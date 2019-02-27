AMN Healthcare Services : Divisions Honored with ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

AMN Healthcare Divisions Honored with ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

SAN DIEGOand DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2019/PRNewswire / -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), the leader and innovator in workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, announced today that members of its Locum Tenens Staffing and Mid-Revenue Cycle Solutions divisions (Staff Care, Locum Leaders, and MedPartners) have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers.

Staff Care achieved Diamond recognition after winning the Best of Staffing Clientand Talent Awards for six consecutive years.

MedPartners achieved Diamond recognition after winning the Best of Staffing TalentAward for five consecutive years.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job seekers. Complete satisfaction with the services provided by winning agencies is, on average, 2.2 times more likely with clients and 1.7 times more likely with job seekers compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

'AMN is honored to be recognized as an agile workforce solutions provider by our clients and healthcare professionals,' said Susan Salka, CEO and President of AMN Healthcare. 'Our team is extremely passionate about delivering outstanding service and creating effective relationships that address the healthcare industry's most pressing workforce needs to deliver high-quality and efficient patient care.'

'In today's historically tight labor market, attracting high-caliber candidates is a mission-critical focus for staffing and recruiting firms,' said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. 'Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart in this competitive market by demonstrating their ongoing commitment to client service and job seeker satisfaction, consistently investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I'm thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated ratings and testimonials on ClearlyRated.com!'

