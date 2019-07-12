Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc    AMRX

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(AMRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMNEAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMRX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX).

For many years, the Company, (formerly Impax Laboratories Inc.), which develops, manufactures, and markets bioequivalent, generic, pharmaceutical products, has been embroiled in investigations and litigation by state and federal authorities and relating to claims that it colluded with other competitor companies in a price-fixing scheme resulting in exponential price increases of certain products.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to shareholders, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing. The Company was also among those sued in a wide-ranging lawsuit brought by 44 state attorneys general alleging an illegal conspiracy to inflate prices of more than 100 generic drugs, sometimes by more than 1,000%, and stifle competition.

Recently, on July 10, 2019, the Company disclosed a cut to its 2019 core earnings forecast, citing supply problems as well as delays in regulatory approvals and launches as reasons for the lowered forecast.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Amneal’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Amneal’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Amneal shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-amrx/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC
07/12AMNEAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
07/11INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
07/11Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Amneal Ph..
BU
07/10INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/10AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities..
AQ
07/10AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Restructuring and Costs Savings Plan to Impro..
BU
07/09AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019
BU
06/14AMNEAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/06AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/17AMNEAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 762 M
EBIT 2019 418 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 2 413 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,70x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,99x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 473 M
Chart AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,54  $
Last Close Price 3,70  $
Spread / Highest target 251%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Stewart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul M. Bisaro Executive Chairman
Chintu Patel Co-Chairman
Chirag K. Patel Co-Chairman
Andrew S. Boyer Executive Vice President-Commercial Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC-72.65%518
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.42%372 000
PFIZER0.94%238 617
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.24%233 930
ROCHE HOLDING12.78%233 930
MERCK AND COMPANY6.01%208 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About