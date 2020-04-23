Log in
Ampco Pittsburgh : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call (April 22, 2020)

04/23/2020 | 05:18am EDT

Contact:

Melanie L. Sprowson Director, Investor Relations 412-429-2454

msprowson@ampcopgh.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CARNEGIE, PA

April 22, 2020

Ampco-Pittsburgh First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Carnegie, PA, April 22, 2020 --Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

If you would like to participate in the conference call, please register using the link below or by dialing 1-844-308-3408 at least five minutes before the 10:30 a.m. ET start time.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link. Callers who pre- register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: http://dpregister.com/10141809.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Participant Dial-in (Toll Free):

1-844-308-3408

Participant International Dial-in:

1-412-317-5408

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will become available one hour after the event concludes on our website under the Investors menu at www.ampcopgh.com.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the worldwide steel and aluminum industries, as well as ingot and forged engineered products for the oil and gas industry and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. It is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems and centrifugal pumps. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, United

Kingdom, Sweden, Slovenia, and China. Sales offices are located in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 09:17:03 UTC
