Amkor Technology : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 27, 2020

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter 2020 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, April 27, 2020. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 3086586).

