04/24/2020 | 04:13am EDT

Contact:

Melanie L. Sprowson Director, Investor Relations 412-429-2454

msprowson@ampcopgh.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CARNEGIE, PA

April 23, 2020

Ampco-Pittsburgh Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Carnegie, PA, April 23, 2020 --Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting webcast format at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of Ampco-Pittsburgh shareholders, employees, advisors, directors and others, Ampco-Pittsburgh will not hold an in-person meeting.

Ampco-Pittsburgh shareholders of record, as of March 10, 2020, are invited to the Corporation's virtual shareholder meeting. Shareholders may participate, vote and review materials at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AP2020.

Shareholders are reminded that they must use their 16-digit control number, which was included with their proxy materials, to participate in the meeting or register as a guest to listen to the meeting.

Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the worldwide steel and aluminum industries, as well as ingot and open die forged products for the oil and gas, aluminum, and plastic extrusion industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems and centrifugal pumps. The Corporation operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Slovenia, and China. Sales offices are located in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 08:12:26 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 402 M
EBIT 2020 6,60 M
Net income 2020 2,00 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,12x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,12x
Capitalization 47,9 M
Chart AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,78  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Brett McBrayer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rose Hoover President & Chief Administrative Officer
Michael G. McAuley CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Roscoe Carrier Director-Information Technology
William K. Lieberman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION25.58%48
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-0.41%15 223
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.64%11 369
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.00%9 813
JSW STEEL LIMITED-2.29%5 066
EVRAZ PLC-36.91%4 586
