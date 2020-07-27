Log in
AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION

(AP)
Ampco Pittsburgh : Presentation at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference June 30, 2020

07/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Producing Quality Products Since 1929 - Always Moving Forward!

Investor Presentation

Sidoti Inaugural Virtual Microcap Conference 2020

June 30, 2020

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (the "Corporation"). The information offered in this presentation may include, but are not limited to, statements about operating performance, trends, events that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements about sales levels, restructuring, the impact from global pandemics (including COVID-19), profitability and anticipated expenses and cash outflows. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Act and words such as "may," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "forecast" and other terms of similar meaning that indicate future events and trends are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, are not guarantees of future performance or expectations, and involve risks and uncertainties. For the Corporation, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: cyclical demand for products and economic downturns; excess global capacity in the steel industry; increases in commodity prices or shortages of key production materials; consequences of global pandemics (including COVID-19); new trade restrictions and regulatory burdens associated with "Brexit"; inability of the Corporation to successfully restructure its operations; limitations in availability of capital to fund the Corporation's operations and strategic plan; inability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange; potential attacks on information technology infrastructure and other cyber-based business disruptions; and those discussed more fully elsewhere in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Corporation, particularly in Item 1A, Risk Factors, in Part I of the Corporation's latest annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Part II of the latest Form 10-Q. The Corporation cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. In addition, there may be events in the future that the Corporation may not be able to predict accurately or control which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental financials measure to GAAP financial measures regarding the Corporation's operational performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain unusual items affecting comparability, as described more fully in the footnotes to the attached non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation schedules, which reconcile to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Corporation has presented non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations because it is a key measure used by the Corporation's management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and to develop operational goals for managing the business. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of the Corporation, enhancing the overall understanding of the Corporation's past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision- making. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information, in conjunction with the Corporation's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations rather than GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations. Among other things, the Excess Costs of Avonmore, which are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure, necessarily reflect judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and the Corporation's other operations and in anticipating how the Corporation will conduct business following the sale of Avonmore, which was completed on September 30, 2019.

The Corporation presents non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure), with other (income) expense including interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense and other certain unusual items, as footnoted, added back. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used as a measure of operating performance and is a useful indicator of the Company's operational strength and performance. Nevertheless, the measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income, income (loss) from continuing operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

3

The Vision

Our Vision is Simple:

#1 Market Share position for the customers we serve - Top Line

Growth

Deliver a Minimum Net Income of $25M - Financial Resilience

- Double Digit EBITDA Margin -

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

4

The Problem

Underperforming and underutilized assets

Significant gaps in leadership

Poor productivity impacting costs, product lead time, and predictability of performance

Complex flow path and excessive overhead structure driving unnecessary costs

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

5

The Plan of Attack

Divest underperforming and non-core businesses

Replace key leadership positions

Maximize core assets through operational efficiency improvements growing margins, customer share, and opening new markets

Consolidate manufacturing footprint through asset upgrades further reducing overhead, labor, and working capital

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

6

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

A manufacturer of highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world.

Forged and Cast Engineered Products

Manufactures and develops metallurgical alloys and processes for forged and cast hardened steel rolls used in rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum and other metals. Produces ingot and forged engineered products used in industries such as automotive tooling, plastic injection molding, infrastructure, general industrial, and oil & gas.

Air and Liquid Processing

Manufactures products such as heat exchangers, custom designed air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps used in a variety of end markets.

Headquarters: Carnegie, PA, U.S.

Founded in 1929

NYSE: AP

2019 Total Revenue: $397.9M

(from Continuing Operations)

Market Capitalization: $36.58M

(as of 6/25/2020)

Total Debt: $68.2M

(as of 3/31/2020)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

7

Ampco-Pittsburgh Global Footprint

NorthTonawanda, NY

Gateshead, England

Åkers Styckebruk, Sweden Ravnena Koroškem, Slovenia

Valparaiso, IN

Austintown, OH

Taiyuan, China

Erie, PA

Amherst, VA

Xinjian Town Yixing, China

Maanshan, China

Carnegie, PA

Lynchburg, VA

Burgettstown, PA

Locations

Manufacturing Sales

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

8

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

2019

Revenue*

2018

Revenue*

2017

Revenue*

* From Continuing Operations

$305.6M

$92.3M

$329.5M

$89.9M

$297.3M

$87.9M

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

9

Ampco-Pittsburgh Customers

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

10

Forged and Cast Engineered Products

$306M

2019 NET SALES*

A world-leadingmanufacturer and partner for our rolling mill customers in the development of specialty alloys for forged and cast rolls.

Produces ingot and forged engineered products used in industries such as automotive tooling, plastic injection molding, infrastructure, general industrial, and oil & gas.

Global Footprint

Manufacturing Facilities: 5 in U.S., 3 in Europe, 3 JV's in China

Global sales network

Key Customers:

ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel, Novelis, Tata Steel,

Ternium, Nucor

* From Continuing Operations

Forged Engineered

Products

7%

Forged and Cast

Mill Rolls

93%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

11

Key Rolling Mill Customers

DIVERSIFIED BASE OF GLOBALLY RECOGNIZABLE CUSTOMERS

Over 75% of the world's steel and aluminum

products require rolling

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

12

End Markets for

Forged and Cast Engineered Products

Source: World Steel Association

Steel and aluminum play critical roles in virtually every phase of our lives.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

13

Basic Rolling Mill Manufacturing Process

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

14

Hot Rolled Strip Mill Manufacturing Process

This video is result of a collaboration between the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) and Purdue University Calumet's Center for Innovation Through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS) with contributions from the Colorado School of Mines' Advanced Steel Processing and Products Research Center (CSM-ASPPRC).

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

15

The Customer's Needs

Rolls that last longer

Stability in mill performance

Rolls that meet stringent surface finish requirements

Easy access to quick and knowledgeable technical support

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

16

Union Electric Solutions

Highly-valued sales and technical support representatives globally positioned to meet the immediate needs of the customer

Ability to offer broader range of roll types in the industry

In-house melting and heat-treatment processes enable material composition customization to meet durability and stability requirements

Barrier to entry: Significant financial capital required

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

17

Union Electric vs. Competition

Ability to offer most diverse range of roll types and chemistries in the industry

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

18

Diversification into Open-Die Forging Market

Manufacturing requirements for open-die forge market are a strong match

for our manufacturing assets

Open-die forgings

are used in a variety of

Open-die Forge Addressable Market = $800M+

industries:

Union Electric Market Share = 2.4%

Aerospace

Others

Energy

13%

2%

15%

Oil & Gas

Triple our market

12%

share by 2022

Tool & Die

22%

Mechanical

Engineering

23%

Heavy

Industry

13%

Source: SMR Premium GmbH

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

19

Open-die Forging Market

Activity is currently underway with customers requiring custom forged steel products for

bridges, power generation, building construction, and more!

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

20

Air and Liquid Processing

$92M

2019 NET SALES

Aerofin: Produces custom engineered heat exchangers and heat transfer products used in industries such as nuclear power, industrial process and HVAC

Buffalo Air Handling: Produces large custom air handling systems used in commercial, institutional and industrial buildings

Buffalo Pumps: Manufactures a line of centrifugal pumps for refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense

Air Handling

Heat

Exchange

Systems

Coils

31%

30%

Centrifugal Pumps

39%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

21

Key Aerofin Customers

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

22

Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered heat exchangers

Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets

Custom Heat Exchangers

  • Preferred supplier of heat exchangers to hospital emergency rooms and for critical HVAC applications such as operating rooms and sterilized laboratories
  • Certified under stringent Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) performance testing and criteria

Nuclear Power Generation

  • Critical cooling for emergencies and personnel
  • Designed to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) pressure and temperature requirements
  • Nuclear safety-related applications

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

23

The Customer's Needs

Quality, reliability, and design efficiency

Ease of selection for custom applications

Ability to customize with multiple options from one source

Demand solutions-driven engineering from a trusted brand

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

24

Aerofin Solutions

#1 heat exchanger supplier to the North American Nuclear Power Generation market. Equipment is installed in 93% of all

North American plants

Preferred supplier of heat exchangers in the Custom Air Handler market

Powerful and easy to use selection and drawing software

Installed applications ranging from -40 °F to

950 °F

Broadest range of coil sizes and materials of construction in the industry

Innovative product designs such as the Split-Fit® and Aeromix® coils

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

25

Key Buffalo Air Handling End Customers

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

26

Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered heat exchangers

Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Research and Manufacturing

  • Provide critical temperature control to major biotechnology research facilities throughout the country.
  • Pharmaceutical manufacturing customers depend on our engineering and quality for their 24-hour operations.
  • Gene and protein CAR-T cell therapy and cell manipulation processes; significant research hospital in Boston.

Hospital Construction

  • Continuous and reliable air supply solutions are critical for operating, recovery, and intensive care rooms at hospitals.
  • Vital for hospital Cath, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) labs, and diagnostic testing labs.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

27

The Customer's Needs

Experienced and technically advanced supplier of air handling equipment

Accurate and reliable designs at project conception

Designs that meet strict industry certification requirements

Continuous and reliable air quality to support and protect long-term research

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

28

Buffalo Air Handling Solutions

Leader in Custom Air Handling units with over 100 years of engineering, design and manufacturing experience

State of the art engineering and design software guaranteeing successful installations and operation

Principle source for all major Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology corporations' critical air handling applications, such as Gene and Protein Therapy. Cell Manipulation, Tablet and Pill Coating, and R&D for life altering treatments

Customers choice for historic and critical retrofit projects requiring unique equipment while preserving the building design integrity at the lowest cost

Assured reliability due to air handling units being seismically certified per International Building Code (IBC), and ETL certified and listed

Preferred supplier for Hospital and Healthcare applications, such as Operating and Patient Rooms, and Cath and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Labs

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

29

Key Buffalo Pumps Customers

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

30

Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered pumps

Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets

Navy / Marine

  • Pumps for combatant ship service
  • Built for Navy-specified40-year design life, designed to withstand shock testing, and built of corrosion resistant metallurgy
  • Every pump undergoes performance and pressure testing in accordance with Navy standards prior to shipment

Power Generation

  • Provides lubrication for turbine bearings and generator seals for gas and steam turbines at power plants
  • Each turbine typically requires three pumps for lubrication service - a main, auxiliary, and emergency pump
  • Designed to unique performance requirements based on the class of turbine

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

31

The Customer's Needs

Design life requirements of 40 years as specified by the Navy

Reliable operation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Stringent pre-shipment testing protocol upheld by supplier

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

32

Buffalo Pumps Solutions

Over 135 years of design and supply of custom pumps to customer's exacting specifications

Industry leader in Navy/Marine, Power Generation, Oil and Gas, and Industrial Refrigeration markets

Pumps installed in critical applications onboard 80% of the ships in US Navy surface fleet

Supplier of choice in custom made solutions for equipment supplied to the worldwide Power Generation and Oil and Gas OEMs

Supply pumps for demanding applications in Industrial Refrigeration

Support installed base with aftermarket pump repair and parts installation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

33

Turnaround Strategy is working!

New Leadership

  • Brett McBrayer introduced as new CEO in July 2018 with a focus on operational improvements, reducing complexity, and rightsizing the business for future growth and profitability
  • Sam Lyon appointed Segment President with new plan to reduce costs, streamline operations, and improve product mix

Divestment of non-core assets

  • Sold specialized parts and service provider to North American rolling mills, Vertical Seal
  • Sold Canadian specialty steel operations, ASW Steel
  • Sold North American cast roll operations, Akers National Roll
    • Improved income from operations $9-10Mannually

Cost Reduction

  • Expect ~$3-4M operating cost reduction in the European cast roll operations in 2020
  • Target to reduce corporate expenses by 10-15% in 2020 vs. 2019

Develop and diversify non-roll,open-die forged business

Focus on increasing operating cash flow for capital investments to

increase productivity and improve margins

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

34

Consolidated Financial Trend Improvement

($MM's)

(Loss) income from continuing operations & Adjusted EBITDA

$30.0

$0.0

($30.0)

($60.0)

$450.0

5.8%

4.3%

3.8%

$300.0

Net Sales

$150.0

$0.0

2016

2017

2018

2019

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)*

Adjusted EBITDA *

Net Sales

* See non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule in the Appendix

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

35

Consolidated Financial Quarterly Trend

($MM's)

(Loss) income from continuing operations & Adjusted EBITDA

$10.0

$120.0

8.6%

6.8%

5.5%

5.7%

6.3%

5.3%

4.1%

4.4%

1.6%

Sales

$0.0

$60.0

Net

($10.0)

$0.0

($40.1)

($12.0)

2018 Q1

2018 Q2

2018 Q3

2018 Q4

2019 Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2020 Q1

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)*

Adjusted EBITDA *

Net Sales

* See non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule in the Appendix

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

36

CAPEX and Use of Funds

Current State - 3 Forge Facilities

Future State - 2 Forge Facilities

18 to 36 Month Timeline - Machine OEM Dependent

Replace Single-Purpose Machines with Multi-Purpose Machines

  • Efficiency Improvements
  • Working Capital Reduction
  • Labor Savings
  • Transportation Savings
  • Repair & Maintenance Savings
  • Overhead Savings

Annual Savings of $9 Million - $12.5 Million

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

37

2-3 Year Growth Initiatives

Diversifying product offerings in open-die

forged products and increase market share to three times current position

Invest in modernization CapEx to increase automated processes resulting in higher margins

Increase sales and productivity in the

Air and Liquid Processing business through productivity improvements and capturing market growth

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

38

Other Catalysts for Growth

Infrastructure bill proposals could drive higher steel demand

Significant operating leverage for market

recoveries in steel and oil & gas

Pending trade actions in the U.S. shale oil &

gas market

Post pandemic-relatednew growth opportunities in pharmaceutical, hospital and biotech research

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

39

Producing Quality Products Since 1929 - Always Moving Forward!

Thank You

ampcopgh.com

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

40

March 26, 2020

Appendix

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

41

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

($000's)

2016

2017

2018

2019

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)

$(54,530)

$

(13,769)

$

(44,892)

$

(10,908)

Impairment charges

[1]

26,676

-

-

10,082

Impact of ASU No. 2017-07 on 2016

[2]

(945)

-

-

-

Integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting

[3]

4,444

-

-

-

ASW operating loss - sold in September 2019

[4]

1,615

-

-

-

Acquisition-related costs

[5]

3,056

-

-

-

Restructuring-related costs

[6]

-

-

981

2,350

Excess costs of Avonmore

[7]

(2,560)

7,729

9,349

4,572

Bad debt expense

[8]

-

-

-

1,366

Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim

[9]

-

-

-

(1,803)

Asbestos-related charges

[10]

4,565

-

32,910

-

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$(17,679)

$

(6,040)

$

(1,652)

$

5,659

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

42

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

($000's)

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)

$

(1,777)

$

(189)

$

(2,847)

$

(40,078)

$

(44,892)

$

(11,959)

$

(653)

$

(1,340)

$

3,044

$

(10,908)

$

4,351

Impairment charge

[1]

-

-

-

-

-

10,082

-

-

-

10,082

-

Restructuring-related costs

[6]

-

-

379

602

981

921

171

561

697

2,350

-

Excess costs of Avonmore

[7]

2,308

1,602

1,750

3,689

9,349

2,202

1,685

685

-

4,572

-

Bad debt expense

[8]

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,366

-

-

1,366

-

Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim

[9]

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,803)

(1,803)

(769)

Asbestos-related charge

[10]

-

-

-

32,910

32,910

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income (loss) from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

531

$

1,413

$

(718)

$

(2,877)

$

(1,652)

$

1,246

$

2,569

$

(94)

$

1,938

$

5,659

$

3,582

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Net income (loss)

$

941

$

(2,994)

$

(7,039)

$

(60,243)

$

(69,335)

$

(15,148)

$

(3,858)

$

(5,055)

$

3,075

$

(20,986)

$

4,142

Add:

Income tax (benefit) provision

(463)

546

800

(615)

268

643

644

429

392

2,108

(2,783)

Other (income) expense, including interest expense

(2,772)

256

(634)

2,065

(1,085)

(51)

(1,076)

(546)

(868)

(2,541)

2,532

Depreciation and amortization

5,600

5,448

5,361

4,971

21,379

5,259

4,650

4,502

4,556

18,967

4,699

EBITDA

3,306

3,255

(1,512)

(53,823)

(48,773)

(9,297)

360

(670)

7,155

(2,452)

8,590

Add:

Impairment charge

[1]

-

-

-

-

-

10,082

-

-

-

10,082

-

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

[4]

69

1,709

3,443

18,679

23,901

2,242

3,391

3,398

54

9,085

-

Gain on sale of joint venture

[11]

-

-

-

(500)

(500)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restructuring-related costs

[6]

-

-

379

602

981

921

171

561

697

2,350

-

Excess costs of Avonmore

[7]

2,308

1,602

1,750

3,689

9,349

2,202

1,685

685

-

4,572

-

Bad debt expense

[8]

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,366

-

-

1,366

-

Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim

[9]

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,803)

(1,803)

(769)

Asbestos-related charge

[10]

-

-

-

32,910

32,910

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,684

$

6,567

$

4,060

$

1,557

$

17,867

$

6,150

$

6,973

$

3,974

$

6,103

$

23,200

$

7,821

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

43

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

($000's)

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net (loss) income

$

(79,820)

$

(12,089)

$

(69,335)

$

(20,986)

Add:

Income tax provision (benefit)

22,712

(1,355)

268

2,108

Other (income) expense, including interest expense

2,990

3,673

(1,085)

(2,541)

Depreciation and amortization

20,463

21,376

21,379

18,967

EBITDA

(33,654)

11,605

(48,774)

(2,452)

Add:

Impairment charges

[1]

26,676

-

-

10,082

Impact of ASU 2017-07 on 2016

[2]

(945)

-

-

-

Integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting

[3]

4,444

-

-

-

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax

[4]

1,303

(3,749)

23,901

9,085

Gain on sale of joint venture

[11]

(500)

(1,000)

(500)

-

Acquisition-related costs

[5]

3,056

-

-

-

Restructuring-related costs

[6]

-

-

981

2,350

Excess costs of Avonmore

[7]

(5,259)

7,729

9,349

4,572

Bad debt expense

[8]

-

-

-

1,366

Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim

[9]

-

-

-

(1,803)

Asbestos-related charges

[10]

4,565

-

32,910

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(314)

$

14,585

$

17,867

$

23,200

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

44

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Footnotes

  1. Impairment charge for 2016 represents principally the write-off of goodwill associated with the Forged and Cast Engineered Products reporting unit deemed to be impaired. For 2019, impairment charge was recognized in the first quarter of 2019 to record the sale of certain assets of Akers National Roll Company, an indirect subsidiary of ours located in Avonmore, Pennsylvania (the "Avonmore Plant") to its estimated net realizable value less costs to sell in anticipation of its sale, which was completed in September 2019.

[2]

Represents the recast impact of ASU No. 2017-07, "Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," if applied to 2016. ASU 2017-07 became effective for us on January 1, 2018, and was applied retrospectively for all other periods presented herein.

  1. Represents integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting associated principally with our acquisition of Åkers, as previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2017.
  2. Represents the operating loss of ASW Steel Inc. ("ASW") for 2016, which has been added back for comparative purposes. The operating results of ASW after 2016 were classified as discontinued operations for all other periods presented herein. Additionally, loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax, has been removed from EBITDA to determine Adjusted EBITDA.
  3. Represents transaction costs associated with our acquisitions of Åkers AB and certain of its affiliated companies, including Åkers AB's 60% equity interest in a Chinese joint venture company (collectively, "Åkers") and ASW.
  4. Represents professional fees associated with our overall restructuring plan and employee severance costs due to reductions in force.
  5. Represents estimated net operating costs not expected to continue after the sale of the Avonmore Plant, which was completed in September 2019. The estimated excess costs include judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and our other operations and in anticipating how it will conduct business following the sale of the Avonmore Plant.
  6. Represents bad debt expense for a British cast roll customer who filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
  7. Represents business interruption insurance proceeds received for equipment outages that occurred in 2018.
  1. For 2016, represents an asbestos-related charge taken to extend the estimated costs of pending and future asbestos claims, net of estimated insurance recoveries and a settlment with an insurance carrier for an amount greater than originally estimated, from 2024 through 2026. For 2018, represents an asbestos-related charge taken to extend the estimated costs of pending and future asbestos claims, net of additional insurance recoveries, from 2026 through 2052, the estimated final date by which we expect to have settled all asbestos-related claims.
  2. Represents proceeds received from the 2016 sale of a portion of our equity interest in a forged roll Chinese joint venture.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation

45

Disclaimer

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 21:00:09 UTC
