AMP Limited    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
AMP : Australia's AMP first-half profit slumps as coronavirus slams fee income

08/12/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia's largest wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday its first-half profit nearly halved as coronavirus-induced market turmoil led to a plunge in fee income and a higher loan-loss provision at its banking unit

Underlying profit from the company's retained businesses stood at A$149 million($106.62 million), down from A$256 million a year earlier.

AMP's domestic wealth-management unit reported net cash outflows of A$4.4 billion for the first half of the year, up from A$3.1 billion a year earlier, as Australians withdrew larger sums from their pension funds to weather the pandemic.

($1 = 1.3974 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials
Sales 2020 355 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2020 -130 M -93,2 M -93,2 M
Net Debt 2020 18 048 M 12 922 M 12 922 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,0x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 4 702 M 3 371 M 3 366 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,2x
EV / Sales 2021 42,2x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,62 AUD
Last Close Price 1,38 AUD
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Victor Murray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
John Arthur Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMP LIMITED-27.94%3 367
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-17.99%7 866
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-12.11%7 143
INVESCO LTD.-39.15%5 023
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED-14.82%1 608
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-43.64%1 111
