Amkor Technology : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019

Second Quarter Highlights

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Second quarter profitability was at the high end of guidance, with revenue just above the midpoint," said Steve Kelley, Amkor's president and chief executive officer. "Strong factory performance and prudent cost management drove solid sequential improvement in operating income."

Results Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 ($ in millions, except per share data) Net sales $895 $895 $1,066 Gross margin 13.8% 13.5% 15.9% Operating income $23 $13 $54 Net income attributable to Amkor (1) ($9) ($23) $33 Earnings per diluted share (1) ($0.04) ($0.10) $0.14 EBITDA(2) $149 $153 $208

(1) Q2 2019 net income includes an $8 million charge, or $0.03 per share, related to the early redemption of $525 million of senior notes due 2022. Q1 2019 net income includes a $15 million non-cash discrete income tax charge, or $0.06 per diluted share, to reduce the value of certain deferred tax assets.

(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under "Selected Operating Data."

"We are executing well in a challenging market environment," said Megan Faust, Amkor's corporate vice president and chief financial officer. "Our focus in 2019 remains on controlling Capex and other expenses, while investing in future growth opportunities."

At June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $551 million, and total debt was $1.3 billion.

Business Outlook

"In the third quarter, we expect revenues to increase about 15% sequentially, driven by gains in the mobile communications and consumer markets," said Kelley. "We are encouraged by the level of new product qualification activity for 5G, automotive and IoT applications."

Third quarter 2019 outlook (unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $990 million to $1.07 billion

Gross margin of 12% to 16%

Net income of ($7) million to $41 million, or ($0.03) to $0.17 per diluted share

Full year 2019 capital expenditures of approximately $475 million

Conference Call Information

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Net Sales Data: Net sales (in millions): Advanced products (1) $ 433 $ 422 $ 496 Mainstream products (2) 462 473 570 Total net sales $ 895 $ 895 $ 1,066 Packaging services 83 % 82 % 83 % Test services 17 % 18 % 17 % Net sales from top ten customers 62 % 66 % 65 % End Market Data: Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets) 37 % 38 % 42 % Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety) 29 % 28 % 26 % Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage) 19 % 20 % 19 % Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables) 15 % 14 % 13 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Margin Data: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales: Materials 38.0 % 38.0 % 38.9 % Labor 17.4 % 17.4 % 16.0 % Other manufacturing 30.8 % 31.1 % 29.2 % Gross margin 13.8 % 13.5 % 15.9 %

(1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services (2) Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test services

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 (in millions) EBITDA Data: Net income $ (9 ) $ (23 ) $ 33 Plus: Interest expense 19 19 21 Plus: Income tax expense 6 21 11 Plus: Depreciation & amortization 133 136 143 EBITDA $ 149 $ 153 $ 208

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 895,305 $ 1,065,684 $ 1,790,269 $ 2,091,003 Cost of sales 771,851 895,967 1,546,054 1,763,515 Gross profit 123,454 169,717 244,215 327,488 Selling, general and administrative 64,758 74,700 136,345 155,423 Research and development 36,186 41,076 71,940 82,005 Total operating expenses 100,944 115,776 208,285 237,428 Operating income 22,510 53,941 35,930 90,060 Interest expense 18,653 21,127 37,926 41,138 Other (income) expense, net 6,966 (11,001 ) 2,401 (7,569 ) Total other expense, net 25,619 10,126 40,327 33,569 Income (loss) before taxes (3,109 ) 43,815 (4,397 ) 56,491 Income tax expense 5,897 10,631 27,277 13,112 Net income (loss) (9,006 ) 33,184 (31,674 ) 43,379 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (444 ) (593 ) (655 ) (1,244 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor $ (9,450 ) $ 32,591 $ (32,329 ) $ 42,135 Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor per common share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.18 Shares used in computing per common share amounts: Basic 239,508 239,351 239,461 239,283 Diluted 239,508 239,804 239,461 239,805

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 551,438 $ 681,569 Restricted cash 2,590 2,589 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 702,466 724,456 Inventories 217,638 230,589 Other current assets 38,988 32,005 Total current assets 1,513,120 1,671,208 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,515,533 2,650,448 Operating lease right of use asset * 132,763 — Goodwill 26,159 25,720 Restricted cash 2,878 3,893 Other assets 118,831 144,178 Total assets $ 4,309,284 $ 4,495,447 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 198,230 $ 114,579 Trade accounts payable 459,548 530,398 Capital expenditures payable 134,500 255,237 Accrued expenses 246,615 258,209 Total current liabilities 1,038,893 1,158,423 Long-term debt 1,109,945 1,217,732 Pension and severance obligations 174,897 184,321 Long-term operating lease liability * 80,049 — Other non-current liabilities 74,324 79,071 Total liabilities 2,478,108 2,639,547 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 285 285 Additional paid-in capital 1,913,103 1,909,425 Retained earnings 80,860 113,189 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27,317 23,812 Treasury stock (216,254 ) (216,171 ) Total Amkor stockholders’ equity 1,805,311 1,830,540 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 25,865 25,360 Total equity 1,831,176 1,855,900 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,309,284 $ 4,495,447

*Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Upon adoption, we recorded a right-of-use asset and lease liability on our balance sheet. Prior period financial statements were not required to be adjusted for the effects of this new standard.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (31,674 ) $ 43,379 Depreciation and amortization 268,819 285,515 Other operating activities and non-cash items 33,112 (3,239 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (101,329 ) (119,276 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 168,928 206,379 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (273,672 ) (389,568 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 8,247 603 Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment 1,538 — Other investing activities 2,864 2,647 Net cash used in investing activities (261,023 ) (386,318 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 85,000 — Payments of revolving credit facilities (5,000 ) — Proceeds from short-term debt 29,781 7,264 Payments of short-term debt (25,548 ) (31,546 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 614,375 64,000 Payments of long-term debt (732,178 ) (77,015 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (2,746 ) (1,689 ) Other financing activities (3,865 ) 492 Net cash used in financing activities (40,181 ) (38,494 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,131 1,347 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (131,145 ) (217,086 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 688,051 602,851 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 556,906 $ 385,765

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including statements regarding our focus on capital expenditures and cost controls and investments in growth opportunities, and all of the statements made under "Business Outlook" above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:

the highly unpredictable nature, cyclicality, and rate of growth of the semiconductor industry;

timing and volume of orders relative to production capacity and the inability to achieve high capacity utilization rates, control costs and improve profitability;

laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by the U.S. or foreign governments in areas such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, privacy, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in protectionist measures considered or adopted by the U.S. and foreign governments;

laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer or government supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;

volatility of consumer demand, double booking by customers and deterioration in forecasts from our customers for products incorporating our semiconductor packages, including any slowdown in demand or changes in customer forecasts for smartphones or other mobile devices and generally soft end market demand for electronic devices;

delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints relating to wafers, particularly for advanced nodes and related technologies;

dependence on key customers, the impact of changes in our market share and prices for our services with those customers and the business and financial condition of those customers;

the performance of our business, interest rate fluctuations and other economic and market conditions, the cash needs and investment opportunities for the business, the need for additional capacity and facilities to service customer demand and the availability of cash flow from operations or financing;

the effect of the global economy on credit markets, financial institutions, customers, suppliers and consumers, including the uncertain macroeconomic environment;

the highly unpredictable nature and costs of litigation and other legal activities and the risk of adverse results of such matters and the impact of other legal proceedings;

changes in tax rates and taxes as a result of changes in U.S. or foreign tax law or the interpretations thereof (including the impact of recent U.S. tax reform), changes in our organizational structure, changes in the jurisdictions in which our income is determined to be earned and taxed, the outcome of tax reviews, audits and ruling requests, our ability to realize deferred tax assets and the expiration of tax holidays;

curtailment of outsourcing by our customers;

our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants, including the potential impact of the phase-out of LIBOR on our variable interest rate debt;

failure to realize sufficient cash flow or access to other sources of liquidity to fund capital expenditures;

the effects of an economic slowdown in major economies worldwide;

disruptions in our business or deficiencies in our controls resulting from the integration of acquired operations, particularly J-Devices, or the implementation and security of, and changes to, our enterprise resource planning, factory shop floor systems and other management information systems;

there can be no assurance regarding when our new K5 factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;

economic effects of terrorist attacks, political instability, natural disasters and military conflict;

competition, competitive pricing and declines in average selling prices;

fluctuations in packaging and test manufacturing yields;

dependence on international operations and sales and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly in Japan and Korea;

dependence on raw material and equipment suppliers and changes in raw material and precious metal costs;

dependence on key personnel;

enforcement of and compliance with intellectual property rights; and

technological challenges.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

