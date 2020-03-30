Amoeba : Amoéba biocontrol products selected by Certis Europe for evaluation on european vineyards

PRESS RELEASE AMOEBA BIOCONTROL PRODUCTS SELECTED BY CERTIS EUROPE FOR EVALUATION ON EUROPEAN VINEYARDS Chassieu (France), March 30, 2020 - AMOEBA (FR0011051598 - AMEBA), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating the risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in the testing phase, announces the signature of a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with CERTIS EUROPE. This new partnership, with a European specialist in crop protection thanks to its innovative biorational solutions, aims to extend the performance evaluation of Amoéba's biocontrol products for vines in three European countries. Amoeba's provision of its amoeba lysate The purpose of the research partnership is the delivery by Amoéba of experimental biocontrol products for crop protection. The amoeba lysate Willaertia magna C2c Maky, an alternative solution to "all chemical", has already been tested in 4 European countries through 13 rigorous test protocols. Thus, Amoéba offers to CERTIS EUROPE the possibility to access to its patented technology, result of more than 10 years of research and scientific know-how, through new formulations. Tests carried out by CERTIS EUROPE in 3 European countries with significant vineyards. In return, CERTIS EUROPE will carry out its own trials in 3 European wine producing countries: in Italy (1st wine producer in the world 1 ) and in Germany (8th wine producer in the world) for field tests, in France for laboratory tests, including rain resistance tests (carried out on potted vine plants in climatic chamber),

in order to evaluate the performance of these products in preventing downy mildew diseases on the vine that cause significant yield losses each year. The development of a real trials network on different grape varieties and under varied conditions will thus allow the evaluation of various formulations of the Active Substance (amoeba lysate Willaertia magna C2c Maky). Amoeba and CERTIS EUROPE are thus embarking on a targeted research phase which could favor the commercial development of Amoeba's biocontrol solutions if it proves to be conclusive. 1Source OIV 2018 1

"Certis Europe is one of the leading suppliers of biorational solutions for the European crop protection markets. It is pleased to partner with Amoeba and has entered into an agreement to evaluate the efficacy of Amoeba's product based on the amoeba lysate Willaertia magna C2c Maky on grapes downy mildew (Plasmopora viticola). Certis Europe has considerable experience and expertise in the development and marketing of biorational products within integrated pest and disease management programs that meet the needs of modern agriculture and is well placed to work alongside Amoeba to assess the potential of this exciting new product," says Jan Mostert, Head of Biorational innovation of CERTIS Europe. "Amoéba is setting up a new partnership at European level with a leading player in crop protection, whose solutions are recognised by farmers across Europe. This new agreement reflects the growing interest in our biocontrol solutions, which are entering a phase of large-scale tests with several partners and on several applications. These tests have a significant potential for the company and are an essential step towards a possible commercial partnership," explains Fabrice Plasson, Chairman and CEO of Amoéba. Amoéba points out that the company is still in the testing phase for its biocide and biocontrol applications and does not currently market any products. About CERTIS EUROPE Founded in 2001, Certis Europe was created from three companies acquired by Mitsui and Co. Ltd during the 1990s in the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands. Certis has grown to become a crop protection specialist in Europe. Its activities include Research and Development, Registration, Sales & Marketing and Supply Chain Management. Certis Europe offers expertise on its crop protection products throughout Europe. Our products combine with those of a range of partners to create an extensive and diversified portfolio to provide innovative solutions to European farmers. Contacts: CERTIS Europe Jan Mostert Head Biorational Innovation Team Mobile: +31 (0)638056277 Office: +31 (0)302001273 Email: mostert@certiseurope.com CERTIS EUROPE B.V., Stadsplateau 16, 3521 AZ Utrecht, The Netherlands www.certiseurope.com About AMOEBA: Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market of industrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn (1)on a global chemical biocide 2

market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn (2)and on the biocontrol market for plant protection estimated globally at €1.6Bn (4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such as chronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million (3)in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. The Company is currently in a trial phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and does not market any products. Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on the compartment C of Euronext Paris. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information on www.amoeba-biocide.com. (1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013 (2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets (3): BCC Research, "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies," Wellesley, MA, 2017 (4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK Contacts: Amoéba Investors and Media Relations Valérie FILIATRE Grégory BOSSON / Mathieu CALLEUX General Manager Agence Calyptus +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 +33(0)1 53 65 37 90 valerie.filiatre@amoeba-biocide.com gregory.bosson@calyptus.net Disclaimer This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 25, 2019 under number D19-0383 (a copy of which is available on www.amoeba-biocide.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. 3