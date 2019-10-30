Amorepacific : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled

By Kwanwoo Jun

Amorepacific Corp. (090430.SE) said its third-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, thanks to solid sales growth and lower marketing costs.

Net profit for the third quarter was 102.30 billion Korean won ($87.6 million), compared with KRW48.10 billion in the year-ago period, the South Korean cosmetics company said Wednesday. That beat the FactSet forecast for net profit of KRW61.81 billion.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% from a year earlier to KRW1.402 trillion, it said.

Amorepacific said its operating profit rose 41% to KRW107.50 billion.

