing and volume of orders relative to production capacity and the inability to achieve high capacity utilization rates, control costs and improve profitability;
  • laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by the U.S. or foreign governments in areas such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, privacy, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in protectionist measures considered or adopted by the U.S. and foreign governments;
  • laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer or government supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;
  • volatility of consumer demand, double booking by customers and deterioration in forecasts from our customers for products incorporating our semiconductor packages, including any slowdown in demand or changes in customer forecasts for smartphones or other mobile devices and generally soft end market demand for electronic devices;
  • delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints relating to wafers, particularly for advanced nodes and related technologies;
  • dependence on key customers, the impact of changes in our market share and prices for our services with those customers and the business and financial condition of those customers;
  • the performance of our business, interest rate fluctuations and other economic and market conditions, the cash needs and investment opportunities for the business, the need for additional capacity and facilities to service customer demand and the availability of cash flow from operations or financing;
  • the effect of the global economy on credit markets, financial institutions, customers, suppliers and consumers, including the uncertain macroeconomic environment;
  • the highly unpredictable nature and costs of litigation and other legal activities and the risk of adverse results of such matters and the impact of other legal proceedings;
  • changes in tax rates and taxes as a result of changes in U.S. or foreign tax law or the interpretations thereof (including the impact of recent U.S. tax reform), changes in our organizational structure, changes in the jurisdictions in which our income is determined to be earned and taxed, the outcome of tax reviews, audits and ruling requests, our ability to realize deferred tax assets and the expiration of tax holidays;
  • curtailment of outsourcing by our customers;
  • our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants, including the potential impact of the phase-out of LIBOR on our variable interest rate debt;
  • failure to realize sufficient cash flow or access to other sources of liquidity to fund capital expenditures;
  • the effects of an economic slowdown in major economies worldwide;
  • disruptions in our business or deficiencies in our controls resulting from the integration of acquired operations, particularly J-Devices, or the implementation and security of, and changes to, our enterprise resource planning, factory shop floor systems and other management information systems;
  • there can be no assurance regarding when our new K5 factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;
  • economic effects of terrorist attacks, political instability, natural disasters and military conflict;
  • competition, competitive pricing and declines in average selling prices;
  • fluctuations in packaging and test manufacturing yields;
  • dependence on international operations and sales and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly in Japan and Korea;
  • dependence on raw material and equipment suppliers and changes in raw material and precious metal costs;
  • dependence on key personnel;
  • enforcement of and compliance with intellectual property rights; and
  • technological challenges.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:10pAMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
04:09pAMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019
BU
07/22AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Leads 5G mmWave Smartphone, IoT and Emerging Applications wit..
BU
07/15AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 29,..
BU
06/11AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
06/10AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Appoints Mark Rogers as General Counsel
BU
06/03AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Baird's 2019 Consumer, Technology and Services ..
BU
05/20AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/16AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
05/15AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Names Daniel Liao and Gil Tily to Board of Directors
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 859 M
EBIT 2019 140 M
Net income 2019 22,0 M
Debt 2019 581 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 96,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 1 965 M
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,60  $
Last Close Price 8,20  $
Spread / Highest target -2,44%
Spread / Average Target -7,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John T. Kim Executive Vice Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.25.00%1 965
ASML HOLDING N.V.51.94%97 587
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION54.77%31 597
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD51.00%27 114
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 504
QORVO23.37%8 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group