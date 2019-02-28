|
Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Results
02/28/2019 | 07:32am EST
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (the "Company") announced its results today for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
Summary of GAAP and Non-GAAP Combined and Adjusted Results
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Variance
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
Sequential
Year/ Year
GAAP Results(2)
Net revenue
$
497,528
$
476,487
$
293,369
4.4
%
69.6
%
Net (loss) income
$
(20,330)
$
17,465
$
62,194
(216.4)
%
(132.7)
%
Diluted (loss) earnings per share (EPS)
attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
$
(0.07)
$
0.05
N/A
(240.0)
%
N/A
Non-GAAP Results(3)
Combined net revenue
$
497,528
$
476,487
$
487,383
4.4
%
2.1
%
Combined adjusted net income
$
99,976
$
82,101
$
76,446
21.8
%
30.8
%
Combined adjusted EBITDA
$
186,647
$
162,917
$
139,625
14.6
%
33.7
%
Combined adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.33
$
0.27
N/A
22.2
%
N/A
Years Ended
Variance
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Year/Year
GAAP Results(2)
Net revenue
$
1,662,991
$
1,033,654
60.9
%
Net (loss) income
$
(201,303)
$
169,325
(218.9)
%
Diluted loss per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
$
(0.16)
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP Results(3)
Combined net revenue
$
1,861,473
$
1,857,780
0.2
%
Combined adjusted net income
$
293,702
$
270,511
8.6
%
Combined adjusted EBITDA
$
584,280
$
503,678
16.0
%
Combined adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.98
N/A
N/A
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) Current year financials reflect the results of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC consolidating the results of Impax Laboratories, LLC from the transaction closing date on May 4, 2018. Prior year GAAP results represent Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC only.
(3) Assumes the combination between Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Impax Laboratories, LLC occurred on the first day of the year presented.
Executive Commentary
"We ended a year of significant progress with improved financial results in the fourth quarter," said Rob Stewart, President and CEO of Amneal. "Our fourth quarter performance is the direct result of our strategic investments, accelerated synergy capture and solid performance from our base business, which helped to offset recent competition on several of our largest products. Both our Generics and Specialty segments grew net revenue sequentially and compared to last year's fourth quarter as we delivered improved consolidated net revenue of $498 million, combined adjusted EBITDA(4) of $187 million and combined adjusted diluted EPS(4) of $0.33."
"The full year 2018 was marked by several key strategic milestones, most notably the reshaping of our Company through the merger of Impax and Amneal. By the end of 2018, we completed the merger integration and accelerated the capture of synergies, resulting in approximately $60 million of cost savings for the year. We strategically deployed capital with the acquisition of Gemini Laboratories and through several partnerships including agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Lannett for Levothyroxine. Through our R&D investments, we achieved 62 ANDA approvals, 10 tentative approvals and we submitted 31 ANDAs with the FDA. We launched 42 new generic products, which contributed $171 million in revenue in 2018."
"Operationally we are doing well as we achieved industry-leading pipeline execution in 2018 with a consistent pace of new approvals and launches. However, the financial benefits of this execution have been slower to materialize than expected as market dynamics are constraining the uptake of certain products. Our 2019 financial outlook reflects the current pricing and competitive challenges within the generic industry, which is impacting our previously expected growth rate. We continue to expect to deliver at least $200 million in merger cost synergies by the end of 2020, as we focus on generating cash to invest in strategic opportunities to diversify the business and accelerate our growth."
Basis of Presentation
The Company's financial results are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which include the results of operations of Impax Laboratories, LLC ("Impax") and Gemini Laboratories, LLC ("Gemini") subsequent to the transaction closing dates of May 4, 2018 and May 7, 2018, respectively. As used in this press release the term "actual" refers to measures under the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company has two reportable segments, Generics and Specialty, and does not allocate general corporate services to either segment.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Performance
Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $498 million, an increase of 69.6%, compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the combination with Impax and the acquisition of Gemini in May 2018, as well as new generic product launches. Net loss was $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $62 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to charges related to the combination with Impax and the acquisition of Gemini, including approximately $23 million of incremental interest expense. Diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2018 was a loss of $0.07. Diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2017 is not available as Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC was a privately-held company for the period presented.
Combined net revenue(4) in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $498 million, an increase of 2.1%, compared to the prior year period, due to an increase in net revenue from both Generics and Specialty segments. Combined adjusted net income(4) in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $100 million, an increase of 30.8%, compared to the prior year period. Combined adjusted EBITDA(4) in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $187 million, an increase of 33.7%, compared to the prior year period. The increase in both combined adjusted net income(4) and combined adjusted EBITDA(4) was primarily due to higher revenues and cost synergies from the combination with Impax. Combined adjusted diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.33.
Full Year 2018 Performance
Net revenue for the full year 2018 was $1,663 million, an increase of 60.9%, compared to full year 2017, primarily due to the combination with Impax and the acquisition of Gemini in May 2018, as well as the contribution from 42 new generic product launches. Net loss was $201 million for full year 2018, compared to net income of $169 million for full year 2017, primarily due to charges related to the combination with Impax and the acquisition of Gemini, including approximately $73 million of incremental interest expense. Diluted EPS for full year 2018 was a loss of $0.16. Diluted EPS for full year 2017 is not available as Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC was a privately-held company for the period presented.
Combined net revenue(4) for full year 2018 was $1,861 million, a slight increase compared to full year 2017. Combined adjusted net income(4) for full year 2018 was $294 million, an increase of 8.6%, compared to full year 2017. Combined adjusted EBITDA(4) for full year 2018 was $584 million, an increase of 16.0%, compared to full year 2017. The increase in both combined adjusted net income(4) and combined adjusted EBITDA(4) was primarily due to favorable product sales mix and cost synergies from the combination with Impax. Combined adjusted diluted EPS for the full year 2018 was $0.98.
(4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generics Operating Income to Generics Combined Operating Income
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Generics
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net revenue - Generics
$
410,897
$
—
$
410,897
$
293,369
$
112,943
$
406,312
Cost of goods sold
263,002
—
263,002
141,953
150,762
292,715
Gross profit
147,895
—
147,895
151,416
(37,819)
113,597
Selling, general, and administrative
16,572
—
16,572
11,210
8,223
19,433
Research and development
53,650
—
53,650
43,494
12,612
56,106
In-process research and development
impairment charges
38,609
—
38,609
—
186,731
186,731
Restructuring and asset-related charges
12,031
—
12,031
—
—
—
Legal settlement gains
(19,300)
—
(19,300)
(7,845)
—
(7,845)
Intellectual property legal development
expenses
3,263
—
3,263
2,732
—
2,732
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration
—
—
—
—
(38,123)
(38,123)
Fixed asset impairment
—
—
—
—
5,577
5,577
Operating income (loss)
$
43,070
$
—
$
43,070
$
101,825
$
(212,839)
$
(111,014)
Gross margin
36.0
%
—
36.0
%
51.6
%
(33.5)
%
28.0
%
Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)(5)
$
185,268
$
—
$
185,268
$
155,739
$
35,401
$
191,140
Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP)(6)
45.1
%
—
45.1
%
53.1
%
31.3
%
47.0
%
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
150,166
$
—
$
150,166
$
106,148
$
16,431
$
122,579
(5) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as combined net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold. See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for calculation of adjusted cost of goods sold.
(6) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by combined net revenue.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Performance
Generics net revenue of $411 million increased 40.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the prior year period. The increase is primarily attributable to the combination with Impax as well as 42 new product launches in 2018, including Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended release tablets, Phytonadione tablets, Levothyroxine tablets, Potassium Chloride oral solution, Erythromycin instant release tablets and Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets. Generics combined net revenue(4) in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $411 million, an increase of 1.1%, compared to the prior year period. The increase is primarily due to new product launches as noted above, partially offset by lower sales across a number of existing products due to lower pricing and additional competition.
Generics gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 36.0%, compared to 51.6% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily as a result of higher cost of sales due to incremental amortization and inventory acquisition accounting adjustments, manufacturing plant closure charges and product sales mix primarily due to additional competition on several key products. Generics combined adjusted gross margin(4) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 45.1%, compared to 47.0% for the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to product sales mix.
Generics operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $43 million, compared to $102 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to higher amortization charges, acquisition and site closure expenses, in-process research and development impairment charges and restructuring and asset-related charges, principally a result of the combination with Impax. Generics combined adjusted operating income(4) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $150 million, an increase of 22.5%, compared to $123 million in the prior year period, primarily due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower research and development expenses and an increase in legal settlement gains.
(4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generics Operating Income to Generics Combined Operating Income
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Generics
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net revenue - Generics
$
1,439,031
$
102,237
$
1,541,268
$
1,033,654
$
549,077
$
1,582,731
Cost of goods sold
842,996
122,761
965,757
507,476
551,776
1,059,252
Gross profit
596,035
(20,524)
575,511
526,178
(2,699)
523,479
Selling, general, and administrative
68,426
11,896
80,322
56,050
28,294
84,344
Research and development
183,412
13,623
197,035
171,420
63,245
234,665
In-process research and development
impairment charges
39,259
—
39,259
—
192,809
192,809
Acquisition, integration and transaction
related expenses
114,622
—
114,622
—
—
—
Restructuring and asset-related charges
33,943
—
33,943
—
—
—
Legal settlement gains
(22,300)
—
(22,300)
(29,312)
—
(29,312)
Intellectual property legal development
expenses
15,772
—
15,772
20,518
715
21,233
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
—
84,597
84,597
—
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration
—
—
—
—
(31,048)
(31,048)
Fixed asset impairment
—
—
—
—
8,380
8,380
Operating income
$
162,901
$
(130,640)
$
32,261
$
307,502
$
(265,094)
$
42,408
Gross margin
41.4
%
(20.1)
%
37.3
%
50.9
%
(0.5)
%
33.1
%
Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)(5)
$
712,954
$
3,246
$
716,200
$
561,518
$
208,960
$
770,478
Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP)(6)
49.5
%
3.2
%
46.5
%
54.3
%
38.1
%
48.7
%
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
489,520
$
(22,273)
$
467,247
$
342,842
$
123,241
$
466,083
(5) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as combined net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold. See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for calculation of adjusted cost of goods sold.
(6) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by combined net revenue.
Full Year 2018 Performance
Generics net revenue of $1,439 million increased 39.2% for the full year 2018, compared to full year 2017. The increase is primarily attributable to the combination with Impax as well as the contribution from 42 new product launches in 2018, including Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended release tablets, Phytonadione tablets, Levothyroxine tablets, Potassium Chloride oral solution, Erythromycin instant release tablets and Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets. Generics combined net revenue(4) for full year 2018 was $1,541 million, a decrease of 2.6%, compared to full year 2017. The decrease was primarily driven by lower sales of Epinephrine Auto-Injector due to an ongoing supply disruption, and lower sales of existing base business products, including Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, Lidocaine, Diclofenac Sodium Gel 3% and Loratadine/PSE as a result of lower pricing and additional competition.
Generics gross margin for full year 2018 was 41.4%, compared to 50.9% for full year 2017. The decrease was primarily as a result of higher cost of sales due to incremental amortization, inventory acquisition accounting adjustments, inventory-related charges, manufacturing plant closure charges, impairment of product intangible assets and lower margin products in the Impax portfolio. Generics combined adjusted gross margin(4) for full year 2018 was 46.5%, compared to 48.7% for full year 2017, primarily due to product sales mix.
Generics operating income for full year 2018 was $163 million, compared to $308 million for full year 2017, primarily due to acquisition, integration and transaction-related expenses, principally a result of the combination with Impax, as noted above. Generics combined adjusted operating income(4) for full year 2018 was $467 million, an increase of 0.2%, compared to $466 million for full year 2017.
(4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Specialty Operating Income to Specialty Combined Operating Income
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Specialty
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net revenue - Specialty:
Rytary®
$
42,680
$
—
$
42,680
$
—
$
28,290
$
28,290
Zomig®
18,308
—
18,308
—
15,034
15,034
All other specialty products
25,643
—
25,643
—
37,747
37,747
Total net revenue - Specialty
86,631
—
86,631
—
81,071
81,071
Cost of goods sold
41,118
—
41,118
—
23,405
23,405
Gross profit
45,513
—
45,513
—
57,666
57,666
Selling, general, and administrative
16,200
—
16,200
—
22,156
22,156
Research and development
3,647
—
3,647
—
3,077
3,077
Intellectual property legal development
expenses
(26)
—
(26)
—
—
—
Restructuring and asset-related charges
1,682
—
1,682
—
—
—
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
—
—
—
—
1,111
1,111
Fixed asset impairment
—
—
—
—
74,128
74,128
Operating income (loss)
$
24,010
$
—
$
24,010
$
—
$
(42,806)
$
(42,806)
Gross margin
52.5
%
—
52.5
%
—
71.1
%
71.1
%
Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)(5)
$
70,058
$
—
$
70,058
$
—
$
63,368
$
63,368
Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP)(6)
80.9
%
—
80.9
%
—
78.2
%
78.2
%
Adjusted operating income (Non-
GAAP)
$
50,600
$
—
$
50,600
$
—
$
38,995
$
38,995
(5) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as combined net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold. See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for calculation of adjusted cost of goods sold.
(6) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by combined net revenue.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Performance
The Specialty segment is comprised of the Impax Specialty business acquired on May 4, 2018 and the Gemini Laboratories, LLC business acquired on May 7, 2018. Prior to these two transactions, Amneal did not have a Specialty segment.
Specialty combined net revenue(4) in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $87 million, an increase of 6.9%, compared to the prior year period, driven primarily by higher revenue from Rytary®, Zomig® and Unithroid®, partially offset by significantly lower sales of Albenza® as a result of the loss of exclusivity in September of 2018.
Specialty combined gross margin(4) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 52.5%, compared to 71.1% for the prior year period, driven primarily by higher amortization expense. Specialty combined adjusted gross margin(4) was 80.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 78.2% in the prior year period, primarily due to product sales mix.
Specialty combined operating income(4) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $24 million, an increase of $67 million, compared to a combined operating loss of $43 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to fixed asset impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2017, for which there were no comparable charges in the current year period, and increased revenue, as noted above. Specialty combined adjusted operating income(4) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $51 million, an increase of $12 million, compared to $39 million for the prior year period, primarily due to increased revenue and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.
(4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Specialty Operating Income to Specialty Combined Operating Income
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Specialty
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net revenue - Specialty:
Rytary®
$
95,541
$
35,086
$
130,627
$
—
$
91,637
$
91,637
Zomig®
43,111
14,411
57,522
—
51,115
51,115
All other specialty products sales
85,308
46,748
132,056
—
132,297
132,297
Total net revenue - Specialty
223,960
96,245
320,205
—
275,049
275,049
Cost of goods sold
103,592
26,731
130,323
—
98,650
98,650
Gross profit
120,368
69,514
189,882
—
176,399
176,399
Selling, general, and administrative
49,465
27,942
77,407
—
80,185
80,185
Research and development
10,778
3,664
14,442
—
17,662
17,662
Intellectual property legal development
expenses
489
23
512
—
3,167
3,167
Restructuring and asset-related charges
4,076
—
4,076
—
—
—
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
—
940
940
—
1,111
1,111
Fixed asset impairment
—
—
—
—
74,128
74,128
Operating income
$
55,560
$
36,945
$
92,505
$
—
$
146
$
146
Gross margin
53.7
%
72.2
%
59.3
%
—
64.1
%
64.1
%
Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)(5)
$
178,022
$
75,626
$
253,648
$
—
$
200,937
$
200,937
Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP)(6)
79.5
%
78.6
%
79.2
%
—
73.1
%
73.1
%
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
118,127
$
43,997
$
162,124
$
—
$
101,698
$
101,698
(5) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as combined net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold. See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for calculation of adjusted cost of goods sold.
(6) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by combined net revenue.
Full Year 2018 Performance
The Specialty segment is comprised of the Impax Specialty business acquired on May 4, 2018 and the Gemini Laboratories, LLC business acquired on May 7, 2018. Prior to these two transactions, Amneal did not have a Specialty segment.
Specialty combined net revenue(4) for full year 2018 was $320 million, an increase of 16.4%, compared to full year 2017, driven primarily by higher revenue from Rytary, Zomig and Unithroid.
Specialty combined gross margin(4) for full year 2018 was 59.3%, compared to 64.1% for full year 2017, driven primarily by higher amortization expense. Specialty combined adjusted gross margin(4) was 79.2% for full year of 2018, compared to 73.1% for full year 2017, primarily due to product sales mix.
Specialty combined operating income(4) for full year 2018 was $93 million compared to $146 thousand of operating income for full year 2017, primarily due to fixed asset impairment charges in 2017, for which there were no comparable charges in 2018. Specialty combined adjusted operating income(4) for full year 2018 was $162 million, an increase of $60 million, compared to $102 million for full year 2017, primarily due to increased revenue and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.
(4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
2019 Financial Outlook
Amneal's full year 2019 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, inventory levels, and the anticipated timing of future product launches and events. The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, asset impairments and certain and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results for 2019.
2019 Key Outlook Assumptions
Full Year 2019 Financial Outlook
Adjusted gross margin
47% - 50%
Adjusted R&D as a % of net revenue
9% - 10%
Adjusted SG&A as a % of net revenue
11% - 12%
Adjusted EBITDA
$600 million - $650 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.94 - $1.04
Adjusted effective tax rate
19% - 21%
Capital expenditures
Approximately $100 million
Weighted diluted shares outstanding
Approximately 300 million
Conference Call Information
Amneal will hold a conference call on February 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. The call and presentation can also be accessed via a live Webcast through the Investor Relations section of Amneal's Web site at
https://investors.amneal.com/investor-relations, or directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1898588/19E7D09970ECDA91F9B21D94F3CEC0AB. The number to call from within the United States is (866) 652-5200 and (412) 317-6060 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call for a period of seven days. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) and (412) 317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10128077.
About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is an integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The Company has approximately 6,000 employees in its operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.
Amneal is one of the largest and fastest growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States, with an expanding portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty division focused principally on central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating income, are intended as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this release includes these non-GAAP measures and our reported results on a non-GAAP combined basis to include the results of Impax and Gemini as if the transaction closing dates had occurred on the first day of all periods presented herein. Management uses these non-GAAP historical and combined measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company's board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and operating results, and doing so on a combined basis facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company's financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.
All combined business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as total revenues less adjusted cost of goods sold. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues. The calculation of Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share assumes the conversion of all outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock to shares of Class A Common Stock.
These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, the combined results may not represent what our combined results of operations and financial position would have been had the transactions occurred on the dates indicated, nor are they intended to project our combined results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company's GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, diluted earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations of below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, including, among other things, future operating results and financial performance, product development and launches, integration strategies and resulting cost reduction, market position and business strategy. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "assume," "continue," and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements.
The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company"). Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions; our ability to integrate the operations of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Impax Laboratories, LLC pursuant to the business combination completed on May 4, 2018, and our ability to realize the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the combination; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new products; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products and to introduce products on a timely basis; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to manage our growth; our dependence on the sales of a limited number of products for a substantial portion of our total revenues; the risk of product liability and other claims against us by consumers and other third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including United States federal and state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to FDA product approval requirements; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; our dependence on third party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain finished goods; our dependence on third party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our ability to make acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; the high concentration of ownership of our Class A Common Stock and the fact that we are controlled by a group of stockholders. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 expected to be filed on or about March 1, 2019. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.amneal.com or on request from the Company.
Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owner.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Years ended
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Net revenue
$
497,528
$
293,369
$
1,662,991
$
1,033,654
Cost of goods sold
304,120
141,953
946,588
507,476
Gross profit
193,408
151,416
716,403
526,178
Selling, general and administrative
71,236
26,966
230,435
109,046
Research and development
57,297
43,494
194,190
171,420
In-process research and development impairment charges
38,609
—
39,259
—
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses
4,945
7,050
221,818
9,403
Restructuring and asset-related charges
14,104
—
56,413
—
Legal settlement gains
(19,300)
(7,845)
(22,300)
(29,312)
Intellectual property legal development expenses
3,237
2,732
16,261
20,518
Operating income (loss)
23,280
79,019
(19,673)
245,103
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(42,880)
(19,956)
(143,571)
(71,061)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
2,817
3,341
(19,701)
29,092
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(1)
(19,667)
(2,532)
Loss on sale of international operations
(146)
(352)
(2,958)
(29,232)
Other income (expense)
2,123
24
2,848
(47)
Total other expense, net
(38,086)
(16,944)
(183,049)
(73,780)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(14,806)
62,075
(202,722)
171,323
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
5,524
(119)
(1,419)
1,998
Net (loss) income
(20,330)
62,194
(201,303)
169,325
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals
LLC pre-Combination
—
(61,569)
148,806
(167,648)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
11,562
(625)
32,753
(1,677)
Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before
accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest
(8,768)
—
(19,744)
—
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest
—
—
(1,176)
—
Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
$
(8,768)
$
—
$
(20,920)
$
—
Net loss per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals,
Inc.'s common stockholders:
Class A and Class B-1 basic and diluted
$
(0.07)
$
(0.16)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Class A and Class B-1 basic and diluted
127,343
127,252
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
213,394
$
74,166
Restricted cash
5,385
3,756
Trade accounts receivable, net
481,495
351,367
Inventories
457,219
284,038
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
128,321
42,396
Related party receivables
830
16,210
Total current assets
1,286,644
771,933
Property, plant and equipment, net
544,146
486,758
Goodwill
426,226
26,444
Intangible assets, net
1,654,969
44,599
Deferred tax asset, net
373,159
898
Other assets
67,592
11,257
Total assets
$
4,352,736
$
1,341,889
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity / Members' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
514,440
$
194,779
Current portion of long-term debt, net
21,449
89,171
Current portion of financing obligations - related party
266
311
Related party payables
17,695
12,622
Total current liabilities
553,850
296,883
Long-term debt, net
2,630,598
1,355,274
Financing obligation - related party
39,083
39,987
Deferred income taxes
1,178
2,491
Liabilities under tax receivable agreement
192,884
—
Other long-term liabilities
38,780
7,793
Related party payable- long term
—
15,043
Total long-term liabilities
2,902,523
1,420,588
Total stockholders' equity / members' deficit
896,363
(375,582)
Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' deficit
$
4,352,736
$
1,341,889
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(201,303)
$
169,325
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
137,403
45,936
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
18,582
(30,823)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
5,859
4,585
Loss on extinguishment of debt
19,667
2,532
Loss on sale of certain international businesses
2,958
29,232
Intangible asset impairment charges
47,928
—
Non-cash restructuring and asset-related charges
11,295
—
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
(9,439)
742
Stock-based compensation and PPU expense
167,597
—
Inventory provision
44,539
3,771
Other operating charges and credits, net
(1,866)
9,935
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
89,084
35,255
Inventories
(42,875)
(31,826)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
19,198
(25,305)
Related party receivables
10,928
(5,485)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(55,212)
18,105
Related party payables
(14,113)
8,208
Net cash provided by operating activities
250,230
234,187
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(83,088)
(94,771)
Acquisition of product rights and licenses
(14,000)
(19,500)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(324,634)
—
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
25,344
—
Proceeds from sale of certain international businesses, net of cash sold
—
15,717
Net cash used in investing activities
(396,378)
(98,554)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of deferred financing costs and debt extinguishment costs
(54,955)
(5,026)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
1,325,383
250,000
Payments of principal on debt and capital leases
(617,051)
(13,625)
Net (payments) borrowings on revolving credit line
(75,000)
50,000
Payments of principal on financing obligation - related party
(243)
(274)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,797
—
Equity contributions
27,742
40
Capital contribution from (dividend to) non-controlling interest
360
(865)
Acquisition of redeemable non-controlling interest
(11,775)
—
Tax distribution to non-controlling interest
(35,543)
—
Distributions to members
(182,998)
(375,265)
Repayment of related party note
(92,042)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
287,675
(95,015)
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
(670)
(242)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
140,857
40,376
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
77,922
37,546
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
$
218,779
$
77,922
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Combined Results of Operations
(Unaudited: In thousands)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net revenue:
Generics
$
410,897
$
—
$
410,897
$
293,369
$
112,943
$
406,312
Specialty
86,631
—
86,631
—
81,071
81,071
Total net revenue
497,528
—
497,528
293,369
194,014
487,383
Cost of goods sold
304,120
—
304,120
141,953
174,167
316,120
Gross profit
193,408
—
193,408
151,416
19,847
171,263
Selling, general and administrative
71,236
—
71,236
26,966
59,441
86,407
Research and development
57,297
—
57,297
43,494
15,689
59,183
In-process research and development
impairment charges
38,609
—
38,609
—
186,731
186,731
Acquisition, transaction-related and
integration expenses
4,945
—
4,945
7,050
8,061
15,111
Restructuring and asset-related charges
14,104
—
14,104
—
—
—
Legal settlement gains
(19,300)
(19,300)
(7,845)
—
(7,845)
Intellectual property legal development
expenses
3,237
—
3,237
2,732
—
2,732
Litigation, settlements and related charges
—
—
—
—
1,223
1,223
Impairment loss on tangible assets
—
—
—
—
79,705
79,705
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
—
—
(656)
(656)
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration
—
—
—
—
(38,123)
(38,123)
Operating income (loss)
23,280
—
23,280
79,019
(292,224)
(213,205)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(42,880)
—
(42,880)
(19,956)
(13,672)
(33,628)
Foreign exchange gain
2,817
—
2,817
3,341
—
3,341
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(1)
—
(1)
Loss on sale of international
operations
(146)
—
(146)
(352)
—
(352)
Other income (expense)
2,123
—
2,123
24
(292)
(268)
Total other (expense) income, net
(38,086)
—
(38,086)
(16,944)
(13,964)
(30,908)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(14,806)
—
(14,806)
62,075
(306,188)
(244,113)
Provision for (benefit from) income
taxes
5,524
—
5,524
(119)
(9,010)
(9,129)
Net (loss) income
$
(20,330)
$
—
$
(20,330)
$
62,194
$
(297,178)
$
(234,984)
Less: Net income attributable to
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC pre-
Combination
—
(61,569)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to
non-controlling interests
11,562
(625)
Net loss attributable to Amneal
Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
$
(8,768)
$
—
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Combined Results of Operations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net revenue:
Generics
$
1,439,031
$
102,237
$
1,541,268
$
1,033,654
$
549,077
$
1,582,731
Specialty
223,960
96,245
320,205
—
275,049
275,049
Total net revenue
1,662,991
198,482
1,861,473
1,033,654
824,126
1,857,780
Cost of goods sold
946,588
149,492
1,096,080
507,476
650,426
1,157,902
Gross profit
716,403
48,990
765,393
526,178
173,700
699,878
Selling, general and administrative
230,435
80,242
310,677
109,046
217,410
326,456
Research and development
194,190
17,287
211,477
171,420
80,907
252,327
In-process research and development
impairment charges
39,259
—
39,259
—
192,809
192,809
Acquisition, transaction-related and
integration expenses
221,818
4,381
226,199
9,403
11,097
20,500
Restructuring and asset-related charges
56,413
—
56,413
—
—
—
Legal settlement gains
(22,300)
—
(22,300)
(29,312)
—
(29,312)
Intellectual property legal development
expenses
16,261
23
16,284
20,518
3,882
24,400
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
—
85,537
85,537
—
1,223
1,223
Impairment loss on tangible assets
—
—
—
—
82,508
82,508
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
—
—
(17,236)
(17,236)
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration
—
—
—
—
(31,048)
(31,048)
Operating (loss) income
(19,673)
(138,480)
(158,153)
245,103
(367,852)
(122,749)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(143,571)
(18,231)
(161,802)
(71,061)
(53,412)
(124,473)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(19,701)
921
(18,780)
29,092
—
29,092
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(19,667)
—
(19,667)
(2,532)
(1,215)
(3,747)
Loss on sale of international
operations
(2,958)
—
(2,958)
(29,232)
—
(29,232)
Other income (expense)
2,848
(638)
2,210
(47)
(10,878)
(10,925)
Total other (expense) income, net
(183,049)
(17,948)
(200,997)
(73,780)
(65,505)
(139,285)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(202,722)
(156,428)
(359,150)
171,323
(433,357)
(262,034)
(Benefit from) provision for income
taxes
(1,419)
(6,273)
(7,692)
1,998
18,326
20,324
Net (loss) income
$
(201,303)
$
(150,155)
$
(351,458)
$
169,325
$
(451,683)
$
(282,358)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC pre-
Combination
148,806
(167,648)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to
non-controlling interests
32,753
(1,677)
Accretion of redeemable non-
controlling interest
(1,176)
—
Net loss attributable to Amneal
Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
$
(20,920)
$
—
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Combined Results of Operations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
The following reconciliation for the three months ended September 30, 2018 has been provided for sequential comparison.
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net revenue:
Generics
$
391,175
$
—
$
391,175
Specialty
85,312
—
85,312
Total net revenue
476,487
—
476,487
Cost of goods sold
276,382
—
276,382
Gross profit
200,105
—
200,105
Selling, general and administrative
78,075
—
78,075
Research and development
42,999
—
42,999
In-process research and development impairment charges
4,401
—
4,401
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses
2,231
—
2,231
Restructuring and asset-related charges
(2,156)
—
(2,156)
Operating income
74,555
—
74,555
Other expense:
Interest expense, net
(43,018)
—
(43,018)
Foreign exchange loss
(5,137)
—
(5,137)
Loss on sale of international operations
(2,812)
—
(2,812)
Other expense
(1,014)
—
(1,014)
Total other expense, net
(51,981)
—
(51,981)
Income before income taxes
22,574
—
22,574
Provision for income taxes
5,109
5,109
Net income
$
17,465
$
—
$
17,465
Less: Net income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC pre-Combination
—
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(10,577)
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest
64
Net income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
$
6,952
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Reconciliation of Generics Cost of Goods Sold to Generics Combined Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold
Generics
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Cost of goods sold
$
263,002
$
—
$
263,002
$
141,953
$
150,762
$
292,715
Adjusted to deduct:
Amortization
10,030
—
10,030
923
13,075
13,998
Inventory related charges(7)
3,620
—
3,620
3,400
6,224
9,624
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
12,384
—
12,384
—
—
—
Asset impairment charges(9)
510
—
510
—
43,961
43,961
Stock-based compensation expense
406
—
406
—
—
—
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
—
—
—
—
9,960
9,960
Amortization of upfront payment(11)
10,423
—
10,423
—
—
—
Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-
GAAP)
$
225,629
$
—
$
225,629
$
137,630
$
77,542
$
215,172
Generics
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Cost of goods sold
$
842,996
$
122,761
$
965,757
$
507,476
$
551,776
$
1,059,252
Adjusted to deduct:
Amortization
23,940
13,823
37,763
3,974
53,039
57,013
Inventory related charges(7)
45,615
9,894
55,509
22,682
25,740
48,422
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
27,619
—
27,619
—
9,314
9,314
Asset impairment charges(9)
8,401
53
8,454
—
96,864
96,864
Stock-based compensation expense
921
—
921
—
—
—
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
—
—
—
—
26,702
26,702
Amortization of upfront payment(11)
10,423
—
10,423
—
—
—
Royalty expense
—
—
—
8,684
—
8,684
Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-
GAAP)
$
726,077
$
98,991
$
825,068
$
472,136
$
340,117
$
812,253
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Reconciliation of Specialty Cost of Goods Sold to Specialty Combined Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold
Specialty
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Cost of goods sold
$
41,118
$
—
$
41,118
$
—
$
23,405
$
23,405
Adjusted to deduct:
Amortization
18,848
—
18,848
—
3,884
3,884
Inventory related charges(7)
5,697
—
5,697
—
—
—
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
—
—
—
—
1,818
1,818
Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-
GAAP)
$
16,573
$
—
$
16,573
$
—
$
17,703
$
17,703
Specialty
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Cost of goods sold
$
103,592
$
26,731
$
130,323
$
—
$
98,650
$
98,650
Adjusted to deduct:
Amortization
49,047
6,112
55,159
—
15,457
15,457
Inventory related charges(7)
8,607
—
8,607
—
—
—
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
—
—
—
—
9,081
9,081
Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-
GAAP)
$
45,938
$
20,619
$
66,557
$
—
$
74,112
$
74,112
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Reconciliation of Generics Operating (Loss) Income to Generics Combined Adjusted Operating Income
Generics
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Operating income (loss)
$
43,070
$
—
$
43,070
$
101,825
$
(212,839)
$
(111,014)
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
20,905
—
20,905
—
—
—
Amortization
10,030
—
10,030
923
13,075
13,998
Inventory related charges(7)
3,620
—
3,620
3,400
6,224
9,624
Stock-based compensation expense
1,926
—
1,926
—
829
829
Asset impairment charges(9)
39,119
39,119
—
236,269
236,269
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
12,031
—
12,031
—
10,996
10,996
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
(97)
—
(97)
—
—
—
Amortization of upfront payment (11)
10,423
—
10,423
—
—
—
R&D milestone payment
5,300
—
5,300
—
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration(12)
—
—
—
—
(38,123)
(38,123)
Other
3,839
—
3,839
—
—
—
Adjusted operating income (Non-
GAAP)
$
150,166
$
—
$
150,166
$
106,148
$
16,431
$
122,579
Generics
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Operating income
$
162,901
$
(130,640)
$
32,261
$
307,502
$
(265,094)
$
42,408
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
150,348
—
150,348
—
9,314
9,314
Amortization
23,940
13,823
37,763
3,974
53,039
57,013
Inventory related charges(7)
45,615
9,894
55,509
22,682
26,702
49,384
Stock-based compensation expense
3,348
—
3,348
—
829
829
Asset impairment charges(9)
47,660
53
47,713
—
298,053
298,053
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
33,943
—
33,943
—
28,911
28,911
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
(97)
84,597
84,500
—
—
—
Amortization of upfront payment (11)
10,423
—
10,423
—
—
—
Royalty expense
—
—
—
8,684
—
8,684
R&D milestone payment
8,000
—
8,000
—
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration(12)
—
—
—
—
(31,048)
(31,048)
Other
3,439
—
3,439
—
2,535
2,535
Adjusted operating income (Non-
GAAP)
$
489,520
$
(22,273)
$
467,247
$
342,842
$
123,241
$
466,083
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Reconciliation of Specialty Operating (Loss) Income to Specialty Combined Adjusted Operating Income
Specialty
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Operating income (loss)
$
24,010
$
—
$
24,010
$
—
$
(42,806)
$
(42,806)
Adjusted to add:
Amortization
18,848
—
18,848
—
3,884
3,884
Inventory related charges(7)
5,697
—
5,697
—
—
—
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
189
—
189
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation expense
11
—
11
—
1,971
1,971
Asset impairment charges(9)
—
—
—
—
74,128
74,128
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
1,682
—
1,682
—
1,818
1,818
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
—
—
—
—
—
—
Other
163
—
163
—
—
—
Adjusted operating income (Non-
GAAP)
$
50,600
$
—
$
50,600
$
—
$
38,995
$
38,995
Specialty
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Operating income
$
55,560
$
36,945
$
92,505
$
—
$
146
$
146
Adjusted to add:
Amortization
49,047
6,112
55,159
—
15,457
15,457
Inventory related charges(7)
8,607
—
8,607
—
—
—
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
189
—
189
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation expense
11
—
11
—
1,971
1,971
Asset impairment charges(9)
—
—
—
—
74,128
74,128
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
4,076
—
4,076
—
9,996
9,996
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
—
940
940
—
—
—
Other
637
—
637
—
—
—
Adjusted operating income (Non-
GAAP)
$
118,127
$
43,997
$
162,124
$
—
$
101,698
$
101,698
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Combined Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net (loss) income
$
(20,330)
$
—
$
(20,330)
$
62,194
$
(297,178)
$
(234,984)
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Non-cash interest
1,640
—
1,640
690
6,660
7,350
GAAP Income tax expense (benefit)
5,524
—
5,524
(119)
(9,010)
(9,129)
Amortization
28,878
—
28,878
923
16,959
17,882
Stock-based compensation expense
3,606
—
3,606
—
6,586
6,586
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
28,966
—
28,966
7,050
8,061
15,111
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
14,104
—
14,104
245
13,483
13,728
Inventory related charges(7)
9,317
—
9,317
3,400
6,224
9,624
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
(497)
—
(497)
—
642
642
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
—
—
(656)
(656)
Asset impairment charges(9)
39,119
—
39,119
—
310,397
310,397
Amortization of upfront payment(11)
10,423
—
10,423
—
—
—
Foreign exchange gain
(2,817)
—
(2,817)
(3,341)
—
(3,341)
Loss on sale of international
operations
146
—
146
352
—
352
R&D milestone payments
5,300
—
5,300
—
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration(12)
—
—
—
—
(38,123)
(38,123)
Other
3,412
—
3,412
—
1,328
1,328
Income tax at 21%
(26,626)
—
(26,626)
(14,993)
(5,328)
(20,321)
Net income attributable to NCI not
associated with our Class B shares
(189)
—
(189)
—
—
—
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
99,976
$
—
$
99,976
$
56,401
$
20,045
$
76,446
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP(13)
$
0.33
(13) Utilizes weighted diluted average shares outstanding of 299,345, which consists of Class A, Class B & Class B-1 shares.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Combined Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net (loss) income
$
(201,303)
$
(150,155)
$
(351,458)
$
169,325
$
(451,693)
$
(282,368)
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Non-cash interest
5,859
9,413
15,272
4,585
25,949
30,534
GAAP Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,419)
(6,273)
(7,692)
1,998
18,326
20,324
Amortization
72,987
19,935
92,922
3,974
68,496
72,470
Stock-based compensation expense
8,840
4,816
13,656
—
26,258
26,258
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
264,424
9,829
274,253
9,403
20,411
29,814
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
56,413
5,123
61,536
245
40,248
40,493
Loss on extinguishment of debt
19,667
—
19,667
2,531
1,215
3,746
Inventory related charges(7)
54,222
9,894
64,116
22,682
26,702
49,384
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
2,092
90,099
92,191
—
8,351
8,351
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
878
—
878
—
(17,236)
(17,236)
Asset impairment charges(9)
47,660
53
47,713
—
372,181
372,181
Amortization of upfront payment(11)
10,423
—
10,423
—
—
—
Royalty expense
—
—
—
8,684
—
8,684
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
19,701
(921)
18,780
(29,092)
—
(29,092)
Loss on sale of international
operations
2,958
—
2,958
29,232
—
29,232
R&D milestone payments
8,000
—
8,000
—
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration(12)
—
—
—
—
(31,048)
(31,048)
Other
7,095
1,953
9,048
4,158
6,534
10,692
Income tax at 21%
(79,484)
1,309
(78,175)
(47,822)
(24,086)
(71,908)
Net income attributable to NCI not
associated with our Class B shares
(386)
—
(386)
—
—
—
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
298,627
$
(4,925)
$
293,702
$
179,903
$
90,608
$
270,511
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP(14)
$
0.98
(14) Utilizes weighted diluted average shares outstanding of 299,328, which consists of Class A, Class B & Class B-1 shares.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Combined Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
The following reconciliation for the three months ended September 30, 2018 has been provided for sequential comparison.
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net income
$
17,465
$
—
$
17,465
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Non-cash interest
1,452
—
1,452
GAAP Income tax expense
5,109
—
5,109
Amortization
25,655
—
25,655
Stock-based compensation expense
3,590
—
3,590
Acquisition and site closure expenses(8)
12,430
—
12,430
Restructuring and asset-related charges(10)
(2,156)
—
(2,156)
Inventory related charges(7)
17,422
—
17,422
Litigation, settlements and related charges
2,589
—
2,589
Asset impairment charges(9)
8,541
—
8,541
Foreign exchange loss
5,137
—
5,137
Loss on sale of international operations
2,812
—
2,812
Other
3,947
—
3,947
Income tax at 21%
(21,839)
—
(21,839)
Net income attributable to NCI not associated with our Class B shares
(53)
—
(53)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
82,101
$
—
$
82,101
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(15)
$
0.27
(15) Utilizes weighted diluted average shares outstanding of 299,483, which consists of Class A, Class B & Class B-1 shares.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited, In thousands)
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Combined Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net (loss) income
$
(20,330)
$
—
$
(20,330)
$
62,194
$
(297,178)
$
(234,984)
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Interest expense, net
42,880
—
42,880
19,956
13,672
33,628
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,524
—
5,524
(119)
(9,010)
(9,129)
Depreciation and amortization
47,494
—
47,494
12,842
21,620
34,462
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
75,568
$
—
$
75,568
$
94,873
$
(270,896)
$
(176,023)
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Stock-based compensation expense
$
3,606
$
—
$
3,606
$
—
$
6,586
$
6,586
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
28,966
—
28,966
7,050
8,061
15,111
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
14,104
—
14,104
245
13,483
13,728
Inventory related charges(7)
9,317
—
9,317
3,400
6,224
9,624
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
(497)
—
(497)
—
642
642
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
—
—
(656)
(656)
Asset impairment charges(9)
39,119
—
39,119
—
310,397
310,397
Amortization of upfront payment(11)
10,423
—
10,423
—
—
—
Foreign exchange gain
(2,817)
—
(2,817)
(3,341)
—
(3,341)
Loss on sale of international
operations
146
—
146
352
—
352
R&D milestone payments
5,300
—
5,300
—
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration(12)
—
—
—
—
(38,123)
(38,123)
Other
3,412
—
3,412
—
1,328
1,328
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
186,647
$
—
$
186,647
$
102,579
$
37,046
$
139,625
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Combined Adjusted EDITBA
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net (loss) income
$
(201,303)
$
(150,155)
$
(351,458)
$
169,325
$
(451,693)
$
(282,368)
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Interest expense, net
143,571
18,231
161,802
71,061
53,412
124,473
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,419)
(6,273)
(7,692)
1,998
18,326
20,324
Depreciation and amortization
137,403
24,902
162,305
45,936
93,854
139,790
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
78,252
$
(113,295)
$
(35,043)
$
288,320
$
(286,101)
$
2,219
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Stock-based compensation expense
$
8,840
$
4,816
$
13,656
$
—
$
26,258
$
26,258
Acquisition and site closure
expenses(8)
264,424
9,829
274,253
9,403
20,411
29,814
Restructuring and asset-related
charges(10)
56,413
5,123
61,536
245
40,248
40,493
Loss on extinguishment of debt
19,667
—
19,667
2,531
1,215
3,746
Inventory related charges(7)
54,222
9,894
64,116
22,682
26,702
49,384
Litigation, settlements and related
charges
2,092
90,099
92,191
—
8,351
8,351
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
878
—
878
—
(17,236)
(17,236)
Asset impairment charges(9)
47,660
53
47,713
—
372,181
372,181
Amortization of upfront payment(11)
10,423
—
10,423
—
—
—
Royalty expense
—
—
—
8,684
—
8,684
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
19,701
(921)
18,780
(29,092)
—
(29,092)
Loss on sale of international
operations
2,958
—
2,958
29,232
—
29,232
R&D milestone payments
8,000
—
8,000
—
—
—
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration(12)
—
—
—
—
(31,048)
(31,048)
Other
4,285
867
5,152
4,158
6,534
10,692
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
577,815
$
6,465
$
584,280
$
336,163
$
167,515
$
503,678
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Combined Adjusted EDITBA
The following reconciliation for the three months ended September 30, 2018 has been provided for sequential comparison.
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Add:
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Impax/
Gemini
Combined
Net income
$
17,465
$
—
$
17,465
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Interest expense, net
43,018
—
43,018
Income tax expense
5,109
—
5,109
Depreciation and amortization
43,013
—
43,013
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
108,605
$
—
$
108,605
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Stock-based compensation expense
$
3,590
$
—
3,590
Acquisition and site closure expenses(8)
12,430
—
12,430
Restructuring and asset-related charges(10)
(2,156)
—
(2,156)
Inventory related charges(7)
17,422
—
17,422
Litigation, settlements and related charges
2,589
—
2,589
Asset impairment charges(9)
8,541
—
8,541
Foreign exchange loss
5,137
—
5,137
Loss on sale of international operations
2,812
—
2,812
Other
3,947
—
3,947
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
162,917
$
—
$
162,917
(7) Inventory related charges primarily represents the amortization of the Impax inventory step-up to fair value in purchase accounting and write-offs of pre-launch inventory quantities.
(8) Acquisition and site closure expenses includes costs related to (i) accelerated vesting of Amneal profit participation units, (ii) special bonuses associated with the combination and integration of Impax, (iii) plant closure and redundant employee costs and (iv) third party costs associated with the combination of Impax and related integration including legal, investment banking, accounting and information technology.
(9) Asset impairment charges for the year ended December 31, 2018 are primarily associated with the write-off of leasehold improvements in connection with the closing of our Hayward, CA facility. Asset impairment charges for the year ended December 31, 2017 are primarily associated with a write-off of in process research and development product rights and impairment charges primarily related to two products acquired in the Teva Transaction as well as fixed asset impairment charges primarily related to the Taiwan and Middlesex, New Jersey facilities.
(10) Restructuring and asset related charges includes employee separation costs associated with the consolidation of sites as well as the write-off of property, plant and equipment at those sites.
(11) Amortization of upfront payment represents the amortization of the upfront payment made to Lannett in connection with our Transition Agreement with Levothyroxine.
(12) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents the reduction in contingent consideration liability related to a product acquired in the Teva Transaction. Based on timing and probability of product launch, and number of competitors expected in the market, the Company concluded that fair value of the contingent consideration was zero at December 31, 2017.
