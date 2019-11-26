Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    AMRX

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amneal Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 08:09am EST

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, visit Amneal’s Investor Relations Web site at https://investors.amneal.com. The webcast can also be accessed at the following URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1274303&tp_key=dae9645601.

An archived version will be available approximately one hour after the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is an integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of more than 300 generic medicines and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
08:09aAMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare ..
BU
11/25AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : UPDATE Revised Listing of NDC and Lot Numbers to be rec..
AQ
11/22AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : UPDATE – Revised Listing of NDC and Lot Numbers t..
PU
11/11AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : LLC - Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Ranitidine ..
AQ
11/08AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : LLC. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Ranitidine T..
PU
11/07AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
11/06AMNEAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
11/06AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
11/06AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Enters into a Licensing Agreement with Kashiv BioScienc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 604 M
EBIT 2019 278 M
Net income 2019 -351 M
Debt 2019 2 440 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,92x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,13x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 453 M
Chart AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,75  $
Last Close Price 3,38  $
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chintu Patel Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chirag K. Patel President & Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul M. Meister Chairman
Andrew S. Boyer Executive Vice President-Commercial Operations
Todd P. Branning Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-75.02%453
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.99%361 040
ROCHE HOLDING AG25.53%261 961
MERCK AND COMPANY12.16%218 191
PFIZER-11.39%214 060
NOVARTIS22.28%206 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group