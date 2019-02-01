Log in
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AMKR)
Amkor Technology : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 11, 2019

02/01/2019 | 06:42pm EST

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, February 11, 2019. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 11, 2019.

The conference call can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 8157559).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


© Business Wire 2019
