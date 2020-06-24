Log in
AMMO, INC.

AMMO, Inc. Receives Six-Figure Purchase Order from European Law Enforcement Agency

06/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has received a six-figure purchase order from a European law enforcement agency for fully-loaded ammunition.

The purchase order is for .338 and .50 caliber ammunition, including both regular rounds and AMMO’s patented armor piercing rounds. The Company has already received an initial deposit to begin production within the next 90 days and expects to begin fulfilling the purchase order starting in its fiscal third quarter. All rounds for the purchase order will be produced out of AMMO’s facility located in Manitowoc, WI.

“As restrictions implemented from the COVID-19 pandemic begin to ease, we are experiencing an increase in demand for our large caliber ammunition offerings from potential international customers in the military and law enforcement channel,” said Mark Hanish, AMMO’s president of global sales & marketing. “This latest purchase order further solidifies our confidence that orders in this channel will come to fruition over the next several quarters as inbound interest has significantly increased. We believe we are well-prepared with the progress we made in expanding our manufacturing capabilities to continue executing on the heightened demand that is expected across both of our channels through our fiscal year and beyond.” 

About AMMO, Inc.
AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

In our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, references to “AMMO, Inc.”, “AMMO”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our” and similar terms refer to AMMO, Inc. and its wholly owned operating subsidiaries The Enlight Group (d/b/a Jagemann Munition Components), SNI, LLC and Ammo Technologies, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
Phone: (949) 574-3860
POWW@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4,16 M - -
Net income 2019 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2019 8,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,33x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
EV / Sales 2018 48,5x
EV / Sales 2019 30,9x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart AMMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMMO, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fred W. Wagenhals Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Steven Hilko Chief Operating Officer
Robert D. Wiley Chief Financial Officer
Russell William Wallace Independent Director
Randy Luth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMMO, INC.135.35%107
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-42.13%106 025
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.54%104 238
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-26.37%97 350
AIRBUS SE-48.84%59 254
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-8.26%51 194
