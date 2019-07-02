Amphenol : SV Microwave – Partner With SV for Your Robotics and Automation Development!

When high-speed data processing is required, RF connectors and cable assemblies that shield against EMI/RFI are required. Let SV Microwave be your partner in your robotic development enabling the automation revolution.

SV Microwave offers a variety of millimeter wave (mmWave) and SMPx coaxial connectors and cable assemblies for robotic and automation development and production. Our extreme frequency capabilities (26 GHz and beyond) on our threaded and push-on RF connectors offer industry leading signal fidelity in the 5G robotic frequency spectrum.

Key Characteristics:

Performance from DC to 110 GHz

Solderless and Solder-On PCB Connectors

Threaded and Push-on Connector Series

Readily Available through Distribution

Product portfolio recommended for servicing 5G development applications:

Partner With SV for Your Robotics and Automation Development!