MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  AMOS Group Limited    RF7   SG2F28986253

AMOS GROUP LIMITED

(RF7)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/24
0.02 SGD   -13.04%
03/13AMOS : Cessation Of Quarterly Reporting Of Financial Results
PU
02/07AMOS : The Use Of Proceeds From The Share Placement
PU
02/07GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :the use of proceeds from the share placement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMOS : The Use Of Proceeds From The Share Placement

02/07/2020 | 07:23am EDT

News

The Use Of Proceeds From The Share Placement

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 7, 2020 19:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title THE USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SHARE PLACEMENT
Announcement Reference SG200207OTHRDH88
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached file.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 125,652 bytes)

Disclaimer

Gaylin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:22:04 UTC
Chart AMOS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMOS Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Song Boon Tan Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Shaw Executive Chairman
Soo Pin Wong Chief Financial Officer
Pil-Jae Ko Non-Executive Director
Shook Kong Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMOS GROUP LIMITED0.00%37
MISUMI GROUP INC.2.25%7 001
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.6.19%4 787
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-0.58%4 085
TRELLEBORG-32.22%3 162
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-1.69%3 002
Categories
