Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Amphenol Corporation    APH

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

(APH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amphenol : SV Microwave – Partner With SV for Your Robotics and Automation Development!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 09:58am EDT

When high-speed data processing is required, RF connectors and cable assemblies that shield against EMI/RFI are required. Let SV Microwave be your partner in your robotic development enabling the automation revolution.

SV Microwave offers a variety of millimeter wave (mmWave) and SMPx coaxial connectors and cable assemblies for robotic and automation development and production. Our extreme frequency capabilities (26 GHz and beyond) on our threaded and push-on RF connectors offer industry leading signal fidelity in the 5G robotic frequency spectrum.

Key Characteristics:

  • Performance from DC to 110 GHz
  • Solderless and Solder-On PCB Connectors
  • Threaded and Push-on Connector Series
  • Readily Available through Distribution

Product portfolio recommended for servicing 5G development applications:

Partner With SV for Your Robotics and Automation Development!

Disclaimer

Amphenol Corporation published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 13:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMPHENOL CORPORATION
09:58aAMPHENOL : SV Microwave – Partner With SV for Your Robotics and Automation..
PU
06/18AMPHENOL : Sine's Amphe-Dante™ Adapters
PU
06/18AMPHENOL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07AMPHENOL : EPA announces new sewer line in Franklin, more transparency related t..
AQ
05/28AMPHENOL : Sine's PowerBOSS™ M29
PU
05/23AMPHENOL CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/03AMPHENOL : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Payment
BU
04/26AMPHENOL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
04/24AMPHENOL CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
04/24AMPHENOL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 193 M
EBIT 2019 1 679 M
Net income 2019 1 171 M
Debt 2019 2 472 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,87x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
Capitalization 29 237 M
Chart AMPHENOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Amphenol Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPHENOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 104  $
Last Close Price 97,9  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Adam Norwitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin H. Loeffler Chairman
Craig Anthony Lampo Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
William J. Doherty Senior VP & Group GM-Information Communications
Ronald P. Badie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPHENOL CORPORATION18.42%29 237
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%35 460
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%16 380
IPG PHOTONICS36.15%8 326
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-2.75%6 854
JABIL INC27.47%4 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About