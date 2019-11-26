Amneal Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, visit Amneal’s Investor Relations Web site at https://investors.amneal.com. The webcast can also be accessed at the following URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1274303&tp_key=dae9645601.

An archived version will be available approximately one hour after the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is an integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of more than 300 generic medicines and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

