AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPE)

AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPE)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ampio Pharmaceuticals : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - October 24, 2018

08/27/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio securities between December 14, 2017 through August 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ampe.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2018, after-market hours, Ampio filed a Form 8-K with the SEC with a regulatory update on the FDA's review of Ampio, including the AP-003-A and AP-003-C trials. The Company revealed that it met with the FDA in July 2018 and received a response letter which stated that "as a single trial[,] the AP-003-A study alone does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness to support [the Biologics License Application]," and that "the FDA does not consider the AP-003-C trial to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial." Following this news, Ampio stock dropped $2.25 per share, or over 78%, from its previous closing price to close at $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ampe or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Ampio you have until October 24, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-ampe-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline--october-24-2018-300702470.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
