AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(AMN)
AMN Healthcare : CEO Susan Salka Receives Women in Business Award from Dallas Business Journal

09/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Salka, CEO of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), has been recognized by Dallas Business Journal with the Women in Business Award. Since its inauguration in 2008, the annual award honors 30 women who have shaped the business community across North Texas.

Susan Salka, President and CEO, AMN Healthcare

"It is an honor to be recognized among other women business leaders who are driving ethical and successful businesses in many North Texas industries," Salka said. "At AMN, our success is dependent on the fantastic and hard-working team in Texas and across the nation that we've built through our commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion at all levels of our organization."

From CEOs of smaller and fast-growing businesses to leaders of global companies, the Women in Business awardees represent a range of industries including finance, publishing, transportation, commercial real estate, healthcare, and nonprofits.

Under Salka's leadership, AMN has become known as the innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and is the largest and most diversified healthcare staffing company in the nation. She is an active industry spokesperson in the healthcare and investment community and has been one of the driving forces behind the company's strategic and operational success since joining the company in 1990. Salka is passionate and actively involved in the areas of corporate social responsibility and in diversity, equality, and inclusion. She personally participates in many of the company's local and global community initiatives, including the annual medical and community development mission trip to the impoverished highlands of Guatemala.

About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Jim Gogek
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare
(858) 350-3209
Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

AMN Healthcare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/AMN Healthcare)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amn-healthcare-ceo-susan-salka-receives-women-in-business-award-from-dallas-business-journal-300922204.html

SOURCE AMN Healthcare


© PRNewswire 2019
