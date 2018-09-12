Log in
Amoeba : Amoéba announces that it has reached the last phase of the assessment for its regulatory dossier in the united States

09/12/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

AMOEBAannounces that it has reached the last phase of the assessment for its regulatory dossier in the United States.

Lyon (France), September 12th, 2018-AMOEBA (FR0011051598 - AMEBA), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating the risk of waterborne bacteria, announces the pursuit of its regulatory dossier assessment in the USA.

The dossier is now in its final phase of evaluation:"last science review". In this process, Amoéba had technical exchanges with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) experts.

The end of the"last science review"is contingent on the submission of confirmatory data requested by the EPA, that will be communicated by Amoéba to the EPA in October 2018. This submission should lead to a shift in the regulatory decision date, from the end of 2018 as initially planned, to the first quarter of 2019.

"The exchanges with the EPA experts were constructive and have enabled to precisely know their expectations. These interactions have been a key element for the confirmatory data preparation that will be submitted in a timely manner"declares Fabrice PLASSON, Chairman of AMOEBA.

About AMOEBA:

Amoéba'sambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market ofindustrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn(1)on a global chemicalbiocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn(2)and on the biocontrol market for plant protectionestimated globally at €1.6Bn(4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such aschronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million(3)in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on the compartment C of Euronext Paris. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information onwww.amoeba-biocide.com.

(1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013

(2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets (3): BCC Research, "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies," Wellesley, MA, 2017 (4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK

Contacts:

Amoéba

Actifin

Valérie FILIATRE

Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Directeur administratif et Financier

Communication financière

04 26 69 16 00

01 56 88 11 11

valerie.filiatre@amoeba-biocide.com

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 27, 2018 (a copy of which is available onwww.amoeba-biocide.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Amoéba SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:32:11 UTC
