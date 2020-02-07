Log in
AMOÉBA

AMOÉBA

(AMEBA)
Amoeba : Amoéba announces the publication of an article in the recognized scientific journal, Pathogens, which reconfirms the direct effect of predation and elimination of legionella by the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky.

02/07/2020 | 01:13pm EST
Amoéba announces the publication of an article in the recognized scientific journal, Pathogens, which reconfirms the direct effect of predation and elimination of legionella by the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky.

07 Feb 2020 18:00 CET

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_912309_AMOEBA_CP_07022020_Pathogens_VDEF_EN.pdf

Disclaimer

Amoéba SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 18:12:02 UTC
