AMP LIMITED    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/16
1.735 AUD   -4.93%
09:49pAustralian regulator promises big bank lawsuits by year-end - media
RE
08/08AMP Completes A$650 Million Capital Raising
DJ
08/07AMP Taps Shareholders to Fund Company Reset After Big 1st Half Loss -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Australian regulator promises big bank lawsuits by year-end - media

08/18/2019 | 09:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of AMP Ltd adorns their head office located in central Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's investment regulator plans to file lawsuits against some the country's biggest financial companies within weeks after it reported an increase in active investigations, media reported on Monday.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) also said in a report published on Sunday that it planned to hire more analysts, investigators and lawyers to boost its capacity to probe "and where necessary litigate against, market, corporate and financial sector misconduct".

The regulator said in that report the number of enforcement investigations it was conducting grew by a fifth over the year to end-June, compared with the previous year, while investigations involving what it called "the big six" rose by half.

In an interview with the Australian newspaper on Monday, ASIC Deputy Chair Daniel Crennan said proceedings involving the "big six" would be issued before Christmas.

The paper added that the big six referred to the four largest retail lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group plus top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd and top financial planner AMP.

In a separate interview with the Australian Financial Review also published on Monday, Crennan said the regulator had "a very large number of investigations on foot and there will be cases being issued in coming weeks, which are the result of those investigations".

Neither newspaper report provided details of the proposed legal action.

Australia's finance sector regulators have faced calls to increase scrutiny of major lenders after an inquiry found widespread cases of knowingly selling investment products to people who could not afford them and taking billions of dollars in customer fees without providing a service.

Last week, ASIC faced additional pressure after losing a court action against Westpac, the No. 2 lender, in which the regulator accused the bank of using overly vague methods to calculate people's ability to pay their mortgage.

In the update, ASIC said its investigations involving wealth management companies grew 216% over the past year, although it did not name the companies it was investigating.

Spokespeople for CBA and Westpac declined to comment, while representatives of AMP, ANZ, NAB and Macquarie were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sam Holmes and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED -4.93% 1.735 End-of-day quote.-29.18%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 0.61% 26.39 End-of-day quote.7.89%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.05% 75.12 End-of-day quote.3.77%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD 0.46% 118.54 End-of-day quote.9.10%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. 0.86% 27.03 End-of-day quote.12.30%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.76% 27.82 End-of-day quote.11.10%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 474 M
EBIT 2019 -598 M
Net income 2019 -2 255 M
Debt 2019 18 958 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,41x
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2019 52,2x
EV / Sales2020 53,2x
Capitalization 5 784 M
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,71  AUD
Last Close Price 1,74  AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Victor Murray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Ryman Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Lefevre Chief Financial Officer
Trevor John Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMP LIMITED-29.18%4 124
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY22.42%8 385
INVESCO LTD.-6.51%7 141
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-0.42%5 861
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD-13.99%1 648
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.45%1 169
