Amoeba : Availability of the preparatory documents to the general meeting of june 20, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, June 3, 2019

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD

ON 20thJUNE 2019

MODALITIES THROUGH WHICH THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS WILL BE MADE

AVAILABLE

The company's shareholders are invited to attend the ordinary and extraordinary annual general meetings which will be held on:

Thursday 20th June 2019 - 10 am

at the company registered office - 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier- 69680 CHASSIEU

The notice of the meeting, including the agenda and the planned resolutions, was published in the BALO (Bulletin of obligatory legal announcements) of May 13, 2019; the notice convening the meeting was published in the BALO of June 3, 2019.

It is specified that the Board of Directors at its meeting of May 17, 2019, added three additional new draft resolutions:

Ninth resolution: Ratification of the provisional appointment of Mrs Claudine Vermot Desroches as a director in accordance with Article L. 225-24 paragraph 5 of the French Commercial Code.

225-24 paragraph 5 of the French Commercial Code. Tenth resolution: Appointment of Mrs Ghislaine Pinochet as a new director of the Company.

Twelfth resolution: Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or any other securities giving access to the share capital with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in the context of an offer to qualified investors or a restricted circle of investors acting on own account referred to in II.2 Article L. 411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code (or any other article that may be substituted for it) and paragraphs a) and b) of 4) of Article 1 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017

The reasons justifying the inclusion of the above additional items on the agenda of the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of June 20, 2019 are set out in the additional report of the Board of Directors adopted at its meeting of May 17, 2019, which is freely accessible on the website www.amoeba-biocide.com under section "Investors / Regulatory Information and Financial Documents / General Meeting/2019".

The addition of these new items required the renumbering of the text of the draft resolutions initially submitted by the Board and included in the aforementioned notice of meeting (see BALO notice of convening dated 3 June 2019).

The documents stipulated by article R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available to shareholders from the moment that the assembly is convened, in line with the applicable regulatory requirements:

Any named shareholder can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the assembly, ask the company to send them these documents. For holders of bearer shares, this right can only be

