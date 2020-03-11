AMN Healthcare Services : Highly Rated in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation, scored very high marks in the Human Rights Campaign 2020 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

AMN joins the ranks of more than a thousand major U.S. businesses that were also rated this year. AMN Healthcare received a rating of 95 out of 100 in the index, which measures corporate policies and practices on the treatment of LGBTQ employees and engagement of the LGBTQ community.

"We are very proud of our achievements in supporting LGBTQ people at AMN Healthcare and in the communities where we all live and work," said Susan Salka, President and CEO. "Diversity, equality, and inclusion are vital to the values and mission of AMN Healthcare, and our high rating by the Corporate Equality Index shows that the dedication and action embraced by all AMN team members is working."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The Corporate Equality Index rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

"These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision," said HRC President Alphonso David. "Businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

About AMN Healthcare

