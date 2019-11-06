MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/06 11:04:53 am 2.745 USD -20.20% 08:38a AMNEAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:57a AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 06:33a AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 11/06/2019 | 06:33am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ‒ Q3 2019 Net Revenue of $378 million; GAAP Loss per share of ($2.03); Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) of $0.04 ‒ ‒ Positive Cash Flow from Operations of $140 million ‒ ‒ Executing on Near-Term Strategic Actions to Accelerate Business Performance ‒ ‒ Announced Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Neurology Focused Orphan Drug to Treat Myasthenia Gravis ‒ ‒ Co-Chief Executive Officers and Certain Amneal Group Legacy Owners Authorized to Purchase up to 10 Million Additional Shares ‒ ‒ Updates Full Year 2019 Guidance ‒ Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (the “Company”) announced its results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $378 million, a decrease of 21% compared to $476 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower Generics business revenue. Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $265 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a net income of $7 million in the prior year period. Diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2019 was a loss of $2.03 compared to earnings of $0.05 in the prior year period. Adjusted net income(1) in the third quarter of 2019 was $12 million, a decrease of 86% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the third quarter of 2019 was $71 million, a decrease of 56% compared to the prior year period, due to lower revenue and lower gross margins, partially offset by lower operating expenses as a result of cost savings initiatives. Adjusted diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2019 was $0.04, compared to $0.27 for the prior year period. The Company generated positive cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2019 of $140 million. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash as of September 30, 2019 were $217 million, down slightly from year end, but increased $160 million from the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. “While we are disappointed with our third quarter results, we continue to be optimistic about Amneal and view 2019 as a transition year,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers. “Since rejoining as Co-CEOs in early August, we have substantially completed a comprehensive review of the business and believe we have identified the root causes of Amneal’s recent underperformance. This review has reinforced our belief that Amneal is a fundamentally strong company with a diverse generics portfolio across multiple dosage forms, a growing and increasingly complex pipeline and a specialty franchise with significant opportunities. We have already implemented initiatives to accelerate the reinvigoration of our Company and are confident we will return to growth in 2020 and beyond.” Development and Commercialization Partnership In a separate press release today, the Company announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Kashiv BioSciences, LLC for the development and commercialization of Kashiv’s orphan drug K127 (pyridostigmine) for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis. Through this partnership, Amneal gains exclusive rights within the United States to the New Drug Application and commercialization of K127. Equity Purchase Authorization The Board of Directors Conflicts Committee has approved a waiver of an existing standstill provision in the Second Amended and Restated Stockholders Agreement, as amended (the “Stockholders Agreement”), between the Company and certain of its stockholders, which will allow the Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officers, Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, and certain other Amneal legacy owners (and/or affiliates thereof) that are subject to the Stockholders Agreement, to purchase up to 10 million shares of Class A common stock on the open market during permissible trading windows. The timing, price and volume of the share purchases, if any, will be determined by the buyers based on applicable securities laws and other relevant factors. The waiver is scheduled to expire on March 15, 2020. (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Generics Operating Results (Unaudited; In thousands) Generics Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net revenue - Generics $ 291,021 $ 391,175 Cost of goods sold 217,773 230,051 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 49,115 7,815 Gross profit 24,133 153,309 Selling, general, and administrative 14,256 21,030 Research and development 34,316 38,347 In-process research and development impairment charges 23,382 650 Restructuring and other charges 14,702 (2,885 ) Charges (gains) related to legal matters, net 14,750 — Intellectual property legal development expenses 2,586 3,929 Acquisition, integration and transaction related expenses 502 — Operating (loss) income $ (80,361 ) $ 92,238 Gross margin 8.3 % 39.2 % Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 86,789 $ 194,368 Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) (3) 29.8 % 49.7 % Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 39,693 $ 131,449 (1) See “Non GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold. See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for calculation of adjusted cost of goods sold. (3) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reconciliation of Generics Operating (Loss) Income to Generics Combined Operating Loss (Unaudited; In thousands) Generics Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-GAAP) Add: (Non-GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Net revenue - Generics $ 1,008,562 $ — $ 1,008,562 $ 1,028,134 $ 102,237 $ 1,130,371 Cost of goods sold 760,074 — 760,074 572,179 122,761 694,940 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 105,424 — 105,424 7,815 — 7,815 Gross profit 143,064 — 143,064 448,140 (20,524 ) 427,616 Selling, general, and administrative 52,783 — 52,783 51,854 7,334 59,188 Research and development 129,915 — 129,915 129,762 13,623 143,385 In-process research and development

impairment charges 46,169 — 46,169 650 — 650 Restructuring and other charges 17,201 — 17,201 21,912 — 21,912 Charges (gains) related to legal matters, net 14,750 — 14,750 (3,000 ) 89,159 86,159 Intellectual property legal development

expenses 8,218 — 8,218 12,509 23 12,532 Acquisition, integration and transaction

related expenses 4,086 — 4,086 114,622 — 114,622 Operating (loss) income $ (130,058 ) $ — $ (130,058 ) $ 119,831 $ (130,663 ) $ (10,832 ) Gross margin 14.2 % — % 14.2 % 43.6 % (20.1 )% 37.8 % Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 364,500 $ — $ 364,500 $ 527,571 $ 3,246 $ 530,817 Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) (3) 36.1 % — % 36.1 % 51.3 % 3.2 % 47.0 % Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 201,260 $ — $ 201,260 $ 339,574 $ (16,752 ) $ 322,822 (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold or combined net revenue less adjusted combined cost of goods sold, as applicable. See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for calculation of adjusted cost of goods sold. (3) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net revenue or adjusted combined gross profit divided by combined net revenue, as applicable. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Generics net revenue was $291 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $391 million for the prior year period. The decrease is primarily attributable to additional competition on the base generic portfolio including Yuvafem, Aspirin Dipyridamole ER Capsules, and Diclofenac Gel 1%, the sale of two of the Company's international businesses earlier in 2019, the reclassification of Oxymorphone HCI to the Specialty segment during the third quarter of 2019 and the ongoing supply constraints of Epinephrine Auto-Injector. The decrease was partially offset by sales of Levothyroxine and new product launches in 2019, as well as higher sales of Triamcinolone Acetonide injection. Generics gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 8% compared to 39% for the prior year period. The decrease is primarily related to impairment and inventory obsolescence charges, and the impact of price erosion. Generics adjusted gross margin(1) for the third quarter of 2019 was 30% compared to 50% for the prior year period primarily due to product sales mix and the impact of price erosion and volume declines leading to underutilization of manufacturing facilities. Generics operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $80 million compared to operating income of $92 million for the 2018, primarily due to lower revenue and gross profit as noted above, and in-process research and development impairment charges, restructuring charges and legal charges relating to commercial and governmental legal proceedings and claims. Generics adjusted operating income(1) for the third quarter of 2019 was $40 million compared to $131 million for the prior year period primarily due to lower revenue and lower gross profit, partially offset by lower operating expenses as a result of cost savings initiatives. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Specialty Operating Results (Unaudited; In thousands) Specialty Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net revenue - Specialty: Rytary® $ 33,710 $ 33,073 Unithroid® 10,155 7,829 Zomig® 13,971 15,445 All other specialty products 29,426 28,965 Total net revenue - Specialty 87,262 85,312 Cost of goods sold 49,944 38,516 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 7,017 — Gross profit 30,301 46,796 Selling, general, and administrative 20,228 19,716 Research and development 3,809 4,002 Intellectual property legal development expenses — 472 Restructuring and other charges 213 (27 ) Acquisition, integration and transaction related expenses 2,455 — Operating income $ 3,596 $ 22,633 Gross margin 34.7 % 54.9 % Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 64,421 $ 67,304 Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) (3) 73.8 % 78.9 % Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,907 $ 43,589 (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold. See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for calculation of adjusted cost of goods sold. (3) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reconciliation of Specialty Operating Income to Specialty Combined Operating Income (Unaudited; In thousands) Specialty Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-GAAP) Add: (Non-GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Net revenue - Specialty: Rytary® $ 95,538 $ — $ 95,538 $ 53,593 $ 35,086 $ 88,679 Unithroid® 28,780 — 28,780 12,253 9,716 21,969 Zomig® 39,522 — 39,522 25,140 14,411 39,551 All other specialty products 56,643 — 56,643 46,343 37,032 83,375 Total net revenue - Specialty 220,483 — 220,483 137,329 96,245 233,574 Cost of goods sold 113,767 — 113,767 62,474 26,731 89,205 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 7,017 — 7,017 — — — Gross profit 99,699 — 99,699 74,855 69,514 144,369 Selling, general, and administrative 57,705 — 57,705 33,265 27,942 61,207 Research and development 10,084 — 10,084 7,131 3,664 10,795 Intellectual property legal development

expenses 1,045 — 1,045 515 — 515 Restructuring and other charges 391 — 391 2,394 — 2,394 Charges related to legal matters, net — — — — 940 940 Acquisition, integration and transaction

related expenses 5,705 — 5,705 — — — Operating income $ 24,769 $ — $ 24,769 $ 31,550 $ 36,968 $ 68,518 Gross margin 45.2 % — % 45.2 % 54.5 % 72.2 % 61.8 % Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 174,190 $ — $ 174,190 $ 107,964 $ 75,626 $ 183,590 Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) (3) 79.0 % — % 79.0 % 78.6 % 78.6 % 78.6 % Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 108,945 $ — $ 108,945 $ 67,528 $ 45,144 $ 112,672 (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold or combined net revenue less adjusted combined cost of goods sold, as applicable. See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for calculation of adjusted cost of goods sold. (3) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net revenue or adjusted combined gross profit divided by combined net revenue, as applicable. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Specialty net revenue was $87 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $85 million for the prior year period, primarily due to the reclassification of Oxymorphone HCI during the third quarter of 2019, which was previously included in the Generics segment results, and higher revenue from Rytary® and Unithroid®, partially offset by lower revenue from Albenza® as a result of the loss of exclusivity in September of 2018. Specialty gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 35% compared to 55% for the prior year period primarily due to product sales mix. Specialty adjusted gross margin(1) for the third quarter of 2019 was 74% compared to 79% for the prior year period primarily due to the addition of lower margin Oxymorphone HCI as noted above. Specialty operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $4 million compared to $23 million for the prior year period, primarily due to higher cost of goods sold relating to Oxymorphone HCI and cost of goods sold impairment charges. Specialty adjusted operating income(1) for the third quarter of 2019 was $41 million compared to $44 million for the prior year period primarily due to the higher cost of goods sold. Corporate and Other Information (Unaudited; In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 General and administrative expense $ 29,313 $ 34,740 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses 174 2,231 Restructuring and other charges 6,022 756 Charges (gains) related to legal matters, net — 2,589 Total general, administrative and other operating expenses $ 35,509 $ 40,316 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-GAAP) Add: (Non-GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined General and administrative expense $ 105,026 $ — $ 105,026 $ 71,491 $ 28,737 $ 100,228 Acquisition, transaction-related and

integration expenses 2,891 — 2,891 102,251 10,925 113,176 Restructuring and other charges 12,341 — 12,341 18,003 5,123 23,126 Charges (gains) related to legal matters, net — — — 2,589 — 2,589 Total general, administrative and other

operating expenses $ 120,258 $ — $ 120,258 $ 194,334 $ $ 44,785 $ 239,119 General and administrative and other operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 decreased to $36 million compared to $40 million in the prior year period. The decrease is primarily due to synergies associated with the Combination with Impax and the Gemini acquisition including lower acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses, partially offset by restructuring and other charges relating to recent cost savings initiatives. 2019 Financial Outlook Amneal’s full year 2019 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, inventory levels, the costs incurred and benefits realized of restructuring activities and the anticipated timing of future product launches and events. The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results for 2019. Amneal is updating certain of its previously provided 2019 guidance as follows: Full Year 2019 Financial Guidance Prior Updated Adjusted gross margin 47% - 50% Approximately 43% Adjusted R&D as a % of net revenue 9.5% - 10.5% No change Adjusted SG&A as a % of net revenue 14% - 15% No change Adjusted EBITDA $425 million - $475 million Approximately $345 million Adjusted diluted EPS $0.52 - $0.62 Approximately $0.31 Adjusted effective tax rate 19% - 21% No change Capital expenditures $65 million - $85 million $55 million - $65 million Weighted average diluted shares outstanding Approximately 300 million No change Conference Call Information Amneal will hold a conference call on November 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. The call and presentation can also be accessed via a live Webcast through the Investor Relations section of Amneal’s Web site at https://investors.amneal.com/investor-relations , or directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2021447/323A22AA88A202DFC94FA94090002247. The number to call from within the United States is (844) 746-0741 and (412) 317-5273 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call for a period of seven days. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) and (412) 317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10133264. About Amneal Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is an integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States. Amneal has an extensive portfolio of more than 300 generic medicines, and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. For more information, visit www.amneal.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating income, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this release includes these non-GAAP measures and our reported results on a non-GAAP combined basis to include the historical results of Impax and Gemini, not adjusted for financing and acquisition accounting impacts of the combination, as if the transaction closing dates had occurred on the first day of all periods presented herein. All combined business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The calculation of Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share assumes the conversion of all outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock to shares of Class A Common stock. Management uses these non-GAAP historical and combined measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results, and doing so on a combined basis facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, the combined results may not represent what our combined results of operations and financial position would have been had the transactions occurred on the dates indicated, nor are they intended to project our combined results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, diluted earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below. Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, including, among other things, future operating results and financial performance, product development and launches, integration strategies and resulting cost reduction, market position and business strategy. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “assume,” “continue,” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”). Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that our goodwill may become impaired, which could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations, our ability to integrate the operations of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Impax Laboratories, LLC pursuant to the business combination completed on May 4, 2018, and our ability to realize the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the combination; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new products; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products and to introduce products on a timely basis; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to manage our growth; our dependence on the sales of a limited number of products for a substantial portion of our total revenues; the risk of product liability and other claims against us by consumers and other third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including United States federal and state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to FDA product approval requirements; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; our dependence on third party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain finished goods; the impact of global economic conditions; our dependence on third party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our ability to make acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; the high concentration of ownership of our Class A Common Stock and the fact that we are controlled by a group of stockholders. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as supplemented by any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.amneal.com or on request from the Company. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof. Trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 378,283 $ 476,487 $ 1,229,045 $ 1,165,463 Cost of goods sold 267,717 268,567 873,841 634,653 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 56,132 7,815 112,441 7,815 Gross profit 54,434 200,105 242,763 522,995 Selling, general and administrative 63,797 75,486 215,514 156,610 Research and development 38,125 42,349 139,999 136,893 In-process research and development impairment charges 23,382 650 46,169 650 Charges (gains) related to legal matters, net 14,750 2,589 14,750 (411 ) Intellectual property legal development expenses 2,586 4,401 9,263 13,024 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses 3,131 2,231 12,682 216,873 Restructuring and other charges 20,937 (2,156 ) 29,933 42,309 Operating (loss) income (112,274 ) 74,555 (225,547 ) (42,953 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (42,209 ) (43,018 ) (129,376 ) (100,691 ) Foreign exchange loss, net (12,531 ) (5,137 ) (9,684 ) (22,518 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (19,667 ) (Loss) gain on sale of international businesses, net — (2,812 ) 6,930 (2,812 ) Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability 192,844 — 192,844 — Other income (expense), net 446 (1,014 ) 1,702 725 Total other income (expense), net 138,550 (51,981 ) 62,416 (144,963 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 26,276 22,574 (163,131 ) (187,916 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 389,668 5,109 375,539 (6,943 ) Net (loss) income (363,392 ) 17,465 (538,670 ) (180,973 ) Less: Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC pre-Combination — — — 148,806 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 98,386 (10,577 ) 208,881 21,191 Net (loss) income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before accretion

of redeemable non-controlling interest (265,006 ) 6,888 (329,789 ) (10,976 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest — 64 — (1,176 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ (265,006 ) $ 6,952 $ (329,789 ) $ (12,152 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s

common stockholders: Class A and Class B-1 basic $ (2.03 ) $ 0.05 $ (2.56 ) $ (0.10 ) Class A and Class B-1 diluted $ (2.03 ) $ 0.05 $ (2.56 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Class A and Class B-1 basic 130,729 127,247 128,822 127,196 Class A and Class B-1 diluted 130,729 128,222 128,822 127,196 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; In thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,738 $ 213,394 Restricted cash 4,320 5,385 Trade accounts receivable, net 518,109 481,495 Inventories 401,827 457,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,699 128,321 Related party receivables 2,138 830 Total current assets 1,205,831 1,286,644 Property, plant and equipment, net 490,712 544,146 Goodwill 419,671 426,226 Intangible assets, net 1,435,801 1,654,969 Deferred tax asset, net — 373,159 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,455 — Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party 14,930 — Financing lease right-of-use assets - related party 61,936 — Other assets 18,607 67,592 Total assets $ 3,703,943 $ 4,352,736 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 495,857 $ 514,440 Current portion of long-term debt, net 21,468 21,449 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,467 — Current portion of operating and financing lease liabilities - related party 3,353 — Related party payables 765 17,695 Current portion of financing obligation - related party — 266 Total current liabilities 534,910 553,850 Long-term debt, net 2,614,412 2,630,598 Deferred income taxes — 1,178 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement — 192,884 Operating lease liabilities 44,375 — Operating lease liabilities - related party 14,271 — Financing lease liabilities - related party 61,719 — Financing obligation - related party — 39,083 Other liabilities 38,532 38,780 Total long-term liabilities 2,773,309 2,902,523 Total stockholders' equity 395,724 896,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,703,943 $ 4,352,736 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (538,670 ) $ (180,973 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability (192,884 ) — Depreciation and amortization 152,932 89,910 Amortization of Levothyroxine Transition Agreement asset 36,393 — Unrealized foreign currency loss 10,552 21,560 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,849 4,220 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 19,667 (Gain) loss on sale of international businesses, net (6,930 ) 2,812 Intangible asset impairment charges 158,610 8,474 Non-cash restructuring and asset-related charges 11,923 — Deferred tax provision (benefit) 371,683 (9,111 ) Stock-based compensation and PPU expense 16,666 163,991 Inventory provision 67,844 20,755 Other operating charges and credits, net 5,945 (1,955 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (46,457 ) (74,711 ) Inventories (25,906 ) (53,708 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 41,256 9,803 Related party receivables (1,305 ) 10,828 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,932 ) (26,858 ) Related party payables 25 (14,125 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 52,594 (9,421 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (42,664 ) (63,065 ) Acquisition of product rights and licenses (50,000 ) (14,000 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (324,634 ) Proceeds from surrender of corporate owned life insurance 43,017 — Proceeds from sale of international businesses, net of cash sold 34,834 — Net cash used in investing activities (14,813 ) (401,699 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of deferred financing costs and debt extinguishment costs — (54,955 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 1,325,383 Payments of principal on debt and capital leases (20,250 ) (610,482 ) Net borrowings on revolving credit line — 25,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,385 3,162 Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit vesting (926 ) — Equity contributions — 27,742 Capital contribution from non-controlling interest — 360 Acquisition of non-controlling interest (3,543 ) (11,775 ) Tax distribution to non-controlling interest (13,494 ) — Distributions to members — (182,998 ) Payments of principal on financing lease - related party (1,707 ) — Repayment of related party note — (14,842 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (38,535 ) 506,595 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (967 ) (1,204 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,721 ) 94,271 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 218,779 77,922 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 217,058 $ 172,193 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 212,738 $ 165,192 Restricted cash - end of period 4,320 7,001 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 217,058 $ 172,193 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Combined Results of Operations (Unaudited; In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-

GAAP) Add: (Non-

GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Net revenue: Generics $ 1,008,562 $ — $ 1,008,562 $ 1,028,134 $ 102,237 $ 1,130,371 Specialty 220,483 — 220,483 137,329 96,245 233,574 Total net revenue 1,229,045 — 1,229,045 1,165,463 198,482 1,363,945 Cost of goods sold 873,841 — 873,841 634,653 149,492 784,145 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 112,441 — 112,441 7,815 — 7,815 Gross profit 242,763 — 242,763 522,995 48,990 571,985 Selling, general and administrative 215,514 — 215,514 156,610 64,013 220,623 Research and development 139,999 — 139,999 136,893 17,287 154,180 In-process research and development impairment

charges 46,169 — 46,169 650 — 650 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration

expenses 12,682 — 12,682 216,873 10,925 227,798 Charges (gains) related to legal matters, net 14,750 14,750 (411 ) 90,099 89,688 Restructuring and other charges 29,933 — 29,933 42,309 5,123 47,432 Intellectual property legal development expenses 9,263 — 9,263 13,024 23 13,047 Operating loss (225,547 ) — (225,547 ) (42,953 ) (138,480 ) (181,433 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (129,376 ) — (129,376 ) (100,691 ) (18,231 ) (118,922 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (9,684 ) — (9,684 ) (22,518 ) 921 (21,597 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (19,667 ) — (19,667 ) Gain (loss) on sale of international businesses 6,930 — 6,930 (2,812 ) — (2,812 ) Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement

liability 192,844 — 192,844 — — — Other income (expense) 1,702 — 1,702 725 (638 ) 87 Total other income (expense), net 62,416 — 62,416 (144,963 ) (17,948 ) (162,911 ) Loss before income taxes (163,131 ) — (163,131 ) (187,916 ) (156,428 ) (344,344 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 375,539 — 375,539 (6,943 ) (6,273 ) (13,216 ) Net loss (538,670 ) — (538,670 ) (180,973 ) $ (150,155 ) $ (331,128 ) Less: Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals

LLC pre-Combination — — — 148,806 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 208,881 — 208,881 21,191 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest — — — (1,176 ) Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals,

Inc. $ (329,789 ) $ — $ (329,789 ) $ (12,152 ) Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; In thousands) Reconciliations of Cost of Goods Sold to Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold Generics Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cost of goods sold $ 217,773 $ 230,051 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 49,115 7,815 Adjusted to deduct (add): Amortization 10,912 6,107 Inventory related charges (5) (2,038 ) 11,426 Acquisition and site closure expenses (6) 3,956 15,235 Asset impairment charges (7) 49,115 7,891 Stock-based compensation expense 711 400 Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 204,232 $ 196,807 Generics Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-

GAAP) Add: (Non-

GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Cost of goods sold $ 760,074 $ — $ 760,074 $ 572,179 $ 122,761 $ 694,940 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 105,424 — 105,424 7,815 — 7,815 Adjusted to deduct (add): Amortization 36,300 — 36,300 13,910 13,823 27,733 Inventory related charges (5) 19,739 — 19,739 41,995 9,894 51,889 Acquisition and site closure expenses (6) 20,436 — 20,436 15,235 — 15,235 Asset impairment charges (7) 105,424 — 105,424 7,891 53 7,944 Stock-based compensation expense 2,120 — 2,120 400 — 400 Amortization of upfront payment (9) 36,393 — 36,393 — — — Other 1,024 — 1,024 — — — Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 644,062 $ — $ 644,062 $ 500,563 $ 98,991 $ 599,554 Specialty Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cost of goods sold $ 49,944 $ 38,516 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 7,017 — Adjusted to deduct: Amortization 27,103 19,548 Asset impairment charges (7) 7,017 — Inventory related charges (5) — 960 Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 22,841 $ 18,008 Specialty Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-

GAAP) Add: (Non

GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Cost of goods sold $ 113,767 $ — $ 113,767 $ 62,474 $ 26,731 $ 89,205 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 7,017 — 7,017 — — — Adjusted to deduct: Amortization 67,474 — 67,474 30,199 6,112 36,311 Asset impairment charges (7) 7,017 — 7,017 — — — Inventory related charges (5) — — — 2,910 — 2,910 Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 46,293 $ — $ 46,293 $ 29,365 $ 20,619 $ 49,984 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; In thousands)

Reconciliations of Generics Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted Operating Income Generics Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating (loss) income $ (80,361 ) $ 92,238 Adjusted to add (deduct): Acquisition and site closure expenses (6) 5,941 15,235 Amortization 10,912 6,107 Inventory related charges (5) (2,038 ) 11,426 Stock-based compensation expense 3,982 1,201 Asset impairment charges (7) 72,530 8,541 Restructuring and other charges (8) 14,702 (2,885 ) Charges (gains) related to legal matters (10) 15,000 — Other (975 ) (414 ) Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 39,693 $ 131,449 Generics Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-

GAAP) Add: (Non-

GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Operating (loss) income $ (130,058 ) $ — $ (130,058 ) $ 119,831 $ (130,663 ) $ (10,832 ) Adjusted to add (deduct): Acquisition and site closure expenses (6) 35,611 — 35,611 129,857 — 129,857 Amortization 36,300 — 36,300 13,910 13,823 27,733 Inventory related charges (5) 19,739 — 19,739 41,995 9,894 51,889 Stock-based compensation expense 9,355 — 9,355 1,422 982 2,404 Asset impairment charges (7) 151,741 151,741 8,541 53 8,594 Restructuring and other charges (8) 17,201 — 17,201 21,912 — 21,912 Charges related to legal matters, net (10) 15,000 — 15,000 — 89,159 89,159 Amortization of upfront payment (9) 36,393 — 36,393 — — — R&D milestone payment 9,929 — 9,929 2,700 — 2,700 Other 49 — 49 (594 ) — (594 ) Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 201,260 $ — $ 201,260 $ 339,574 $ (16,752 ) $ 322,822 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; In thousands)

Reconciliations of Specialty Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Specialty Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating income $ 3,596 $ 22,633 Adjusted to add: Amortization 27,103 19,548 Inventory related charges (5) — 960 Acquisition and site closure expenses (6) 2,522 — Stock-based compensation expense 456 — Restructuring and other charges (8) 213 (26 ) Asset impairment charges (7) 7,017 — Other — 474 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,907 $ 43,589 Specialty Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-GAAP) Add: (Non-

GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Operating income $ 24,769 $ — $ 24,769 $ 31,550 $ 36,968 $ 68,518 Adjusted to add: Amortization 67,474 — 67,474 30,199 6,112 36,311 Inventory related charges (5) — — — 2,910 — 2,910 Acquisition and site closure expenses (6) 8,328 — 8,328 — — — Stock-based compensation expense 966 — 966 — 1,124 1,124 Restructuring and other charges (8) 391 — 391 2,395 — 2,395 Charges related to legal matters, net — — — — 940 940 Asset impairment charges (7) 7,017 — 7,017 — — — Other — — — 474 — 474 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 108,945 $ — $ 108,945 $ 67,528 $ 45,144 $ 112,672 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS Three months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (363,392 ) $ 17,465 Adjusted to add (deduct): Non-cash interest 1,631 1,452 GAAP Income tax expense 389,668 5,109 Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability (4) (192,844 ) — Amortization 38,015 25,655 Stock-based compensation expense 6,095 3,590 Acquisition and site closure expenses (6) 11,230 20,816 Restructuring and other charges (8) 20,937 (2,156 ) Inventory related charges (5) (2,038 ) 12,386 Charges related to legal matters, net (10) 15,000 2,589 Asset impairment charges (7) 79,547 8,541 Foreign exchange loss 12,531 5,137 Loss on sale of international business (11) — 2,812 Other (1,387 ) 597 Income tax at 21% (3,149 ) (21,839 ) Net income attributable to NCI not associated with our Class B shares (91 ) (53 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,753 $ 82,101 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (12) $ 0.04 $ 0.27 (12) For the three months ended September 30, 2019, utilizes weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 299,106, which consists of Class A shares and Class B shares under the if-converted method. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, utilizes weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 299,483, which consists of Class A shares and Class B shares under the if-converted method. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Combined Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Add: (Non-GAAP) Add: (Non-GAAP) Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Actual Impax/ Gemini Combined Net loss $ (538,670 ) $ — $ (538,670 ) $ (180,973 ) $ (150,155 ) $ (331,128 ) Adjusted to add (deduct):