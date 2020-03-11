Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.    AMN

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(AMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMN Healthcare Services : Highly Rated in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:01am EDT

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation, scored very high marks in the Human Rights Campaign 2020 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's premier  benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

AMN joins the ranks of more than a thousand major U.S. businesses that were also rated this year. AMN Healthcare received a rating of 95 out of 100 in the index, which measures corporate policies and practices on the treatment of LGBTQ employees and engagement of the LGBTQ community.

"We are very proud of our achievements in supporting LGBTQ people at AMN Healthcare and in the communities where we all live and work," said Susan Salka, President and CEO. "Diversity, equality, and inclusion are vital to the values and mission of AMN Healthcare, and our high rating by the Corporate Equality Index shows that the dedication and action embraced by all AMN team members is working."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The Corporate Equality Index rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

"These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision," said HRC President Alphonso David. "Businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Jim Gogek
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare
(858) 350-3209
Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amn-healthcare-highly-rated-in-2020-corporate-equality-index-301021129.html

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, I
10:01aAMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Highly Rated in 2020 Corporate Equality Index
PR
03/03AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
02/25AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/18AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets..
AQ
02/13AMN HEALTHCARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/13AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results
PR
01/29AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Result..
AQ
01/29AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES : to Acquire Stratus Video
PR
01/23AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change i..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group