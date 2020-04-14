Amkor Technology : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 27, 2020

Log in
04/14/2020 | 08:22pm EDT

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter 2020 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, April 27, 2020. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 3086586).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 403 M
EBIT 2020 271 M
Net income 2020 165 M
Debt 2020 442 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 2 200 M
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,40  $
Last Close Price 9,13  $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John T. Kim Executive Vice Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.-30.85%2 168
ASML HOLDING N.V.-3.05%116 507
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-11.50%37 665
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-2.48%31 474
QORVO, INC.-27.10%9 802
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.3.18%8 771
