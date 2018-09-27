Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AMN Healthcare :'s Commitment to Clinical Quality Recognized by The Joint Commission

09/27/2018

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has again been recognized by The Joint Commission for its commitment to placement of high-quality clinicians throughout the healthcare industry. AMN travel nurse, allied, and local staffing divisions all received Joint Commission Healthcare Staffing Certification through 2020.

AMN Healthcare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/AMN Healthcare)

AMN was the first company to receive The Joint Commission Corporate Certification for Healthcare Staffing in 2006. The Joint Commission is an independent national organization that evaluates and accredits healthcare organizations for care quality.

"At AMN Healthcare, we take enormous pride in the quality of the professionals and workforce solutions that we provide to healthcare organizations nationwide," said Marcia Faller, PhD, RN, Chief Clinical Officer at AMN Healthcare. "Recertification by The Joint Commission validates the work of our entire team by reaffirming that the healthcare industry can always rely on AMN for quality clinicians."

According to The Joint Commission, its Health Care Staffing Services Certification program focuses on a company's ability to provide competent staffing services and evaluates performance, continuing education and training, placement criteria, and other areas.

A critical aspect of The Joint Commission's philosophy is performance measurement and improvement. The Joint Commission expects staffing firms to continuously monitor key quality indicators and take steps to strive for improvement. This philosophy fits directly into AMN Healthcare's core value of continuous improvement.

About The Joint Commission
An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to meeting critical performance standards. More information is available at: http://www.jointcommission.org/.

About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Jim Gogek
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare
(858) 350-3209
Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amn-healthcares-commitment-to-clinical-quality-recognized-by-the-joint-commission-300720527.html

SOURCE AMN Healthcare


© PRNewswire 2018
