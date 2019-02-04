Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AMP Limited    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED (AMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australian Treasurer says bank inquiry to end industry uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 02:03am EST

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Monday said the final report of a wide-scale inquiry into the banking system would end uncertainty hanging over an industry that was "a key artery" of the economy through the provision of credit.

Speaking at a news conference after the release of the Royal Commission report into banking misconduct, Frydenberg said the principle focus of the government was to restore trust in the financial system while maintaining the flow of credit to the economy.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Neil Fullick)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED -1.34% 2.21 End-of-day quote.-8.57%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 1.16% 25.22 End-of-day quote.1.92%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.77% 70.3 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. 1.01% 24.03 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 1.18% 24.87 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMP LIMITED
02:03aAustralian Treasurer says bank inquiry to end industry uncertainty
RE
02:02aInstant View - Australia releases financial sector inquiry report
RE
01:26aAustralian banking inquiry recommends new watchdog for regulators
RE
01/31AMP : appoints Andrea Slattery as Non-Executive Director
AQ
01/24AMP : Dividend Cut After Slump in Profit
DJ
01/09Australian Inquiry Report Calls for Pensions System Shakeup
DJ
2018DEVON ENERGY : Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd
AQ
2018AMP : announces group leadership appointment
AQ
2018AMP : appoints Alex Wade to its Group Leadership Team
AQ
2018AMP : Francesco De Ferrari commences as AMP Chief Executive Officer
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 936 M
EBIT 2018 890 M
Net income 2018 407 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,93%
P/E ratio 2018 38,05
P/E ratio 2019 10,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,97x
Capitalization 6 580 M
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Victor Murray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Ryman Group Executive-Technology & Operations
Gordon Lefevre Chief Financial Officer
Trevor John Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMP LIMITED-8.57%4 770
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY6.49%7 653
INVESCO LTD.8.84%7 552
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED-6.17%1 940
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.16%1 301
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD5.69%608
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.