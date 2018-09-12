Amoeba : Amoéba announces that it has reached the last phase of the assessment for its regulatory dossier in the united States

PRESS RELEASE

AMOEBAannounces that it has reached the last phase of the assessment for its regulatory dossier in the United States.

Lyon (France), September 12th, 2018-AMOEBA (FR0011051598 - AMEBA), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating the risk of waterborne bacteria, announces the pursuit of its regulatory dossier assessment in the USA.

The dossier is now in its final phase of evaluation:"last science review". In this process, Amoéba had technical exchanges with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) experts.

The end of the"last science review"is contingent on the submission of confirmatory data requested by the EPA, that will be communicated by Amoéba to the EPA in October 2018. This submission should lead to a shift in the regulatory decision date, from the end of 2018 as initially planned, to the first quarter of 2019.

"The exchanges with the EPA experts were constructive and have enabled to precisely know their expectations. These interactions have been a key element for the confirmatory data preparation that will be submitted in a timely manner"declares Fabrice PLASSON, Chairman of AMOEBA.

About AMOEBA:

Amoéba'sambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market ofindustrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn(1)on a global chemicalbiocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn(2)and on the biocontrol market for plant protectionestimated globally at €1.6Bn(4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such aschronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million(3)in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on the compartment C of Euronext Paris. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information onwww.amoeba-biocide.com.

