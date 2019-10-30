Log in
AMOREPACIFIC CORP    A090430   KR7090430000

AMOREPACIFIC CORP

(A090430)
Amorepacific : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled

10/30/2019 | 01:31am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Amorepacific Corp. (090430.SE) said its third-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, thanks to solid sales growth and lower marketing costs.

Net profit for the third quarter was 102.30 billion Korean won ($87.6 million), compared with KRW48.10 billion in the year-ago period, the South Korean cosmetics company said Wednesday. That beat the FactSet forecast for net profit of KRW61.81 billion.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% from a year earlier to KRW1.402 trillion, it said.

Amorepacific said its operating profit rose 41% to KRW107.50 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 5 529 B
EBIT 2019 412 B
Net income 2019 286 B
Finance 2019 598 B
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 35,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
EV / Sales2019 1 849x
EV / Sales2020 1 731x
Capitalization 10 223 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 156 321,43  KRW
Last Close Price 161 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kyung-Bae Suh Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Se-Hong Ahn Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
O-Bin Kwon Managing Director & MD-Finance
Jin-Woo Kim MD & MD-Information Technology Division
Sang-Mok Lee Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMOREPACIFIC CORP8 759
L'ORÉAL20.92%150 633
KAO CORPORATION6.46%36 839
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED30.32%31 552
KOSÉ CORPORATION11.24%9 619
COTY INC.79.73%8 893
