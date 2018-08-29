Log in
08/29 10:00:00 pm
18.28 USD   +1.05%
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2018

08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) announced today that Jason Shandell, President, and Bill Peters, CFO will be presenting at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.

This presentation will be made available with a live webcast and may be accessed by visiting Amphastar’s Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.amphastar.com. This webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Amphastar:

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information is available at the Company’s website at www.amphastar.com.

The Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including, but not limited to Primatene®, Amphadase® and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement:

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, the timing for completion of construction at the Company’s IMS facility, its share buyback program and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar’s business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control.  Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

William J. Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 476-3416


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 289 M
EBIT 2018 16,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 128,71
P/E ratio 2019 50,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 838 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,8 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Feng Zhang CEO, Director & Chief Science Officer
Jason B. Shandell President, Director & General Counsel
Zi Ping Luo Chairman, COO & Chief Scientist
William J. Peters CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Richard Y. Koo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC-5.98%838
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.44%361 957
PFIZER14.80%243 747
NOVARTIS-0.73%213 681
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.83%213 018
MERCK AND COMPANY21.97%183 481
