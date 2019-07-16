Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc    AMRX

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(AMRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMRX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amneal" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMRX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Amneal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On July 10, 2019, Amneal cut its 2019 core earnings forecast, citing the uncertain supply of epinephrine auto-injectors amid a global shortage of the emergency allergy shots, including Mylan NV's EpiPen.  Amneal also cited delays in regulatory approvals and launches as other reasons for the lowered forecast. 

On this news, Amneal's stock price fell $2.45 per share, or 35.98%, to close at $4.36 per share on July 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-amneal-pharmaceuticals-inc---amrx-300886262.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC
07/16Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Amneal Pharm..
PR
07/12AMNEAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
07/11INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
07/11Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Amneal Ph..
BU
07/10INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/10AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities..
AQ
07/10AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Restructuring and Costs Savings Plan to Impro..
BU
07/09AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019
BU
06/14AMNEAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/06AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About