Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc    AMRX

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(AMRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AMRX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) resulting from allegations that Amneal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 10, 2019, Amneal cut its 2019 core earnings forecast, citing the uncertain supply of epinephrine auto-injectors amid a global shortage of the emergency allergy shots, including Mylan NV's EpiPen. Amneal also cited delays in regulatory approvals and launches as other reasons for the lowered forecast.

Following this news, shares of Amneal fell $2.45 per share, or 35.98%, to close at $4.36 per share on July 10, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Amneal investors. If you purchased shares of Amneal please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1619.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC
10:11aRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Amneal Ph..
BU
07/10INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/10AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities..
AQ
07/10AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Restructuring and Costs Savings Plan to Impro..
BU
07/09AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019
BU
06/14AMNEAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/06AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/17AMNEAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
05/15AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare..
BU
05/13AMNEAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 762 M
EBIT 2019 418 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 2 413 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,18x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,34x
EV / Sales2019 1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 558 M
Chart AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,88  $
Last Close Price 4,36  $
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Stewart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul M. Bisaro Executive Chairman
Chintu Patel Co-Chairman
Chirag K. Patel Co-Chairman
Andrew S. Boyer Executive Vice President-Commercial Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC-67.78%558
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.58%374 920
PFIZER-0.64%244 613
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.23%237 841
ROCHE HOLDING14.87%237 841
MERCK AND COMPANY11.01%218 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About