Ampco Pittsburgh : Presentation at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference June 30, 2020

Producing Quality Products Since 1929 - Always Moving Forward!
Investor Presentation
Sidoti Inaugural Virtual Microcap Conference 2020
June 30, 2020
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
The Vision
Our Vision is Simple:
#1 Market Share position for the customers we serve - Top Line
Growth
Deliver a Minimum Net Income of $25M - Financial Resilience
- Double Digit EBITDA Margin -
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
4
The Problem
Underperforming and underutilized assets
Significant gaps in leadership
Poor productivity impacting costs, product lead time, and predictability of performance
Complex flow path and excessive overhead structure driving unnecessary costs
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
5
The Plan of Attack
Divest underperforming and non-core businesses
Replace key leadership positions
Maximize core assets through operational efficiency improvements growing margins, customer share, and opening new markets
Consolidate manufacturing footprint through asset upgrades further reducing overhead, labor, and working capital
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
6
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation
A manufacturer of highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world.
Forged and Cast Engineered Products
Manufactures and develops metallurgical alloys and processes for forged and cast hardened steel rolls used in rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum and other metals. Produces ingot and forged engineered products used in industries such as automotive tooling, plastic injection molding, infrastructure, general industrial, and oil & gas.
Air and Liquid Processing
Manufactures products such as heat exchangers, custom designed air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps used in a variety of end markets.
Headquarters: Carnegie, PA, U.S.
Founded in 1929
NYSE: AP
2019 Total Revenue: $397.9M
(from Continuing Operations)
Market Capitalization: $36.58M
(as of 6/25/2020)
Total Debt: $68.2M
(as of 3/31/2020)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
7
Ampco-Pittsburgh Global Footprint
NorthTonawanda, NY
Gateshead, England
Åkers Styckebruk, Sweden Ravnena Koroškem, Slovenia
Valparaiso, IN
Austintown, OH
Taiyuan, China
Erie, PA
Amherst, VA
Xinjian Town Yixing, China
Maanshan, China
Carnegie, PA
Lynchburg, VA
Burgettstown, PA
Locations
Manufacturing Sales
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
8
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation
2019
Revenue*
2018
Revenue*
2017
Revenue*
* From Continuing Operations
$305.6M
$92.3M
$329.5M
$89.9M
$297.3M
$87.9M
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
9
Ampco-Pittsburgh Customers
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
10
Forged and Cast Engineered Products
$306M
2019 NET SALES*
Aworld-leadingmanufacturer and partner for our rolling mill customers in the development of specialty alloys for forged and cast rolls.
Produces ingot and forged engineered products used in industries such as automotive tooling, plastic injection molding, infrastructure, general industrial, and oil & gas.
Global Footprint
Manufacturing Facilities: 5 in U.S., 3 in Europe, 3 JV's in China
Global sales network
Key Customers:
ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel, Novelis, Tata Steel,
Ternium, Nucor
* From Continuing Operations
Forged Engineered
Products
7%
Forged and Cast
Mill Rolls
93%
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
11
Key Rolling Mill Customers
DIVERSIFIED BASE OF GLOBALLY RECOGNIZABLE CUSTOMERS
Over 75% of the world's steel and aluminum
products require rolling
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
12
End Markets for
Forged and Cast Engineered Products
Source: World Steel Association
Steel and aluminum play critical roles in virtually every phase of our lives.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
13
Basic Rolling Mill Manufacturing Process
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
14
Hot Rolled Strip Mill Manufacturing Process
This video is result of a collaboration between the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) and Purdue University Calumet's Center for Innovation Through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS) with contributions from the Colorado School of Mines' Advanced Steel Processing and Products Research Center (CSM-ASPPRC).
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
15
The Customer's Needs
Rolls that last longer
Stability in mill performance
Rolls that meet stringent surface finish requirements
Easy access to quick and knowledgeable technical support
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
16
Union Electric Solutions
Highly-valued sales and technical support representatives globally positioned to meet the immediate needs of the customer
Ability to offer broader range of roll types in the industry
In-house melting and heat-treatment processes enable material composition customization to meet durability and stability requirements
Barrier to entry: Significant financial capital required
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
17
Union Electric vs. Competition
Ability to offer most diverse range of roll types and chemistries in the industry
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
18
Diversification into Open-Die Forging Market
Manufacturing requirements for open-die forge market are a strong match
for our manufacturing assets
Open-die forgings
are used in a variety of
Open-die Forge Addressable Market = $800M+
industries:
• Union Electric Market Share = 2.4%
Aerospace
Others
Energy
13%
2%
15%
Oil & Gas
Triple our market
12%
share by 2022
Tool & Die
22%
Mechanical
Engineering
23%
Heavy
Industry
13%
Source: SMR Premium GmbH
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
19
Open-die Forging Market
Activity is currently underway with customers requiring custom forged steel products for
bridges, power generation, building construction, and more!
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
20
Air and Liquid Processing
$92M
2019 NET SALES
Aerofin: Produces custom engineered heat exchangers and heat transfer products used in industries such as nuclear power, industrial process and HVAC
Buffalo Air Handling: Produces large custom air handling systems used in commercial, institutional and industrial buildings
Buffalo Pumps: Manufactures a line of centrifugal pumps for refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense
Air Handling
Heat
Exchange
Systems
Coils
31%
30%
Centrifugal Pumps
39%
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
21
Key Aerofin Customers
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
22
Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered heat exchangers
Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets
Custom Heat Exchangers
Preferred supplier of heat exchangers to hospital emergency rooms and for critical HVAC applications such as operating rooms and sterilized laboratories
Certified under stringent Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) performance testing and criteria
Nuclear Power Generation
Critical cooling for emergencies and personnel
Designed to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) pressure and temperature requirements
Nuclear safety-related applications
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
23
The Customer's Needs
Quality, reliability, and design efficiency
Ease of selection for custom applications
Ability to customize with multiple options from one source
Demand solutions-driven engineering from a trusted brand
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
24
Aerofin Solutions
#1 heat exchanger supplier to the North American Nuclear Power Generation market. Equipment is installed in 93% of all
North American plants
Preferred supplier of heat exchangers in the Custom Air Handler market
Powerful and easy to use selection and drawing software
Installed applications ranging from -40 °F to
950 °F
Broadest range of coil sizes and materials of construction in the industry
Innovative product designs such as the Split-Fit® and Aeromix® coils
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
25
Key Buffalo Air Handling End Customers
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
26
Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered heat exchangers
Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Research and Manufacturing
Provide critical temperature control to major biotechnology research facilities throughout the country.
Pharmaceutical manufacturing customers depend on our engineering and quality for their 24-hour operations.
Gene and protein CAR-T cell therapy and cell manipulation processes; significant research hospital in Boston.
Hospital Construction
Continuous and reliable air supply solutions are critical for operating, recovery, and intensive care rooms at hospitals.
Vital for hospital Cath, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) labs, and diagnostic testing labs.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
27
The Customer's Needs
Experienced and technically advanced supplier of air handling equipment
Accurate and reliable designs at project conception
Designs that meet strict industry certification requirements
Continuous and reliable air quality to support and protect long-term research
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
28
Buffalo Air Handling Solutions
Leader in Custom Air Handling units with over 100 years of engineering, design and manufacturing experience
State of the art engineering and design software guaranteeing successful installations and operation
Principle source for all major Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology corporations' critical air handling applications, such as Gene and Protein Therapy. Cell Manipulation, Tablet and Pill Coating, and R&D for life altering treatments
Customers choice for historic and critical retrofit projects requiring unique equipment while preserving the building design integrity at the lowest cost
Assured reliability due to air handling units being seismically certified per International Building Code (IBC), and ETL certified and listed
Preferred supplier for Hospital and Healthcare applications, such as Operating and Patient Rooms, and Cath and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Labs
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
29
Key Buffalo Pumps Customers
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
30
Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered pumps
Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets
Navy / Marine
Pumps for combatant ship service
Built for Navy-specified40-year design life, designed to withstand shock testing, and built of corrosion resistant metallurgy
Every pump undergoes performance and pressure testing in accordance with Navy standards prior to shipment
Power Generation
Provides lubrication for turbine bearings and generator seals for gas and steam turbines at power plants
Each turbine typically requires three pumps for lubrication service - a main, auxiliary, and emergency pump
Designed to unique performance requirements based on the class of turbine
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
31
The Customer's Needs
Design life requirements of 40 years as specified by the Navy
Reliable operation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year
Stringent pre-shipment testing protocol upheld by supplier
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
32
Buffalo Pumps Solutions
Over 135 years of design and supply of custom pumps to customer's exacting specifications
Industry leader in Navy/Marine, Power Generation, Oil and Gas, and Industrial Refrigeration markets
Pumps installed in critical applications onboard 80% of the ships in US Navy surface fleet
Supplier of choice in custom made solutions for equipment supplied to the worldwide Power Generation and Oil and Gas OEMs
Supply pumps for demanding applications in Industrial Refrigeration
Support installed base with aftermarket pump repair and parts installation
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
33
Turnaround Strategy is working!
New Leadership
Brett McBrayer introduced as new CEO in July 2018 with a focus on operational improvements, reducing complexity, and rightsizing the business for future growth and profitability
Sam Lyon appointed Segment President with new plan to reduce costs, streamline operations, and improve product mix
Divestment of non-core assets
Sold specialized parts and service provider to North American rolling mills,Vertical Seal
Sold Canadian specialty steel operations,ASW Steel
Sold North American cast roll operations,Akers National Roll
Improved income from operations$9-10Mannually
Cost Reduction
Expect~$3-4M operating cost reduction in the European cast roll operations in 2020
Target to reduce corporate expenses by10-15% in 2020 vs. 2019
Develop and diversify non-roll,open-die forged business
Focus on increasing operating cash flow for capital investments to
increase productivity and improve margins
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
34
Consolidated Financial Trend Improvement
($MM's)
(Loss) income from continuing operations & Adjusted EBITDA
$30.0
$0.0
($30.0)
($60.0)
$450.0
5.8%
4.3%
3.8%
$300.0
Net Sales
$150.0
$0.0
2016
2017
2018
2019
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)*
Adjusted EBITDA *
Net Sales
* See non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule in the Appendix
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
35
Consolidated Financial Quarterly Trend
($MM's)
(Loss) income from continuing operations & Adjusted EBITDA
$10.0
$120.0
8.6%
6.8%
5.5%
5.7%
6.3%
5.3%
4.1%
4.4%
1.6%
Sales
$0.0
$60.0
Net
($10.0)
$0.0
($40.1)
($12.0)
2018 Q1
2018 Q2
2018 Q3
2018 Q4
2019 Q1
2019 Q2
2019 Q3
2019 Q4
2020 Q1
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)*
Adjusted EBITDA *
Net Sales
* See non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule in the Appendix
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
36
CAPEX and Use of Funds
Current State - 3 Forge Facilities
Future State - 2 Forge Facilities
18 to 36 Month Timeline - Machine OEM Dependent
Replace Single-Purpose Machines with Multi-Purpose Machines
Efficiency Improvements
Working Capital Reduction
Labor Savings
Transportation Savings
Repair & Maintenance Savings
Overhead Savings
Annual Savings of $9 Million - $12.5 Million
▪ Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
37
2-3 Year Growth Initiatives
Diversifying product offerings inopen-die
forged products and increase market share to three times current position
Invest in modernization CapEx to increase automated processes resulting in higher margins
Increase sales and productivity in the
Air and Liquid Processing business through productivity improvements and capturing market growth
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
38
Other Catalysts for Growth
Infrastructure bill proposals could drive higher steel demand
Significant operating leverage for market
recoveries in steel and oil & gas
Pending trade actions in the U.S. shale oil &
gas market
Post pandemic-relatednew growth opportunities in pharmaceutical, hospital and biotech research
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
39
Producing Quality Products Since 1929 - Always Moving Forward!
Thank You
ampcopgh.com
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
40
March 26, 2020
Appendix
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
41
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
($000's)
2016
2017
2018
2019
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)
$(54,530)
$
(13,769)
$
(44,892)
$
(10,908)
Impairment charges
[1]
26,676
-
-
10,082
Impact of ASU No. 2017-07 on 2016
[2]
(945)
-
-
-
Integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting
[3]
4,444
-
-
-
ASW operating loss - sold in September 2019
[4]
1,615
-
-
-
Acquisition-related costs
[5]
3,056
-
-
-
Restructuring-related costs
[6]
-
-
981
2,350
Excess costs of Avonmore
[7]
(2,560)
7,729
9,349
4,572
Bad debt expense
[8]
-
-
-
1,366
Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim
[9]
-
-
-
(1,803)
Asbestos-related charges
[10]
4,565
-
32,910
-
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$(17,679)
$
(6,040)
$
(1,652)
$
5,659
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
42
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
($000's)
2018
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)
$
(1,777)
$
(189)
$
(2,847)
$
(40,078)
$
(44,892)
$
(11,959)
$
(653)
$
(1,340)
$
3,044
$
(10,908)
$
4,351
Impairment charge
[1]
-
-
-
-
-
10,082
-
-
-
10,082
-
Restructuring-related costs
[6]
-
-
379
602
981
921
171
561
697
2,350
-
Excess costs of Avonmore
[7]
2,308
1,602
1,750
3,689
9,349
2,202
1,685
685
-
4,572
-
Bad debt expense
[8]
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,366
-
-
1,366
-
Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim
[9]
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,803)
(1,803)
(769)
Asbestos-related charge
[10]
-
-
-
32,910
32,910
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
531
$
1,413
$
(718)
$
(2,877)
$
(1,652)
$
1,246
$
2,569
$
(94)
$
1,938
$
5,659
$
3,582
2018
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Net income (loss)
$
941
$
(2,994)
$
(7,039)
$
(60,243)
$
(69,335)
$
(15,148)
$
(3,858)
$
(5,055)
$
3,075
$
(20,986)
$
4,142
Add:
Income tax (benefit) provision
(463)
546
800
(615)
268
643
644
429
392
2,108
(2,783)
Other (income) expense, including interest expense
(2,772)
256
(634)
2,065
(1,085)
(51)
(1,076)
(546)
(868)
(2,541)
2,532
Depreciation and amortization
5,600
5,448
5,361
4,971
21,379
5,259
4,650
4,502
4,556
18,967
4,699
EBITDA
3,306
3,255
(1,512)
(53,823)
(48,773)
(9,297)
360
(670)
7,155
(2,452)
8,590
Add:
Impairment charge
[1]
-
-
-
-
-
10,082
-
-
-
10,082
-
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
[4]
69
1,709
3,443
18,679
23,901
2,242
3,391
3,398
54
9,085
-
Gain on sale of joint venture
[11]
-
-
-
(500)
(500)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring-related costs
[6]
-
-
379
602
981
921
171
561
697
2,350
-
Excess costs of Avonmore
[7]
2,308
1,602
1,750
3,689
9,349
2,202
1,685
685
-
4,572
-
Bad debt expense
[8]
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,366
-
-
1,366
-
Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim
[9]
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,803)
(1,803)
(769)
Asbestos-related charge
[10]
-
-
-
32,910
32,910
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,684
$
6,567
$
4,060
$
1,557
$
17,867
$
6,150
$
6,973
$
3,974
$
6,103
$
23,200
$
7,821
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
43
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
($000's)
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net (loss) income
$
(79,820)
$
(12,089)
$
(69,335)
$
(20,986)
Add:
Income tax provision (benefit)
22,712
(1,355)
268
2,108
Other (income) expense, including interest expense
2,990
3,673
(1,085)
(2,541)
Depreciation and amortization
20,463
21,376
21,379
18,967
EBITDA
(33,654)
11,605
(48,774)
(2,452)
Add:
Impairment charges
[1]
26,676
-
-
10,082
Impact of ASU 2017-07 on 2016
[2]
(945)
-
-
-
Integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting
[3]
4,444
-
-
-
Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
[4]
1,303
(3,749)
23,901
9,085
Gain on sale of joint venture
[11]
(500)
(1,000)
(500)
-
Acquisition-related costs
[5]
3,056
-
-
-
Restructuring-related costs
[6]
-
-
981
2,350
Excess costs of Avonmore
[7]
(5,259)
7,729
9,349
4,572
Bad debt expense
[8]
-
-
-
1,366
Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim
[9]
-
-
-
(1,803)
Asbestos-related charges
[10]
4,565
-
32,910
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(314)
$
14,585
$
17,867
$
23,200
Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation
44
Non-GAAP Reconciliation Footnotes
Impairment charge for 2016 represents principally the write-off of goodwill associated with the Forged and Cast Engineered Products reporting unit deemed to be impaired. For 2019, impairment charge was recognized in the first quarter of 2019 to record the sale of certain assets of Akers National Roll Company, an indirect subsidiary of ours located in Avonmore, Pennsylvania (the "Avonmore Plant") to its estimated net realizable value less costs to sell in anticipation of its sale, which was completed in September 2019.
[2]
Represents the recast impact of ASU No. 2017-07, "Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," if applied to 2016. ASU 2017-07 became effective for us on January 1, 2018, and was applied retrospectively for all other periods presented herein.
Represents integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting associated principally with our acquisition of Åkers, as previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2017.
Represents the operating loss of ASW Steel Inc. ("ASW") for 2016, which has been added back for comparative purposes. The operating results of ASW after 2016 were classified as discontinued operations for all other periods presented herein. Additionally, loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax, has been removed from EBITDA to determine Adjusted EBITDA.
Represents transaction costs associated with our acquisitions of Åkers AB and certain of its affiliated companies, including Åkers AB's 60% equity interest in a Chinese joint venture company (collectively, "Åkers") and ASW.
Represents professional fees associated with our overall restructuring plan and employee severance costs due to reductions in force.
Represents estimated net operating costs not expected to continue after the sale of the Avonmore Plant, which was completed in September 2019. The estimated excess costs include judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and our other operations and in anticipating how it will conduct business following the sale of the Avonmore Plant.
Represents bad debt expense for a British cast roll customer who filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
Represents business interruption insurance proceeds received for equipment outages that occurred in 2018.
For 2016, represents an asbestos-related charge taken to extend the estimated costs of pending and future asbestos claims, net of estimated insurance recoveries and a settlment with an insurance carrier for an amount greater than originally estimated, from 2024 through 2026. For 2018, represents an asbestos-related charge taken to extend the estimated costs of pending and future asbestos claims, net of additional insurance recoveries, from 2026 through 2052, the estimated final date by which we expect to have settled all asbestos-related claims.
Represents proceeds received from the 2016 sale of a portion of our equity interest in a forged roll Chinese joint venture.
