Amoeba : Amoéba announces the publication of an article in the recognized scientific journal, Pathogens, which reconfirms the direct effect of predation and elimination of legionella by the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky.

Amoéba announces the publication of an article in the recognized scientific journal, Pathogens, which reconfirms the direct effect of predation and elimination of legionella by the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky.
Company Name
AMOEBA
ISN
FR0011051598
Market
Euronext
Symbol
AMEBA
Source
AMOEBA
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Amoéba SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 18:12:02 UTC