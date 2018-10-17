Log in
News Summary

AMN Healthcare Services : More than 18,000 Indigenous People Directly Helped by AMN Missions to Guatemala

10/17/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

DALLASand SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2018/PRNewswire / -- AMN Healthcare volunteers just returned from its sixth annual medical and community development mission to the highlands of Guatemala, where volunteer teams provide impoverished indigenous people with integrated healthcare including critical surgeries and install safety stoves and water purification systems in homes.

The medical mission is led by a core group of volunteer physicians, nurses, and technicians sponsored by AMN; Team Hope performs more than a hundred surgeries and a thousand clinic visits a year.

At the same time, other Team Hope volunteers fan out into the highlands and villages to install safety stoves, which vent toxic smoke out of homes while using only a fraction of the wood consumed in indoor open fires that are commonly used for cooking. The stoves help reduce respiratory, eye and other diseases caused by toxic smoke, and hernias and musculoskeletal injuries caused by carrying large loads of wood. Teams also install water purification systems that help reduce gastrointestinal illnesses.

With the help of Guatemalan workers, AMN volunteers also refurbished the El Molino School, including building new classrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen; rebuilding walls; and reroofing the building.

So far, the six AMN missions to Guatemalahave directly helped more than 18,000 people, which also bring benefits to families and communities.

About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. AMN Healthcare's workforce solutions - including managed services programs, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing and consulting services - enable providers to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes within the rapidly evolving healthcare environment. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different background, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. AMN Healthcare disseminates news and information about the Company through its website, which can be found at www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact:
Jim Gogek
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare
(858) 350-3209
Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

SOURCE AMN Healthcare

Disclaimer

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 14:02:01 UTC
