AMN Healthcare Services : Partners with Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation Campaign

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019/PRNewswire / -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, has joined the Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation™ Grand Challenge (HNHN GC), an initiative designed to transform the health of the nation by improving the health of America's 4 million registered nurses.

AMN joined the initiative as a Champions sponsor and is the first healthcare staffing and workforce solutions company in the country to become a program partner.

'We are honored to become part of this innovative challenge to enhance the health of our nation's nurses, which we know will directly improve the experience and outcomes of every patient, family and community served,' said Dr. Cole Edmonson, AMN's Chief Clinical Officer. 'Our joining HNHN GC is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment and dedication to well-being of every clinician.'

As the largest healthcare workforce solutions company in the country, AMN Healthcare provides contingent and permanent nurses and other professionals to healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics, medical centers and other facilities nationwide. 'Every day, we have the privilege of working with and supporting nurses in clinical and leadership positions, and we understand the challenges they face,' Edmonson said. 'We care deeply about their health and are committed to doing everything possible to support their well-being. By partnering with the Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation Challenge, we believe we can accelerate the transformation of healthcare in our nation by supporting the health of our nation's largest profession -- nursing.'

Launched by the American Nurses Association Enterprise in 2017, the HNHN GC campaign engages and unites nurses, employers, and partner organizations around improving health in five areas: physical activity, nutrition, rest, quality of life, and safety.

The campaign's nursing focus is particularly important given that nurses - on average -- tend to be less healthy than other people. 'For nearly every indicator, the health of America's nurses is worse than that of the average American,' according to research cited by the HNHN GC. 'Nurses are more likely to be overweight, have higher levels of stress, and get less than the recommended hours of sleep.'

Not only does the campaign strive to improve the health of nurses but also the nation's health through raising the quality of care delivered by nurses.

'As the nation's most trusted profession and its largest group of health care professionals, nurses have a unique opportunity to serve as healthy role models,' according to the HNHN GC. 'If all 4 million registered nurses increased their personal wellness and then their families, co-workers and patients followed suit, what a healthier nation we would live in! That is the goal of the Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation™ Grand Challenge.'

The campaign will provide a web platform to inspire action, cultivate friendly competition, provide health education content and resources to nurses, and gather data about their health status and improvement.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

