Amoeba : Availability of the preparatory documents to the general meeting of june 20, 2019

PRESS RELEASE
Lyon, June 3, 2019
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD
ON 20thJUNE 2019
MODALITIES THROUGH WHICH THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS WILL BE MADE
AVAILABLE
The company's shareholders are invited to attend the ordinary and extraordinary annual general meetings which will be held on:
Thursday 20th June 2019 - 10 am
at the company registered office - 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier- 69680 CHASSIEU
The notice of the meeting, including the agenda and the planned resolutions, was published in the BALO (Bulletin of obligatory legal announcements) of May 13, 2019; the notice convening the meeting was published in the BALO of June 3, 2019.
It is specified that the Board of Directors at its meeting of May 17, 2019, added three additional new draft resolutions:
-
Ninth resolution: Ratification of the provisional appointment of Mrs Claudine Vermot Desroches as a director in accordance with Article L.225-24 paragraph 5 of the French Commercial Code.
-
Tenth resolution: Appointment of Mrs Ghislaine Pinochet as a new director of the Company.
-
Twelfth resolution: Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or any other securities giving access to the share capital with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in the context of an offer to qualified investors or a restricted circle of investors acting on own account referred to in II.2 Article L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code (or any other article that may be substituted for it) and paragraphs a) and b) of 4) of Article 1 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017
The reasons justifying the inclusion of the above additional items on the agenda of the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of June 20, 2019 are set out in the additional report of the Board of Directors adopted at its meeting of May 17, 2019, which is freely accessible on the website www.amoeba-biocide.com under section "Investors / Regulatory Information and Financial Documents / General Meeting/2019".
The addition of these new items required the renumbering of the text of the draft resolutions initially submitted by the Board and included in the aforementioned notice of meeting (see BALO notice of convening dated 3 June 2019).
The documents stipulated by article R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available to shareholders from the moment that the assembly is convened, in line with the applicable regulatory requirements:
-
Any named shareholder can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the assembly, ask the company to send them these documents. For holders of bearer shares, this right can only be
1
exercised upon presentation of a statement of participation in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorised intermediary;
-
Any shareholder can consult these documents at the company's headquarters during the 15 days preceding the date of the assembly.
About AMOEBA:
Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market of industrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn (1)on a global chemical biocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn (2)and on the biocontrol market for plant protection estimated globally at €1.6Bn (4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such as chronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million (3)in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. The Company is currently in a trial phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and does not market any products.
Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on the compartment C of Euronext Paris. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information on www.amoeba- biocide.com.
(1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013
(2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets
(3): BCC Research, "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies," Wellesley, MA, 2017
(4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK
Contact:
Amoéba
Valérie FILIATRE
Directeur administratif et Financier 04 26 69 16 00 valerie.filiatre@amoeba-biocide.com
2
Disclaimer
Amoéba SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 20:28:04 UTC