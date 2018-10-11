AMN Healthcare Services : New AMN Healthcare CSR Report Shows Positive Impact on People and Communities Worldwide

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN), the leader and innovator in workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, released its 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the company's accomplishments and strong commitment to impact communities locally and globally.

"We know that our success relies upon our people, our core values, and the commitment each of us brings to our community," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "While this report looks back at our efforts for 2017, it is really a map to the future of AMN Healthcare. We are proud of what we have accomplished to date, and we look forward to setting and attaining new standards for community engagement and responsible corporate governance."

AMN continues to grow and evolve as it expands its service lines to meet the changing needs of healthcare organizations nationwide. The company ranks among Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list.

Highlights of the 2017 CSR Report include:

Workplace culture

The AMN commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives has resulted in a diverse, vibrant and dynamic workforce. AMN is proud to be recognized as 2017 Corporate Champion for gender representation and equality by the Women's Forum of New York. It was named to the national Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list, and recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.

Team member focus

AMN Healthcare has a thriving culture of professional development that encourages and empowers all team members to achieve their full potential. The company provides opportunities for employees to nurture their talents, broaden knowledge, build new skills, and develop leadership qualities through initiatives such as performance success plans, individual development plans, and leadership development and mentoring programs.

Serving communities locally and globally

AMN Healthcare and its employees continued to make a strong impact to advance the health and wellness of communities both locally and globally. AMN supported nonprofits with donations and fundraising initiatives throughout the year. With paid time off to volunteer, AMN team members gave 6,876 service hours to support 95 nonprofit charities. These are only the tracked hours and we know many AMN team members contributed far more throughout the year. For the sixth year in a row, AMN sponsored a team of corporate employees and clinicians to travel to Guatemala to provide surgeries, clinic visits, optometry and dental services, and work on clean air, clean water, and construction projects. The 2017 Guatemala Volunteer Medical & Community Mission, in collaboration with the International Esperanza Project, touched the lives of 2,534 Guatemalans.

The 2017 AMN Healthcare CSR report was prepared as a "Core in Accordance" report using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Guidelines introduced in 2013. The full report can be found on the Corporate Social Responsibility page of the AMN Healthcare website.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-amn-healthcare-csr-report-shows-positive-impact-on-people-and-communities-worldwide-300729834.html

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.