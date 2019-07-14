Log in
AMP Limited    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/12
2.15 AUD   +0.47%
AMP : Won't Pay Interim Dividend with Life Sale Derailed

07/14/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Financial services provider AMP Ltd. (AMP.AU) warned Monday it doesn't plan to pay a first-half dividend in anticipation the proposed sale of its Australian and New Zealand wealth-protection and mature businesses won't go ahead.

The Australian company said a deal with Resolution Life Group Holdings LP was highly unlikely to proceed on the terms agreed due to the challenges of meeting conditions set by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand for approval.

AMP said it was working with Resolution Life to determine if there is a solution that would address policyholders' interests and regulatory requirements, but that will require the negotiation of new terms and isn't certain.

As part of a sweeping overhaul unveiled last October, AMP agree to sell its AMP Life unit to Resolution Life for 3.3 billion Australian dollars (US$2.32 billion), including A$1.9 billion in cash.

New Zealand's central bank earlier this month notified AMP that it didn't expect to approve the company's application for approval of the deal.

On Monday, AMP said it currently expected a Level 3 capital surplus above the minimum regulatory requirement for the first half of its financial year, but that given the uncertainty around the AMP Life sale it now didn't anticipate paying an interim dividend.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED 0.47% 2.15 End-of-day quote.-12.24%
AMP LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 470 M
EBIT 2019 553 M
Net income 2019 333 M
Debt 2019 18 782 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 53,3x
EV / Sales2020 61,0x
Capitalization 6 290 M
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,03  AUD
Last Close Price 2,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,30%
Spread / Average Target -5,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Victor Murray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Ryman Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Lefevre Chief Financial Officer
Trevor John Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMP LIMITED-12.24%4 369
INVESCO LTD.18.28%9 436
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY23.12%8 556
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC19.12%7 465
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD-0.41%1 966
BLUCORA INC11.04%1 410
