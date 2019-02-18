AMN Healthcare Services : Peak Health Solutions Awarded 2019 Best in KLAS as Category Leader for Outsourced Coding

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Health Solutions, a Health Information Management services company providing remote medical coding and consulting solutions to hospitals and physician medical groups nationwide, announced today that it was named Category Leader for Outsourced Coding in the 2019 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services annual report.

This marks the second time in three years that Peak has been recognized by KLAS as the Category Leader in Outsourced Coding. Peak Health Solutions is an AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) company.

"To be recognized by KLAS a second time in three years shows the incredible expertise and focus of our Peak team members. Excellence in health information management is vital to quality healthcare, and Peak is one of the industry leaders," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "I'm proud of the work achieved by the Peak team, which helps improve efficiency so that hospitals and healthcare systems can spend more time focusing on what's most important to all of us—quality patient care."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes the outstanding efforts of companies to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead their software and services market segments with the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. Each year, healthcare professionals and vendors rely upon the Best in KLAS report to help shape their decisions and improve healthcare around the world.

"We're honored that KLAS has recognized the work of the Peak team once again. It speaks volumes about the dedication of Peak team members to our clients," said Justin Schmidt, SVP and Founder, Peak Health Solutions. "We pride ourselves on our devotion to exemplary customer service and our customized approach, which helps our clients increase accuracy and productivity while decreasing turnaround time."

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, medical coding and consulting, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, and many other healthcare settings. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

