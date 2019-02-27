Log in
AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services : Divisions Honored with ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

02/27/2019 | 10:20am EST

AMN Healthcare Divisions Honored with ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

SAN DIEGOand DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2019/PRNewswire / -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), the leader and innovator in workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, announced today that members of its Locum Tenens Staffing and Mid-Revenue Cycle Solutions divisions (Staff Care, Locum Leaders, and MedPartners) have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers.

Staff Care achieved Diamond recognition after winning the Best of Staffing Clientand Talent Awards for six consecutive years.

MedPartners achieved Diamond recognition after winning the Best of Staffing TalentAward for five consecutive years.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job seekers. Complete satisfaction with the services provided by winning agencies is, on average, 2.2 times more likely with clients and 1.7 times more likely with job seekers compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

'AMN is honored to be recognized as an agile workforce solutions provider by our clients and healthcare professionals,' said Susan Salka, CEO and President of AMN Healthcare. 'Our team is extremely passionate about delivering outstanding service and creating effective relationships that address the healthcare industry's most pressing workforce needs to deliver high-quality and efficient patient care.'

'In today's historically tight labor market, attracting high-caliber candidates is a mission-critical focus for staffing and recruiting firms,' said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. 'Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart in this competitive market by demonstrating their ongoing commitment to client service and job seeker satisfaction, consistently investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I'm thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated ratings and testimonials on ClearlyRated.com!'

About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, credentialing solutions and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association'sexclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions

About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canadathat recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com - an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms - based exclusively on validated client and candidate ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact
Jim Gogek
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare
(858) 350-3209
Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

SOURCE AMN Healthcare

Disclaimer

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 15:19:02 UTC
