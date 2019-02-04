Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AMP Limited    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED (AMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Instant View - Australia releases financial sector inquiry report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 02:02am EST

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulators will be subjected to a new oversight body in a shake-up of the banking sector recommended on Monday by a high-powered independent inquiry into financial sector greed and malpractice.

The government-appointed inquiry known as a Royal Commission also advised in its landmark report that remuneration structures across the industry be overhauled to remove systemic conflicts of interest.

The commission's recommendations were released by the government after 11 months of shocking revelations of financial wrongdoing which wiped A$60 billion ($43.45 billion) from the country's top finance stocks.

For story see

Following are reactions to the report's recommendations:

ANNA BLIGH, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, AUSTRALIAN BANKING ASSOCIATION:

"This Commission has put the entire banking sector under the microscope. Its final report lays bare how banks have too often failed their customers and let down the Australian people. Banks understand that these failures have caused deep hurt, suffering and heartache for far too many customers and they are sorry for the pain that they have caused. Importantly, banks accept full responsibility for these failings and they know that they must now change to ensure that this never happens again. Banks are determined to learn the lessons, to fix the problems and to make it right."

WAYNE BYRES, CHAIR, AUSTRALIAN PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY:

"The Commission's recommendations are wide-ranging; within them, the Commission has identified a number of areas where APRA’s prudential and supervisory framework can and should be strengthened. Many of these improvements are already in train, and APRA is committed to delivering on them. APRA appreciates the Commission's acknowledgment that increasing the intensity of supervision will require additional resources."

Full statement" https://www.apra.gov.au/media-centre/media-releases/apra-responds-royal-commission-final-report

JULIA ANGRISANO, NATIONAL SECRETARY, FINANCE SECTOR UNION:

"This should have been a Royal Commission which would begin a major fix for the financial services industry. Instead, it has failed to deal with many of the problems, and kicked other problems to the regulators to deal with.

"The Union is particularly disappointed in the failure of the Commission to make recommendations concerning genuine limits on executive pay and bonuses; changes to remuneration models for variable pay and conflicted pay for staff who are neither front line employees nor executives; any focus on criminal liability for senior executives who wilfully breach obligations."

ROB WHELAN, CEO, INSURANCE COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA:

The Insurance Council of Australia and its members pledge to do better and to continue to be held accountable.

"The conclusion of the Royal Commission is an opportunity for the financial services sector to start afresh, improve business practices and cultures, and put customers at the forefront of our thinking.

"Repairing public confidence in general insurance is essential if we are to continue to provide effective and efficient risk-based products to households, businesses, governments and the broader community."

EMMA MITCHELL, MANAGING SOLICITOR, CONSUMER CREDIT LEGAL SERVICE (WA):

"We think it's a really good report from a consumer advocacy perspective. The Commissioner has made a lot of comments in there about closing loopholes. There are really very little changes that the Commissioner has recommended in terms of existing laws, but what he wants to do is tighten up loopholes around services that aren't currently regulated...There was a recommendation that there shouldn't be any chances made for small business lending...that was a little bit disappointing."

ANDREW GRANT, SENIOR FINANCE LECTURER, UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY:

"(Commissioner Kenneth Hayne) has identified core aspects where things could be improved and this could include the application of the law ... making sure that intermediaries act on behalf of the parties who pay them, and making sure that conflicted remuneration and culture are both improved in the industry."

ANDREW TICEHURST, STRATEGIST, NOMURA:

"The key macro issue we have been interested in is if this was going to further reduce the banks' willingness to lend, which would be a further headwind to the economy which is already under some pressure. At this stage, it does not appear to be the case. It would be a bit milder than expected."

XAVIER O'HALLORAN, HEAD OF ADVOCACY, SUPERANNUATION CONSUMER CENTRE, CHOICE:

"I think Commissioner Hayne has sent a pretty clear message that the days of industry self-regulation are over and he's outlined a number of measures that will really make enforceable the kind of codes the industry has been relying on - installing penalties in areas where they didn't exist before and therefore there wasn't enough incentive of industry to really act in their customers best interest - so big changes in the kind of framework.

"In the past, the first response from industry has always been to introduce some kind of self-regulatory measure and say the problem was solved. But he's basically torn these codes apart and said they're not good enough, they're not enforceable and they don't really come with any adequate sanctions to drive good outcomes for consumers."

THOMAS CLARKE, PROFESSOR, UTS BUSINESS SCHOOL:

"It is a serious and heavyweight report on the Australian banks. It will change the industry perhaps fundamentally. A great deal of that does depend on ASIC and APRA implementing fully the report. But both organisations have been stiffened up and better resourced and told that they have to take more robust action to eliminate misconduct in the Australian banking industry.

"The Australian banking industry has been the most profitable and the most concentrated in the industrial world for two decades. It's had an extreme run of unbelievably high profits, bonuses and dividends. I think we'll see a reduction in these excesses and a banking industry that is more foucsed on the client's interests, customers' concerns and hopefully an industry that's a little less concentrated with more competition and more focus."

DAVID ELLIS, BANKING ANALYST, MORNINGSTAR

"I think this is a good outcome for the major banks. A lot of people were expecting more draconian and more stringent or strident recommendations that potentially could have impacted the business models of the major banks.

"The commentary on NAB's senior management was a little bit disturbing for them I think, potentially leading to a change in CEO and a change in Chairman."

(Reporting by Byron Kaye, Melanie Burton and Tom Westbrook; Editing by John Mair and Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED -1.34% 2.21 End-of-day quote.-8.57%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 1.16% 25.22 End-of-day quote.1.92%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.77% 70.3 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. 1.01% 24.03 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 1.18% 24.87 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMP LIMITED
02:03aAustralian Treasurer says bank inquiry to end industry uncertainty
RE
02:02aInstant View - Australia releases financial sector inquiry report
RE
01:26aAustralian banking inquiry recommends new watchdog for regulators
RE
01/31AMP : appoints Andrea Slattery as Non-Executive Director
AQ
01/24AMP : Dividend Cut After Slump in Profit
DJ
01/09Australian Inquiry Report Calls for Pensions System Shakeup
DJ
2018DEVON ENERGY : Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd
AQ
2018AMP : announces group leadership appointment
AQ
2018AMP : appoints Alex Wade to its Group Leadership Team
AQ
2018AMP : Francesco De Ferrari commences as AMP Chief Executive Officer
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 936 M
EBIT 2018 890 M
Net income 2018 407 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,93%
P/E ratio 2018 38,05
P/E ratio 2019 10,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,97x
Capitalization 6 580 M
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Victor Murray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Ryman Group Executive-Technology & Operations
Gordon Lefevre Chief Financial Officer
Trevor John Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMP LIMITED-8.57%4 770
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY6.49%7 653
INVESCO LTD.8.84%7 552
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED-6.17%1 940
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.16%1 301
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD5.69%608
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.