AMN Healthcare Services : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 14, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), healthcare's leader and innovator in workforce solutions and staffing services, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Prior to the call that day, the Company expects to issue an earnings press release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcare's investor relations website at http://amnhealthcare.investorroom.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by dialing (800) 288-8960 in the U.S., or (612) 234-9960 for international callers. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's IR website. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2018, and can be accessed until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 28, 2019 by calling (800) 475-6701 in the U.S., or (320) 365-3844 internationally, with access code 455277.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com .

The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMN." For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings, and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication ("RSS") as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://amnhealthcare.investorroom.com/emailalerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its other periodic reports as well as the Company's current and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated with the passage of time.

Contact:

Randle Reece

Director, Investor Relations

866-861-3229

Web site: http://www.amnhealthcare.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amn-healthcare-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-february-14-2019-300781787.html

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.