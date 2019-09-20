Amoeba : Amoéba informs about the postponement of the publication date of the half yearly accounts

PRESS RELEASE

Amoéba informs about the postponement of the publication date

of its half-yearly accounts

Lyon (France), September 20th, 2019 - AMOEBA (FR0011051598 -AMEBA),producer of biological biocides capable of eliminating bacterial risks in water and human wounds, and a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in trial phase, announces the postponement of the closing of thehalf-yearlyaccounts at June 30, 2019.

As the finalization of the financial statements is in progress, the Board of Directors, which met today, decided to postpone the publication date for the half-yearly accounts from 20 September to 27 September 2019.

About AMOEBA:

Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market of industrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn (1)on a global chemical biocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn (2)and on the biocontrol market for plant protection estimated globally at €1.6Bn (4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such as chronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million (3)in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. The Company is currently in a trial phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and does not market any products.

Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on the compartment C of Euronext Paris. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information on www.amoeba- biocide.com.

(1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013

(2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets

(3): BCC Research, "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies," Wellesley, MA, 2017

(4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK