Ampco Pittsburgh : Presentation at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference June 30, 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Producing Quality Products Since 1929 - Always Moving Forward! Investor Presentation Sidoti Inaugural Virtual Microcap Conference 2020 June 30, 2020 Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (the "Corporation"). The information offered in this presentation may include, but are not limited to, statements about operating performance, trends, events that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements about sales levels, restructuring, the impact from global pandemics (including COVID-19), profitability and anticipated expenses and cash outflows. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Act and words such as "may," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "forecast" and other terms of similar meaning that indicate future events and trends are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, are not guarantees of future performance or expectations, and involve risks and uncertainties. For the Corporation, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: cyclical demand for products and economic downturns; excess global capacity in the steel industry; increases in commodity prices or shortages of key production materials; consequences of global pandemics (including COVID-19); new trade restrictions and regulatory burdens associated with "Brexit"; inability of the Corporation to successfully restructure its operations; limitations in availability of capital to fund the Corporation's operations and strategic plan; inability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange; potential attacks on information technology infrastructure and other cyber-based business disruptions; and those discussed more fully elsewhere in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Corporation, particularly in Item 1A, Risk Factors, in Part I of the Corporation's latest annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Part II of the latest Form 10-Q. The Corporation cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. In addition, there may be events in the future that the Corporation may not be able to predict accurately or control which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 2 Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Corporation presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental financials measure to GAAP financial measures regarding the Corporation's operational performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain unusual items affecting comparability, as described more fully in the footnotes to the attached non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation schedules, which reconcile to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Corporation has presented non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations because it is a key measure used by the Corporation's management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and to develop operational goals for managing the business. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the operating results of the Corporation, enhancing the overall understanding of the Corporation's past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision- making. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information, in conjunction with the Corporation's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations rather than GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations. Among other things, the Excess Costs of Avonmore, which are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure, necessarily reflect judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and the Corporation's other operations and in anticipating how the Corporation will conduct business following the sale of Avonmore, which was completed on September 30, 2019. The Corporation presents non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure), with other (income) expense including interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense and other certain unusual items, as footnoted, added back. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used as a measure of operating performance and is a useful indicator of the Company's operational strength and performance. Nevertheless, the measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income, income (loss) from continuing operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 3 The Vision Our Vision is Simple: #1 Market Share position for the customers we serve - Top Line Growth Deliver a Minimum Net Income of $25M - Financial Resilience - Double Digit EBITDA Margin - Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 4 The Problem Underperforming and underutilized assets Significant gaps in leadership Poor productivity impacting costs, product lead time, and predictability of performance Complex flow path and excessive overhead structure driving unnecessary costs Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 5 The Plan of Attack Divest underperforming and non-core businesses Replace key leadership positions Maximize core assets through operational efficiency improvements growing margins, customer share, and opening new markets Consolidate manufacturing footprint through asset upgrades further reducing overhead, labor, and working capital Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 6 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation A manufacturer of highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Forged and Cast Engineered Products Manufactures and develops metallurgical alloys and processes for forged and cast hardened steel rolls used in rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum and other metals. Produces ingot and forged engineered products used in industries such as automotive tooling, plastic injection molding, infrastructure, general industrial, and oil & gas. Air and Liquid Processing Manufactures products such as heat exchangers, custom designed air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps used in a variety of end markets. Headquarters: Carnegie, PA, U.S. Founded in 1929 NYSE: AP 2019 Total Revenue: $397.9M (from Continuing Operations) Market Capitalization: $36.58M (as of 6/25/2020) Total Debt: $68.2M (as of 3/31/2020) Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 7 Ampco-Pittsburgh Global Footprint NorthTonawanda, NY Gateshead, England Åkers Styckebruk, Sweden Ravnena Koroškem, Slovenia Valparaiso, IN Austintown, OH Taiyuan, China Erie, PA Amherst, VA Xinjian Town Yixing, China Maanshan, China Carnegie, PA Lynchburg, VA Burgettstown, PA Locations Manufacturing Sales Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 8 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 2019 Revenue* 2018 Revenue* 2017 Revenue* * From Continuing Operations $305.6M $92.3M $329.5M $89.9M $297.3M $87.9M Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 9 Ampco-Pittsburgh Customers Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 10 Forged and Cast Engineered Products $306M 2019 NET SALES* A world-leadingmanufacturer and partner for our rolling mill customers in the development of specialty alloys for forged and cast rolls. Produces ingot and forged engineered products used in industries such as automotive tooling, plastic injection molding, infrastructure, general industrial, and oil & gas. Global Footprint Manufacturing Facilities: 5 in U.S., 3 in Europe, 3 JV's in China Global sales network Key Customers: ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel, Novelis, Tata Steel, Ternium, Nucor * From Continuing Operations Forged Engineered Products 7% Forged and Cast Mill Rolls 93% Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 11 Key Rolling Mill Customers DIVERSIFIED BASE OF GLOBALLY RECOGNIZABLE CUSTOMERS Over 75% of the world's steel and aluminum products require rolling Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 12 End Markets for Forged and Cast Engineered Products Source: World Steel Association Steel and aluminum play critical roles in virtually every phase of our lives. Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 13 Basic Rolling Mill Manufacturing Process Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 14 Hot Rolled Strip Mill Manufacturing Process This video is result of a collaboration between the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) and Purdue University Calumet's Center for Innovation Through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS) with contributions from the Colorado School of Mines' Advanced Steel Processing and Products Research Center (CSM-ASPPRC). Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 15 The Customer's Needs Rolls that last longer Stability in mill performance Rolls that meet stringent surface finish requirements Easy access to quick and knowledgeable technical support Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 16 Union Electric Solutions Highly-valued sales and technical support representatives globally positioned to meet the immediate needs of the customer Ability to offer broader range of roll types in the industry In-house melting and heat-treatment processes enable material composition customization to meet durability and stability requirements Barrier to entry: Significant financial capital required Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 17 Union Electric vs. Competition Ability to offer most diverse range of roll types and chemistries in the industry Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 18 Diversification into Open-Die Forging Market Manufacturing requirements for open-die forge market are a strong match for our manufacturing assets Open-die forgings are used in a variety of Open-die Forge Addressable Market = $800M+ industries: • Union Electric Market Share = 2.4% Aerospace Others Energy 13% 2% 15% Oil & Gas Triple our market 12% share by 2022 Tool & Die 22% Mechanical Engineering 23% Heavy Industry 13% Source: SMR Premium GmbH Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 19 Open-die Forging Market Activity is currently underway with customers requiring custom forged steel products for bridges, power generation, building construction, and more! Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 20 Air and Liquid Processing $92M 2019 NET SALES Aerofin: Produces custom engineered heat exchangers and heat transfer products used in industries such as nuclear power, industrial process and HVAC Buffalo Air Handling: Produces large custom air handling systems used in commercial, institutional and industrial buildings Buffalo Pumps: Manufactures a line of centrifugal pumps for refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense Air Handling Heat Exchange Systems Coils 31% 30% Centrifugal Pumps 39% Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 21 Key Aerofin Customers Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 22 Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered heat exchangers Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets Custom Heat Exchangers Preferred supplier of heat exchangers to hospital emergency rooms and for critical HVAC applications such as operating rooms and sterilized laboratories

Certified under stringent Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) performance testing and criteria Nuclear Power Generation Critical cooling for emergencies and personnel

Designed to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) pressure and temperature requirements

Nuclear safety-related applications Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 23 The Customer's Needs Quality, reliability, and design efficiency Ease of selection for custom applications Ability to customize with multiple options from one source Demand solutions-driven engineering from a trusted brand Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 24 Aerofin Solutions #1 heat exchanger supplier to the North American Nuclear Power Generation market. Equipment is installed in 93% of all North American plants Preferred supplier of heat exchangers in the Custom Air Handler market Powerful and easy to use selection and drawing software Installed applications ranging from -40 °F to 950 °F Broadest range of coil sizes and materials of construction in the industry Innovative product designs such as the Split-Fit® and Aeromix® coils Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 25 Key Buffalo Air Handling End Customers Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 26 Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered heat exchangers Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Research and Manufacturing Provide critical temperature control to major biotechnology research facilities throughout the country.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing customers depend on our engineering and quality for their 24-hour operations.

24-hour operations. Gene and protein CAR-T cell therapy and cell manipulation processes; significant research hospital in Boston. Hospital Construction Continuous and reliable air supply solutions are critical for operating, recovery, and intensive care rooms at hospitals.

Vital for hospital Cath, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) labs, and diagnostic testing labs. Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 27 The Customer's Needs Experienced and technically advanced supplier of air handling equipment Accurate and reliable designs at project conception Designs that meet strict industry certification requirements Continuous and reliable air quality to support and protect long-term research Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 28 Buffalo Air Handling Solutions Leader in Custom Air Handling units with over 100 years of engineering, design and manufacturing experience State of the art engineering and design software guaranteeing successful installations and operation Principle source for all major Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology corporations' critical air handling applications, such as Gene and Protein Therapy. Cell Manipulation, Tablet and Pill Coating, and R&D for life altering treatments Customers choice for historic and critical retrofit projects requiring unique equipment while preserving the building design integrity at the lowest cost Assured reliability due to air handling units being seismically certified per International Building Code (IBC), and ETL certified and listed Preferred supplier for Hospital and Healthcare applications, such as Operating and Patient Rooms, and Cath and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Labs Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 29 Key Buffalo Pumps Customers Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 30 Leader in the development, design, manufacturing, and service of technologically advanced, highly engineered pumps Mission-Critical Functions Across Demanding End Markets Navy / Marine Pumps for combatant ship service

Built for Navy-specified40-year design life, designed to withstand shock testing, and built of corrosion resistant metallurgy

Navy-specified40-year design life, designed to withstand shock testing, and built of corrosion resistant metallurgy Every pump undergoes performance and pressure testing in accordance with Navy standards prior to shipment Power Generation Provides lubrication for turbine bearings and generator seals for gas and steam turbines at power plants

Each turbine typically requires three pumps for lubrication service - a main, auxiliary, and emergency pump

Designed to unique performance requirements based on the class of turbine Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 31 The Customer's Needs Design life requirements of 40 years as specified by the Navy Reliable operation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year Stringent pre-shipment testing protocol upheld by supplier Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 32 Buffalo Pumps Solutions Over 135 years of design and supply of custom pumps to customer's exacting specifications Industry leader in Navy/Marine, Power Generation, Oil and Gas, and Industrial Refrigeration markets Pumps installed in critical applications onboard 80% of the ships in US Navy surface fleet Supplier of choice in custom made solutions for equipment supplied to the worldwide Power Generation and Oil and Gas OEMs Supply pumps for demanding applications in Industrial Refrigeration Support installed base with aftermarket pump repair and parts installation Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 33 Turnaround Strategy is working! New Leadership Brett McBrayer introduced as new CEO in July 2018 with a focus on operational improvements, reducing complexity, and rightsizing the business for future growth and profitability

introduced as new CEO in July 2018 with a focus on operational improvements, reducing complexity, and rightsizing the business for future growth and profitability Sam Lyon appointed Segment President with new plan to reduce costs, streamline operations, and improve product mix Divestment of non-core assets Sold specialized parts and service provider to North American rolling mills, Vertical Seal

Sold Canadian specialty steel operations, ASW Steel

Sold North American cast roll operations, Akers National Roll

Improved income from operations $9-10M annually

Cost Reduction Expect ~$3-4M operating cost reduction in the European cast roll operations in 2020

operating cost reduction in the European cast roll operations in 2020 Target to reduce corporate expenses by 10-15% in 2020 vs. 2019 Develop and diversify non-roll,open-die forged business Focus on increasing operating cash flow for capital investments to increase productivity and improve margins Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 34 Consolidated Financial Trend Improvement ($MM's) (Loss) income from continuing operations & Adjusted EBITDA $30.0 $0.0 ($30.0) ($60.0) $450.0 5.8% 4.3% 3.8% $300.0 Net Sales $150.0 $0.0 2016 2017 2018 2019 (Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP) (Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)* Adjusted EBITDA * Net Sales * See non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule in the Appendix Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 35 Consolidated Financial Quarterly Trend ($MM's) (Loss) income from continuing operations & Adjusted EBITDA $10.0 $120.0 8.6% 6.8% 5.5% 5.7% 6.3% 5.3% 4.1% 4.4% 1.6% Sales $0.0 $60.0 Net ($10.0) $0.0 ($40.1) ($12.0) 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 (Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP) (Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP)* Adjusted EBITDA * Net Sales * See non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule in the Appendix Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 36 CAPEX and Use of Funds Current State - 3 Forge Facilities Future State - 2 Forge Facilities 18 to 36 Month Timeline - Machine OEM Dependent Replace Single-Purpose Machines with Multi-Purpose Machines Efficiency Improvements

Working Capital Reduction

Labor Savings

Transportation Savings

Repair & Maintenance Savings

Overhead Savings Annual Savings of $9 Million - $12.5 Million ▪ Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 37 2-3 Year Growth Initiatives Diversifying product offerings in open-die forged products and increase market share to three times current position Invest in modernization CapEx to increase automated processes resulting in higher margins Increase sales and productivity in the Air and Liquid Processing business through productivity improvements and capturing market growth Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 38 Other Catalysts for Growth Infrastructure bill proposals could drive higher steel demand Significant operating leverage for market recoveries in steel and oil & gas Pending trade actions in the U.S. shale oil & gas market Post pandemic-relatednew growth opportunities in pharmaceutical, hospital and biotech research Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 39 Producing Quality Products Since 1929 - Always Moving Forward! Thank You ampcopgh.com Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 40 March 26, 2020 Appendix Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 41 Non-GAAP Reconciliation ($000's) 2016 2017 2018 2019 (Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP) $(54,530) $ (13,769) $ (44,892) $ (10,908) Impairment charges [1] 26,676 - - 10,082 Impact of ASU No. 2017-07 on 2016 [2] (945) - - - Integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting [3] 4,444 - - - ASW operating loss - sold in September 2019 [4] 1,615 - - - Acquisition-related costs [5] 3,056 - - - Restructuring-related costs [6] - - 981 2,350 Excess costs of Avonmore [7] (2,560) 7,729 9,349 4,572 Bad debt expense [8] - - - 1,366 Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim [9] - - - (1,803) Asbestos-related charges [10] 4,565 - 32,910 - (Loss) income from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $(17,679) $ (6,040) $ (1,652) $ 5,659 Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 42 Non-GAAP Reconciliation ($000's) 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 (Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP) $ (1,777) $ (189) $ (2,847) $ (40,078) $ (44,892) $ (11,959) $ (653) $ (1,340) $ 3,044 $ (10,908) $ 4,351 Impairment charge [1] - - - - - 10,082 - - - 10,082 - Restructuring-related costs [6] - - 379 602 981 921 171 561 697 2,350 - Excess costs of Avonmore [7] 2,308 1,602 1,750 3,689 9,349 2,202 1,685 685 - 4,572 - Bad debt expense [8] - - - - - - 1,366 - - 1,366 - Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim [9] - - - - - - - - (1,803) (1,803) (769) Asbestos-related charge [10] - - - 32,910 32,910 - - - - - - Income (loss) from continuing operations, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 531 $ 1,413 $ (718) $ (2,877) $ (1,652) $ 1,246 $ 2,569 $ (94) $ 1,938 $ 5,659 $ 3,582 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Net income (loss) $ 941 $ (2,994) $ (7,039) $ (60,243) $ (69,335) $ (15,148) $ (3,858) $ (5,055) $ 3,075 $ (20,986) $ 4,142 Add: Income tax (benefit) provision (463) 546 800 (615) 268 643 644 429 392 2,108 (2,783) Other (income) expense, including interest expense (2,772) 256 (634) 2,065 (1,085) (51) (1,076) (546) (868) (2,541) 2,532 Depreciation and amortization 5,600 5,448 5,361 4,971 21,379 5,259 4,650 4,502 4,556 18,967 4,699 EBITDA 3,306 3,255 (1,512) (53,823) (48,773) (9,297) 360 (670) 7,155 (2,452) 8,590 Add: Impairment charge [1] - - - - - 10,082 - - - 10,082 - Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax [4] 69 1,709 3,443 18,679 23,901 2,242 3,391 3,398 54 9,085 - Gain on sale of joint venture [11] - - - (500) (500) - - - - - - Restructuring-related costs [6] - - 379 602 981 921 171 561 697 2,350 - Excess costs of Avonmore [7] 2,308 1,602 1,750 3,689 9,349 2,202 1,685 685 - 4,572 - Bad debt expense [8] - - - - - - 1,366 - - 1,366 - Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim [9] - - - - - - - - (1,803) (1,803) (769) Asbestos-related charge [10] - - - 32,910 32,910 - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,684 $ 6,567 $ 4,060 $ 1,557 $ 17,867 $ 6,150 $ 6,973 $ 3,974 $ 6,103 $ 23,200 $ 7,821 Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 43 Non-GAAP Reconciliation ($000's) 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net (loss) income $ (79,820) $ (12,089) $ (69,335) $ (20,986) Add: Income tax provision (benefit) 22,712 (1,355) 268 2,108 Other (income) expense, including interest expense 2,990 3,673 (1,085) (2,541) Depreciation and amortization 20,463 21,376 21,379 18,967 EBITDA (33,654) 11,605 (48,774) (2,452) Add: Impairment charges [1] 26,676 - - 10,082 Impact of ASU 2017-07 on 2016 [2] (945) - - - Integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting [3] 4,444 - - - Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax [4] 1,303 (3,749) 23,901 9,085 Gain on sale of joint venture [11] (500) (1,000) (500) - Acquisition-related costs [5] 3,056 - - - Restructuring-related costs [6] - - 981 2,350 Excess costs of Avonmore [7] (5,259) 7,729 9,349 4,572 Bad debt expense [8] - - - 1,366 Proceeds from business interruption insurance claim [9] - - - (1,803) Asbestos-related charges [10] 4,565 - 32,910 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (314) $ 14,585 $ 17,867 $ 23,200 Ampco-Pittsburgh Investor Presentation 44 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Footnotes Impairment charge for 2016 represents principally the write-off of goodwill associated with the Forged and Cast Engineered Products reporting unit deemed to be impaired. For 2019, impairment charge was recognized in the first quarter of 2019 to record the sale of certain assets of Akers National Roll Company, an indirect subsidiary of ours located in Avonmore, Pennsylvania (the "Avonmore Plant") to its estimated net realizable value less costs to sell in anticipation of its sale, which was completed in September 2019. [2] Represents the recast impact of ASU No. 2017-07, "Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," if applied to 2016. ASU 2017-07 became effective for us on January 1, 2018, and was applied retrospectively for all other periods presented herein. Represents integration-related restructuring expenses and unfavorable effects from purchase accounting associated principally with our acquisition of Åkers, as previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2017. Represents the operating loss of ASW Steel Inc. ("ASW") for 2016, which has been added back for comparative purposes. The operating results of ASW after 2016 were classified as discontinued operations for all other periods presented herein. Additionally, loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax, has been removed from EBITDA to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Represents transaction costs associated with our acquisitions of Åkers AB and certain of its affiliated companies, including Åkers AB's 60% equity interest in a Chinese joint venture company (collectively, "Åkers") and ASW. Represents professional fees associated with our overall restructuring plan and employee severance costs due to reductions in force. Represents estimated net operating costs not expected to continue after the sale of the Avonmore Plant, which was completed in September 2019. The estimated excess costs include judgments made by management in allocating manufacturing and operating costs between Avonmore and our other operations and in anticipating how it will conduct business following the sale of the Avonmore Plant. Represents bad debt expense for a British cast roll customer who filed for bankruptcy in 2019. Represents business interruption insurance proceeds received for equipment outages that occurred in 2018. For 2016, represents an asbestos-related charge taken to extend the estimated costs of pending and future asbestos claims, net of estimated insurance recoveries and a settlment with an insurance carrier for an amount greater than originally estimated, from 2024 through 2026. For 2018, represents an asbestos-related charge taken to extend the estimated costs of pending and future asbestos claims, net of additional insurance recoveries, from 2026 through 2052, the estimated final date by which we expect to have settled all asbestos-related claims. 