Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AMP Limited    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED (AMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australian banking inquiry recommends new watchdog for regulators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 12:34am EST

Australia's corporate and prudential regulators must undergo regular, rigorous assessments under an independent oversight body, a powerful review of the country's banking sector recommended in its long-anticipated final report on Monday.

The move, aimed at strengthening the accountability of the country's two main regulators, comes after the year-long review found many instances of lax oversight or inadequate responses to poor conduct by financial services providers.

In the 496-page document, Commissioner Kenneth Hayne said the new body, independent of the government, will have sweeping powers to conduct inspections of either regulator at will, issue notices to them to produce documents and deliver regular reviews.

The recommendation will still need to be approved by parliament, although Australia's coalition government on Monday pledged to take action on all 76 recommendations made in the final report.

"The current framework is heavily focused on governance and financial accountability," Hayne said.

"None of the existing processes requires regular and systematic review of how well either regulator discharges its statutory functions or exercises its statutory powers."

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is the corporate watchdog in charge of non-bank entities such as wealth managers and financial advisers whereas the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) looks after the banking sector.

"Given the importance and size of ASIC's remit, I have come to the view that a permanent oversight body is now required," Hayne noted.

"Similarly, the significance of APRA's work to the strength of Australia's financial system and the interconnectedness of its work with that of ASIC... mean that it too should be subject to more consistent and rigorous assessment."

Hayne is in favor of the current "twin peaks" regulatory model but still insisted on the need for the new oversight body, which will be required to prepare a comprehensive assessment at least biennially.

The body could also prepare specific reports on an ad hoc basis if it considers that necessary, Hayne noted.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED -1.34% 2.21 End-of-day quote.-8.57%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 1.16% 25.22 End-of-day quote.1.92%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.77% 70.3 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.50% 4.88 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. 1.01% 24.03 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 1.18% 24.87 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMP LIMITED
12:34aAustralian banking inquiry recommends new watchdog for regulators
RE
12:33aAustralia to overhaul regulators after landmark banking inquiry
RE
01/31AMP : appoints Andrea Slattery as Non-Executive Director
AQ
01/24AMP : Dividend Cut After Slump in Profit
DJ
01/09Australian Inquiry Report Calls for Pensions System Shakeup
DJ
2018DEVON ENERGY : Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd
AQ
2018AMP : announces group leadership appointment
AQ
2018AMP : appoints Alex Wade to its Group Leadership Team
AQ
2018AMP : Francesco De Ferrari commences as AMP Chief Executive Officer
AQ
2018AMP : Chief executive to depart major SMSF admin provider
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 936 M
EBIT 2018 890 M
Net income 2018 407 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,93%
P/E ratio 2018 38,05
P/E ratio 2019 10,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,97x
Capitalization 6 580 M
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Victor Murray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Ryman Group Executive-Technology & Operations
Gordon Lefevre Chief Financial Officer
Trevor John Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMP LIMITED-8.57%4 770
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY6.49%7 653
INVESCO LTD.8.84%7 552
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED-6.17%1 940
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.16%1 301
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD5.69%608
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.